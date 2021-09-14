15 notable celebrities who skipped this year’s Met Gala, and why

- After being delayed amid the pandemic, the Met Gala brought big stars back to the red carpet.
- But some crowd favorites weren’t in attendance this year, including Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.
- Others, like Jared Leto, Blake Lively, Zendaya, and Harry Styles, also couldn’t make the event.
The strict protocols were a deterrent for some, including rapper Nicki Minaj, who shared on social media that she’s unvaccinated.
She wrote on Twitter on Monday, “They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. If I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one,” with the praying hands and heart emojis.
Minaj was also scheduled to perform at the 2021 MTV VMAs on Sunday, but she dropped out days before.
But this year, after wowing audiences at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month, the actress had to skip to film the hit HBO drama “Euphoria.”
“My fans are very upset with me. I will unfortunately not be able to attend because I’ll be working for ‘Euphoria,'” she recently told ExtraTV.
“She pulled out last minute because she is overwhelmed and just doesn’t feel great,” a source told E!. “She did a lot this past weekend and pushed it. Kylie has been going back and forth for the last two months on if she wanted to attend or not and decided she doesn’t really need to go.”
On the day of the event, the model shared several photos of her previous Met Gala styles on her Instagram stories, adding, “I’m so sad I couldn’t make it this year. I can’t wait to see all the looks.”
The actress often attends the event with Andy Cohen, and the pair even got together for a socially distanced meet-up on what would’ve been the date of the canceled 2020 gala.
But the friends couldn’t make the event this year because Parker was busy filming the “Sex and the City” revival.
“I’m taking a year off,” Cohen said during an August appearance on “Access Hollywood.” “My date is filming this year. She’s filming ‘And Just Like That…'”
Unfortunately, he couldn’t walk the red carpet at this year’s event because he’s currently doing a US tour.
Beyoncé shared several Instagram posts with photos from the trip on the day of the event, and they were photographed in Cannes, France, on Sunday.
She was last photographed with her boyfriend Michael Polansky in Los Angeles on September 6.
The singer has admitted that these events aren’t really his vibe. He told GQ in 2018, “I’d rather be sitting at my house, doing something productive, than dressing up in really expensive clothes and being photographed on a red carpet …”
Malik may have been spending time with his and Hadid’s daughter Khai, while Hadid was at the event.
Although she didn’t specify why she missed the event, Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez, who got married in May, have been spending quality time together instead of making public appearances.
“Ariana and Dalton have really been enjoying married life,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in June. “Ariana is happy and feels very relaxed. She feels like she is entering a new chapter of life and is excited to see where it goes.”
In her song “Dress,” she sings, “Flashback when you met me / Your buzzcut and my hair bleached.”
Swift walked the 2016 Met Gala red carpet with a bleached bob, and Alwyn appeared with close-cropped hair.
The couple didn’t attend this year’s event. Alwyn is currently filming “Conversations With Friends” in Northern Ireland, and Swift was spotted in Belfast last weekend.
Chopra Jonas told Jimmy Kimmel in 2017, “We were at the same table. I mean, we know each other so we were just like, ‘Hey let’s go together,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, let’s go together.’ And it just ended up working out.”
But this year, the husband and wife duo didn’t walk the red carpet, likely because Jonas is currently on tour with his famous brothers.
The actress hasn’t attended the event since 2018, but when she reposted Donatella Versace’s photo of her last Met Gala dress on her Instagram story, fans incorrectly speculated that she’d finally be returning this year.
The actor showed up dressed as Jesus for the 2018 Met Gala, and he wore an iconic Gucci ensemble complete with a replica of his severed head to the 2019 event.
Although he posted a throwback photo of his last daring Met Gala look on Monday, he didn’t attend the event.