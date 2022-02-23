10 celebrities who love their pit bulls

- Advocates for pit bulls say the breed is unfairly stigmatized.
- Kaley Cuoco, Justin Theroux, and Lake Bell are trying to show what great pets pit bulls can be.
- These celebrity dog owners love their pit bulls.
“I know that there’s a certain stigma that’s attached to these dogs and what I really try to do with them is to change that, reverse that,” he continued. “My dogs are enormously respectful. You know, they’re very well trained. I really want to change people’s idea of these dogs and of the people that have them.”
At the time, he had recently gotten a new pit bull pup, Bam Bam.
“When he’s ready he will definitely be there [on set], but it’s a good thing he’s got great dogs to learn from,” Bernthal said.
But Theroux’s truest love is his rescue pit bull-mix, Kuma. In 2021, he told People that he loved to wake up with her.
“It’s my favorite thing, cause she’ll lay there like this,” he said. “She fully puts her head [on] the pillows, I mean she sleeps like people. And it’s really nice to wake up in the morning and have her right there with you.”
He adopted Kuma in 2018 after Hurricane Harvey, and they’ve been inseparable since.
In August 2020, Bell shared on social media that she was fostering a pit bull mom Sugar and her puppies who were left abandoned and malnourished.
By November, she had adopted one of the puppies herself.
“Pit bull cuddle training in progress. Curriculum update: Need full weight of pit bull on my body like a K9 gravity blanket obviously but he’s only 5 months so I’ll let it slide. More updates incoming,” she wrote on Instagram.
Back in 2017, Cuoco defended her new rescue puppy Blue on Instagram after she was denied entry to a building because Blue is a pit bull.
“This is what we deal with every day … I don’t understand it, I really don’t … This is just another effing annoying thing that this breed comes against every single day,” Cuoco said during an Instagram video.
“[Today], I mourn the loss of a dog; a pit bull who taught us more about unconditional love, empathy, and understanding of one another than we could have ever imagined. If you have room in your heart, your home, and your budget, I say from experience that bringing an animal in need into your home can help you become a better human being,” Ray concluded.
But pit bulls hold a special place in Heigl’s heart. In October 2020, she tweeted about the children’s book “Dippy’s Great Adventure,” which is all about pit bulls.
“October is National Pit Bull Awareness Month, so when I discovered author Melanie Cane’s delightful children’s storybook ‘Dippy’s Great Adventure’ which aims to change public misconceptions about these much maligned dogs, I just had to share,” the “Firefly Lane” actress wrote.
“Developing it and really talking about what dogs mean and what dogs mean to specifically me, or to soldiers, or to anyone really, and primarily we landed on this word ‘surrender.’ And that was to me really what I had to learn,” Tatum said in 2022.
“When I went on my last road trip with my puppy, [I experienced] that feeling of, ‘There’s nothing I can do. There’s nothing left to do.’ You just have to accept it and be thankful for the time that you did get and know that they’re not supposed to be here forever. I’m supposed to go on and she has to go someplace else,” he continued.
Neville’s bio has a link to The Sato Project, which is a foundation focused on rescuing dogs in Puerto Rico.
