16 celebrity couples who met their soulmates when they were just teenagers

Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews pictured in February 2019.

Neither high school relationships nor Hollywood relationships are known for longevity.

But these 16 celebrity couples all met as teens, and many of them are still together today.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have been together for almost nine years.

While most people are dubious (at best) when people marry their high school sweethearts, sometimes it truly does work out.

These 16 celebrity couples met (or thought they met) their soulmates when they were just teenagers. Not all of them are still together, but all 16 couples shared their adolescent lives.

Read on to learn how these 16 high school sweethearts met, and how some were even able to keep their relationships afloat while navigating the pressures of fame and fortune.

Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus have been together for over 20 years, and even went to prom together.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Calvin Cordozar Broadus, Jr. (aka Snoop Dogg) with his wife, Shante Broadus.

Their first son, Cordé, was born in 1994 and they were married three years later in 1997. Snoop even shared an adorable throwback shot of the two at prom on Instagram. The ups and downs of their marriage were all documented on their reality TV show, “Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood.”

The couple filed for divorce in 2004, but reconciled and renewed their vows in 2008. According to VH1, Snoop told Queen Latifah in 2013 that “[he] had no understanding of how I was hurting her and how I was betraying myself, until I [realised] I need to love this woman who loves me and had my kids. [I needed to] put my life in perspective and let my music and my business become secondary.”

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are high school sweethearts.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews in 2019.

The 2020 Super Bowl champion has been with Matthews, his now-wife, since they were classmates in Tyler, Texas. They celebrated their eighth anniversary in March 2020.

That same year, Mahomes proposed to Matthews, captioning an Instagram post with “#RingSZN.” A few days later, the couple revealed that they’re expecting their first child together.

After Mahomes’ brutal loss in Super Bowl LV, Matthews tweeted, “Not how we wanted it to end, but 15 played his heart out and I’m always and forever proud of him in everything he does!”

She added, “Now let’s have a baby.”

Jeff Daniels and his wife, Kathleen Treado, still live in their childhood home town with their kids.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images Daniels and Treado celebrating his Emmy win for his role in ‘The Newsroom.’

Daniels and Treado grew up in Chelsea, Michigan, and met in high school. They have been together ever since. Throughout his highly successful career, the couple still call Chelsea their home, and raised their three kids there.

In 2014, Daniels spoke about why he chose to stay close to home rather than move out to industry hubs Los Angeles or New York City, saying, “[Chelsea] was home. Kathleen and I had both been raised here; good enough for us, good enough for them.”

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton’s 21-year-long relationship began when they were 16.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Thicke and Patton in happier times.

Thicke told Essence in 2011 that their relationship began when they were both 16 years old and Patton was “the president of the Black student union and [Thicke] was just a silly white boy.” But they had actually met a year prior at a teen club where, according to Thicke, he serenaded his future-wife with the Stevie Wonder song “Jungle Fever.”

According to E!, they were together for 21 years and married for nine, before filing for divorce in 2014 and engaging in a particularly nasty custody battle for their son, Julian.

LeBron James and Savannah Brinson had their first date at an Outback Steakhouse when they were teenagers.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images James and Brinson have three kids together.

Brinson told Harper’s Bazaar in 2010 about their first date at Outback, calling it “basic,” but she shared that it was also when she knew he loved her.

“I knew he loved me when I left my leftovers from dinner in his car,” Brinson said. “I’d totally forgotten about them, and he brought them to me. I think he just wanted another excuse to come and see me.”

Brinson became pregnant with their first child while she was still in high school, and she was nervous that it would derail their lives – but James assured her that everything was going to be OK. James finally proposed to his longtime girlfriend in 2011, after ten years of dating. They tied the knot in 2014.

LL Cool J shared the story of how he met his wife, Simone Smith, during an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images LL Cool J’s real name is James Todd Smith.

The rapper told Jimmy Kimmel in 2012 that he “was just 19, something like that,” when he was driving down the block on Easter Sunday. His friend asked him if he was wanted to meet one of his friend’s cousins, and once he got a look at Smith, he told his friend, “Oh yeah, I’ll meet your cousin.”

Smith recalled she was 17 years old when they met.

The pair were married in 1995 after dating for eight years, and they have four kids together.

Bono and Ali Hewson have been married for almost four decades.

Marsaili McGrath/Getty Images Hewson is extremely private.

Bono and Hewson met when they were teenagers at school. Hewson played hard-to-get, since she didn’t want to be known as “just another of Bono’s girls,” but eventually his pursuit of her was successful. Their first date culminated with him walking her to the bus stop.

The U2 star has called their relationship “a magic carpet ride.” She “sees me as a figure of amusement,” said Bono while speaking to The Sun.

Steph and Ayesha Curry met at their church’s youth group as teens.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images They’re expecting their third child together this summer.

Even though they’re basketball’s golden couple, Ayesha had never even attended a game until she was 19 – five years after she met her future-husband Steph. The two met as teenagers in Charlotte, North Carolina. They never officially dated when they were that young, but according to Ayesha, they’d talk on the phone sometimes. “It was that shy middle school, high school stuff,” she said.

