23 celebrities who have shockingly never hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’

- “Saturday Night Live” has been on TV for almost 46 years and over 900 episodes.
- NBC just released the first four hosts of season 47: Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian, Rami Malek, and Jason Sudeikis.
- But there are some A-listers who have never hosted, like Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep, and Viola Davis.
Somewhat shockingly, that was the first time Pitt has been on the show in decades. The last time he was on, he made a cameo during a 1998 episode as David Spade’s therapist. He even got to say, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night.”
“I went to my son, who was 15 at the time and I said, ‘They want me do this sequel,’ and he said, ‘[Their song] ‘D— In A Box’ is a classic, you have to do it!'” she told Access Hollywood in 2012.
“I mean, I would do it with Alec, if we could be comedy partners just doing skits. Throw in some Christmas sweaters and weird voices and Roberts might just be game. Wouldn’t that be fun?” she told EW.
She does have a connection to the show, though. In 2019, she revealed to Access Hollywood that she dated former “SNL” star Chris Parnell in college.
She revealed in 2019 that she was forced to turn down her “dream job” of working at 30 Rock because she was already writing and appearing on “The Office.”
“I had, halfway through season two, been invited to audition for ‘SNL,’ for the cast, but I was on contract with ‘The Office.’ And I sat down with Greg [Daniels] and I said to him, it would be my dream to be a cast member on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ And he’s like, you have a job here, I don’t understand why you would want to leave,” she told the Daily Beast.
“And I said, I know, it’s just this is my childhood dream. And he said, OK, if you go there and get cast on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ I will let you out of your contract,” she continued.
She ended up getting an offer to write for the show, with the potential of one day starring, which Greg Daniels, the showrunner of “The Office,” reminded her was not the deal. So, she stayed with the sitcom.
“That’s a good question! I need to do that! It’s not too late!” he said. “They’re still on right? They’ve been on like 30 years, right? Call NBC and tell them Denzel needs to host!”
But six years later, he’s still yet to appear.
It’s the perfect time for Reeves to take his talents to Studio 8H — maybe we’ll see him in season 47 to promote “The Matrix Resurrections.”
Now that “Tuca & Bertie” has been revived by Adult Swim, maybe she’ll hit the stage next season.
If John Mulaney can host “SNL” multiple times, we’d like to see Minhaj up there too.
At the very least, we know Phoenix would never break during a sketch.