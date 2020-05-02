Search

23 celebrities who have shockingly never hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’

Gabbi Shaw
Viola davis oscars
Viola Davis attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards. Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
  • “Saturday Night Live” has been on TV for almost 46 years and over 900 episodes.
  • NBC just released the first four hosts of season 47: Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian, Rami Malek, and Jason Sudeikis.
  • But there are some A-listers who have never hosted, like Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep, and Viola Davis.
Brad Pitt made his second “SNL” appearance to play Dr. Anthony Fauci, but he’s never actually hosted.
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt. Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images
Pitt’s appearance on the virtual episode of the show came after Dr. Fauci jokingly responded that, if someone was going to impersonate him on “SNL,” he’d want it to be Pitt.

Somewhat shockingly, that was the first time Pitt has been on the show in decades. The last time he was on, he made a cameo during a 1998 episode as David Spade’s therapist. He even got to say, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night.”

Susan Sarandon starred in a beloved “SNL” digital short but never took on the hosting gig.
Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Sarandon has said that her son convinced her to appear in “Motherlover,” a digital short that reunited Andy Samberg and Justin Timberlake.

“I went to my son, who was 15 at the time and I said, ‘They want me do this sequel,’ and he said, ‘[Their song] ‘D— In A Box’ is a classic, you have to do it!'” she told Access Hollywood in 2012.

Will Smith is the frequent subject of impressions but has never been to Studio 8H himself.
Will smith
Will Smith. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI
Smith is a comedy icon and movie star, so it’s hard to say why he’s never hosted “SNL.” But former “SNL” cast members Tim Meadows and Jay Pharoah have tried their hands at channeling the Fresh Prince.
Mark Wahlberg proved his comedic chops with “Ted” and “Daddy’s Home,” but he’s only made a brief cameo on “SNL.”
Mark wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg. Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Wahlberg appeared on an episode of “SNL” in 2008 to jokingly yell at Andy Samberg for his impression of him … which ends up being eerily accurate.
Julia Roberts has said she’s “too scared” to host the show.
Julia roberts
Julia Roberts. Jonathan Leibson/Stringer/Getty Images
In 2017, Roberts said she’d only do “SNL” alongside frequent guest Alec Baldwin.

“I mean, I would do it with Alec, if we could be comedy partners just doing skits. Throw in some Christmas sweaters and weird voices and Roberts might just be game. Wouldn’t that be fun?” she told EW.

Tom Cruise has never appeared on “SNL,” despite being one of the biggest movie stars of all time.
Tom cruise
Tom Cruise. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
While some may think that the “Mission Impossible” star takes himself a bit too seriously to appear on the show, there’s no question that he’s got comedic talent. He was even nominated for a Golden Globe for his role as Les Grossman in “Tropic Thunder.”
Kristen Bell has proved she’s both a dramatic and comedic actress – that range would serve her well on “SNL.”
Kristen bell
Kristen Bell. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Bell has guest-hosted episodes of “Ellen” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to great success — the next logical step is “Saturday Night Live.”

She does have a connection to the show, though. In 2019, she revealed to Access Hollywood that she dated former “SNL” star Chris Parnell in college.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s only appearance on the show to date was a cameo during Jonah Hill’s monologue in 2014.
Leonardo dicaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio. Getty
DiCaprio appeared during his “Wolf of Wall Street” co-star’s hosting gig in 2014. They even recreated the famous “I’m flying” scene from “Titanic.”
Laura Dern also appeared during a co-star’s monologue – she cameoed during “Jurassic Park” co-star Jeff Goldblum’s episode.
Laura dern
Laura Dern. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The Oscar winner has yet to return to Studio 8H. The last time she appeared, “Jurassic Park” was the highest-grossing film of all time, and she was dating the host!
Christian Bale has also dabbled in comedic roles, but he’s never been on “SNL.”
Christian bale
Christian Bale. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Bale has shown he’s not afraid to totally transform for his roles (see: “Vice,” “The Machinist,” “American Hustle”), so he’d probably show the same commitment to any sketches.
Mindy Kaling has shared that one of her dream jobs was to write for the sketch show.
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling. Getty Images
Kaling briefly appeared during an episode in 2009, as one of the guests on Kenan Thompson’s absurd talk show, “What’s Up With That?”

She revealed in 2019 that she was forced to turn down her “dream job” of working at 30 Rock because she was already writing and appearing on “The Office.”

“I had, halfway through season two, been invited to audition for ‘SNL,’ for the cast, but I was on contract with ‘The Office.’ And I sat down with Greg [Daniels] and I said to him, it would be my dream to be a cast member on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ And he’s like, you have a job here, I don’t understand why you would want to leave,” she told the Daily Beast.

“And I said, I know, it’s just this is my childhood dream. And he said, OK, if you go there and get cast on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ I will let you out of your contract,” she continued.

She ended up getting an offer to write for the show, with the potential of one day starring, which Greg Daniels, the showrunner of “The Office,” reminded her was not the deal. So, she stayed with the sitcom.

