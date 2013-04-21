11 Celebrities Who Are Outspoken About Their Love Of Weed

In honour of smoking holiday 4/20, we’ve rounded up 11 celebrities who have openly discussed their love of smoking weed.
Some like Snoop Dogg and Rihanna make no effort to hide their habit, but others such as Justin Bieber have gone to great lengths to try and keep it a secret — to no avail.
Plus, a few surprise celeb smokers.
In an interview with Playboy magazine, Justin Timberlake said he 'absolutely' smoked weed.
'The only thing pot does for me is it gets me to stop thinking,' JT told the magazine. 'Sometimes I have a brain that needs to be turned off. Some people are just better high.'
Although, he did attempt to quit for a bit in 2003 after being high during the first ever episode of 'Punk'd.' 'I actually stopped smoking pot for 9 to 10 months after that. I was so stoned.'
Willie Nelson told Piers Morgan he even smoked with Snoop Dogg.
'You know, me and Snoop smoke a lot,' Nelson said on CNN. 'I was in Amsterdam one time and Snoop called me and wanted me to sing on his record. And I said, 'OK.' He said, 'Where are you?' And I said, 'I'm in Amsterdam.' So he caught the next plane and come over. And we recorded a song together.'
When Spin Magazine asked Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence if she smoked weed, 'The Hunger Games' actress responded: 'I so cannot answer that question. I'm in a franchise.'
After TMZ posted pictures of the 19-year-old pop star smoking weed, Bieber went on 'Saturday Night Live' to apologise to his fans.
During a sketch entitled 'The Miley Cyrus Show,' Bieber played Miley's biggest fan. Biebs, while still in character, said: 'I also heard he got busted for smoking weed. And he's really sorry about it. And people make mistakes. And he's never gonna do it again.'
'I smoke a lot of pot when I write music,' Lady Gaga openly admitted on '60 Minutes.'
'So I'm not gonna, like, sugar coat it for '60 Minutes' that I'm some, like, sober human being, 'cause I'm not,' she blatantly told Anderson Cooper.
Whoopi Goldberg admitted she smoked a 'wonderful joint' before winning the Best Supporting Actress Award for 'Ghost' in 1991.
'I learned a great lesson, though: Never smoke pot before there's a possibility of having to talk to a hundred million people.'
The 75-year-old actor told The Guardian that he'll 'never give up the ganja,' calling it 'God's own weed.'
Interesting, considering Freeman played God in 'Bruce Almighty.'
'I believe in individual rights, I mean, I would like to see everybody be able to smoke pot. That's a waste of our money to incarcerate all those people. I'm totally a libertarian in that sense,' the actress said in a HuffPost Live interview.
Sarandon went so far as to deem the laws discriminatory.
'It's completely racist, you're picking up everybody at the lower level because the mandatory drug laws let you trade in to get off. People at the bottom are filling up our jails, mostly people of colour... you're wasting taxpayers money and allowing drug cartels to make money.'
'It could completely save our a-- if we legalized marijuana, just marijuana,' Sarandon continued. 'You never hear of anybody robbing stores when they're too high, they don't drive cars, alcohol causes more damage to your body, so it's just a hangup from ignorance that's become politicized.'
'It's about education,' the 66-year-old added. 'Baby boomers know that it's not a gateway drug and it's not going to kill you and all those other things.'