When the basketball star was flown out to LA for the ESPY Awards,his first thought was of his childhood crush. They met up, saw the sights, and the rest is history.

Now, he’s widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players in the game right now, and she’s turned herself into a brand. Ayesha has written a cookbook, opened a barbecue restaurant, and hosts a cooking show on the Food Network called “Ayesha’s Home Kitchen.”

They welcomed their third child in 2018.

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley eloped in Las Vegas and were married by an Elvis impersonator.

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images They still live in their home state of New Jersey.

According to People, the couple met at Sayreville War Memorial High School in their New Jersey hometown, and have been together ever since. They have four kids together.

At the peak of Bon Jovi’s fame in 1989, the couple decided to elope in Las Vegas and were married by an Elvis impersonator. And though Bon Jovi has die-hard fans, Hurley isn’t concerned. “I think it’s great they love the music,” she told People in 2016.

Ron Howard and Cheryl Alley were married when they were only 21 years old.

Scott Wintrow/Getty Images They have been married for over 30 years.

Even though getting married young (they were both 21) might seem like a risky endeavour, these two have beaten the odds, successfully navigating Hollywood and parenthood.

“I felt really lucky when we met. It’s crazy – we were teenagers, it shouldn’t have worked. We got married young, that shouldn’t have worked either, and yet it really and truly has,” Howard told the Huffington Post about his decades-long marriage to Alley in 2013.

And now their kids are famous, too – their daughter Bryce Dallas Howard is stars in the “Jurassic World” franchise.

Joey Fatone and Kelly Baldwin separated in 2020 after being together since the early ’90s.

Valerie Macon/Getty Images) Fatone is best known for his time in the iconic boy band NSYNC.

Fatone and Baldwin had been dating for 10 years and had a daughter together in 2001 before they were married in 2004. Their second daughter was born in 2010.

Their relationship has been plagued with rumours of infidelity, reaching a high in 2013 after his appearances on two seasons of “Dancing with the Stars.” At the time, when Baldwin was asked for a comment, she simply responded, “I don’t really want to talk about this.” In 2020, Fatone confirmed they were getting divorced.

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins have known each other since the first grade.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Rhett’s hit song ‘Die A Happy Man’ was written about his wife.

While they had known each other since they were kids, Rhett and Akins didn’t start dating until they were teenagers – and it didn’t stick at first. The two broke up soon after, and actually almost both married other people.

But thankfully (for Rhett), Akins broke up with her boyfriend, and Rhett “moved in for the kill.” They dated for six months, and were married when they were both 22 back in 2013.

Misha Collins and Victoria Vantoch were married in 2001, after meeting in an English class where Collins was the only boy.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Misha Collins.

Collins and Vantoch have been married since 2001, though they met way back in high school – Collins was the only boy in one of Vantoch’s English classes.

The “Supernatural” star’s wife also happens to have an interesting job title: sex historian. She’s written two books about sex.

Like any good partner, Collins is extremely supportive of his wife’s career, and even scolded Charlie Sheen on Twitter in 2014 after he claimed to have written Vantoch’s threesome guide “in his sleep.”

Eminem and Kim Scott’s long and tumultuous relationship began when they were just kids.

Christopher Polk and Bill Pugliano/Getty Images They’re twice-married, twice-divorced.

Even if you have just cursory knowledge about Eminem, you know about Kim, the subject of many of the rapper’s most disturbing songs, like “Kim,” and “’97 Bonnie and Clyde.” The two met when they were just kids (she was 13 and he was 15). Kim and her twin, Dawn, had previously run away from an allegedly abusive home, and eventually began living with Eminem and his mother.

In 1995, they welcomed their daughter Hailie (the subject of more Eminem songs), and were married in 1999. But things quickly went downhill, with Eminem being arrested for allegedly pistol-whipping a man he claimed he saw kissing his wife. The couple divorced in 2001.

Five years later, they shocked the world and remarried. But just three months after that, however, the rapper filed for divorce. Their second divorce was finalised in 2006.

Though Eminem built his brand around graphic songs, he apologised to his former wife on the track “Bad Husband” from his 2017 album “Revival.”

Ja Rule and Aisha Atkins have been together since middle school.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Jeffrey Atkins (aka Ja Rule) and his wife, Aisha Atkins.

According to Ja Rule, the two have been together since middle school. He told Ebony magazine in 2002 that “the first time I met her I was getting off the school bus, and she was the new girl in school.”

The couple were married in 2001 and have three kids together. Besides dealing with the normal issues that couples go through and constantly being scrutinised by the media, they also had to spend almost two years apart while Ja Rule was in prison for tax evasion and illegal gun possession. He was released in 2013.

Mariano Rivera and his wife, Clara, were elementary school sweethearts.

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images The Rivera family.

Famed baseball player Rivera met his wife in elementary school, and the pair have been together ever since.

They were married in Panama in 1991, and they lived there until 2000, when they moved to Westchester County, New York.