Denzel Washington has also been the subject of impressions over the years, but he’s never appeared himself.
Denzel washington
Denzel Washington. Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
He’s not opposed, though. During a 2015 Reddit AMA, Washington responded to a user asking why he’s never hosted the iconic sketch show.

“That’s a good question! I need to do that! It’s not too late!” he said. “They’re still on right? They’ve been on like 30 years, right? Call NBC and tell them Denzel needs to host!”

But six years later, he’s still yet to appear.

Sandra Bullock is one of our rom-com queens, but she’s never been on “SNL.”
Sandra bullock
Sandra Bullock. Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Bullock has had so many phases — America’s Sweetheart (“Miss Congeniality,” “While You Were Sleeping”), a serious award-winning actress (“The Blind Side,” “Gravity”), and a comeback star (“Bird Box,” “Ocean’s Eight”) — it’s shocking that she’s never found the time during any of those promo cycles to stop by Studio 8H.
Bullock’s “Speed” co-star Keanu Reeves hasn’t hosted either.
Keanu reeves
Keanu Reeves. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Over the last few years, the internet has once again been reminded of why we all love Keanu Reeves, from his turn as a dog-loving assassin in “John Wick,” to appearing as a hilarious version of himself in “Always Be My Maybe,” to voicing the lovable stuntman Duke Kaboom in “Toy Story 4.”

It’s the perfect time for Reeves to take his talents to Studio 8H — maybe we’ll see him in season 47 to promote “The Matrix Resurrections.”

Meryl Streep is a legend. She deserves to have hosted “SNL.”
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep. Christopher Polk/Getty
Streep, the most Oscar-nominated performer of all time, has never appeared on “Saturday Night Live,” though she’s proved time and time again that she has comedic talent. Just imagine all of the roles she could parody in an episode — we need to see it.
Harrison Ford is another Hollywood legend who’s never hosted.
Harrison ford
Harrison Ford. Samuel de Roman/Getty Images
Ford’s other two “Star Wars” co-stars, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill, have each appeared on “SNL.” Fisher hosted an episode in 1978, and Hamill made a cameo during a 1997 sketch. But Han Solo himself has yet to complete the trifecta.
Ali Wong’s star is on the rise – it’s surprising that “SNL” hasn’t jumped at the chance to have her host.
Ali Wong
Ali Wong. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Wong has released two beloved stand-up specials on Netflix, starred in a rom-com alongside Randall Park, and has had voice roles on “Big Mouth” and “Tuca & Bertie.” She’s exactly the type of comedian with crossover success that “SNL” should be championing.

Now that “Tuca & Bertie” has been revived by Adult Swim, maybe she’ll hit the stage next season.

Hasan Minhaj is another comedian who could easily step into hosting duties – he hosted his own show on Netflix called “Patriot Act.”
Patriot act netflix
Hasan Minhaj. Netflix
If nothing else, we know that Minhaj wouldn’t feel out of place standing on stage performing a monologue. Plus, he’s on the second season of “The Morning Show” and he’s touring — two perfect things to promote.

If John Mulaney can host “SNL” multiple times, we’d like to see Minhaj up there too.

Viola Davis has shockingly never been on “SNL.”
Viola davis
Viola Davis. Pool/Getty Images
Davis is just one Grammy away from an EGOT, but she’s also never hosted “SNL” — this woman has an Oscar, Emmy, and two Tonys under her belt, she’s proven she could do the job.
“SNL” had an entire rap dedicated to Stanley Tucci, but he’s never hosted himself.
Stanley Tucci Getty Images
Stanley Tucci. Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Back in January 2018, Pete Davidson and Sam Rockwell rapped about their love for Tucci in “Tucci Gang” … but he’s never actually hosted. Bring him on, NBC!
Joaquin Phoenix has shown impressive commitment to bits, making him a perfect “SNL” host.
Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix. Christopher Polk/ NBC/ Getty
Remember when Phoenix pretended to quit acting and take up rapping for a mockumentary that none of us knew was actually happening? For the film “I’m Still Here,” Phoenix made a cringe-worthy appearance on “The Late Show with David Letterman” as a hyped-up version of himself. 

At the very least, we know Phoenix would never break during a sketch.

Beyoncé has been a musical guest but never a host.
Beyonce grammys 2010
Beyoncé. Jason Merritt/TERM/ Getty
There have been plenty of musical guests that pull double-duty on “SNL,” most recently Harry Styles and Chance the Rapper. It’s surprising that the “Formation” singer hasn’t ever showed off her acting chops on “SNL.”
Chris Evans is the last remaining Hollywood Chris who hasn’t hosted “SNL.”
Chris evans
Chris Evans. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Yes, Pine, Pratt, and Hemsworth have all taken on hosting duties at some point during their careers. Why hasn’t Evans? He’s proven to be just as funny as the rest of them — what gives, NBC?
Gabbi Shaw