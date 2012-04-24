13 Celebrities Who Have Played Themselves On-Screen

Photo: Screengrab, barbaradoduk via Flickr

It’s not strange to have actors guest star as themselves in bit roles on television or in films.Shows like “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Extras” have given celebrities like Kate Winslet and Daniel Radcliffe opportunities to mock their more serious public personas.



And films do it too, with Chuck Norris playing a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it part in “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” or Topher Grace really hamming it up in “Oceans’ 11” and “Oceans’ 12.”

And former “Dawson Creek” star James Van Beek is currently trying to make it a weekly joke on the new series “Don’t Trust The B– In Apartment 23.”

The actor plays the titular B–’s friend who really milks his celebrity for all its worth. He even tries (successfully) to get girls by playing “I Don’t Want To Wait” and wearing his iconic flannel shirts.

So far, the joke is working: the show has retained it’s decent numbers from the pilot.

Now, here are 12 other celebrities who have made fun of themselves … by playing themselves.

Paul Giamatti has a trouble with his soul. Oscar nominee Paul Giamatti can't seem to separate the characters he plays with himself. In the film 'Cold Souls,' the actor reads about 'soul storage' and decides to lock away 95 per cent of his soul so that he can properly play the main role in 'Uncle Vanya'. And it only gets weirder from there. Bruce Willis seems to be excellent at playing completely strange or jerk-y versions of himself. In the comedy 'What Just Happened?' Willis throws a temper tantrum about not being recognisable to the younger generation. In 'Oceans' 12' Willis shows up when Tess (Julia Roberts) decides to pose as a pregnant Julia Roberts to try and steal something for the Ocean gang. It's very surreal. Check out Willis' rant in 'What Just Happened?' Neil Patrick Harris is nothing like this in real life. We hope. In 'Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle,' Harold (John Cho) and Kumar (Kal Penn) pick up a hitchhiker that happens to be 'Doogie Howser MD' star Harris. They tell the actor about their plan to get White Castle burgers but Harris has something more extreme in mind. Harris shows up in the next two 'Harold and Kumar' movies again and this time, he makes jokes about being gay in real life. Check out NPH in all his coked up, NSFW glory from the first 'Harold and Kumar' film here. The entire Kevin Smith film follows the revenge of Jay and Silent Bob as they find the people who are turning their comic book, 'Bluntman and Chronic,' into a film at Miramax. Along the way, they encounter several stars from the original Luke Skywalker Mark Hammil, to Jason Biggs and James Van Der Beek (making another appearance as himself). The most memorable though, are Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Gus Van Sant. Jay and Silent Bob stumble across the making of 'Good Will Hunting 2: Hunting Season' and it's not pretty. David Bowie is a music and fashion icon. And he wants you to know it. In the model industry parody 'Zoolander' Ben Stiller plays a veteran model who keeps getting upstaged by younger 'hot right now' star Hansel (Owen Wilson). The two decide to have a walk off and who judges the whole she-bang? David Bowie of course. The film features several other guest stars playing themselves including 'Titanic' actor Billy Zane, Winona Ryder, Tyson Beckford, Fabio and more. John Malkovich plays himself in a movie about puppeteer Craig Schwartz (John Cusack) who finds a portal inside the mind of John Malkovich. A person can enter Malkovich's mind for 15 minutes before getting spit out at by the New Jersey Turnpike. So Schwartz decides to turn the portal into a tourist spot for $200 a turn. Yes, it is very confusing. In this clip, Malkovich finds the portal into his mind and enters it. Things get a little too 'Malkovich-y' in there. The price is definitely right in this cameo. In 'Happy Gilmore' Bob Barker is partnered with Adam Sandler's character in the Pro Golf Tournament. As Gilmore starts to play worse and worse, Barker gets fed up with his partner and decides to teach him a lesson. With his fists. It's glorious. Ryan Seacrest has had it with the stars of this generation. In 'Knocked Up' the ever multitasking celebrity rants about how celebrities these days have no respect or work ethic. It's pretty hilarious to watch Seacrest throwing a mini fit and asking for a cookie at the end. Check out the clip here. No, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is not the pilot that asks Tommy if he's 'ever been inside a Turkish prison,' but his role is just as strange. Abdul-Jabbar plays co-pilot 'Roger Murdock' in the hilarious film 'aeroplane!' A little boy, Tommy, enters the cockpit to check out all the cool gadgets and recognises Murdock as his famous basketball alter-ego. 'Murdock' isn't having it until Tommy smarts off about Abdul-Jabbar's basketball statistics. Technically this film doesn't come out until May 16th. But the trailer alone shows us that Megan Fox is totally cool with making fun of herself. From the sneak peek, we see the Dictator himself General Aladeen (Sacha Baron Cohen) after a night of making whoopie with the young starlet. Aladeen is attempting to pay Fox for the sexual encounter and she makes a few quips about herself and some familiar TV personalities. Only Bill Murray can take a hilarious movie and make it even funnier. In the horror comedy 'Zombieland', Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Witchita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) decide to crash at Bill Murray's mansion in Hollywood while they make their way to Pacific Playhouse- a theme park that supposedly has no zombies. After encountering the actor (who has dressed like a zombie so he can fit in with the crowd outside), hilarity and some death ensues. Don't steal a tiger from Mike Tyson and expect to get away with it. In 'The Hangover,' the 'wolf pack' has a drunken, unknowingly drug-filled night which results in tiger-napping Tyson's beloved pet. The boxer throws punches, dances and sings in this hilarious cameo. 'The Big Bang Theory' is great at providing sci-fi geeks with the most popular genre-appropriate guest stars. Every nerd dream come true has made a cameo on the show playing hilariously strange characters to evil versions of themselves. 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' star Will Wheaton and Leonard Nimoy (in voice form) are two actors who have really made an impression. But when theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking guest starred as himself and put Sheldon Cooper in his place, a TV star was born. Check out the clip: See if any of these stars don't have a diploma ... Check out which celebrities dropped out of high school >

