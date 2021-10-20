8 celebrities who worked at Disney theme parks before they were famous

- Before they were famous, many celebrities got their starts working at Disney theme parks.
- Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys once led tours on a Disney World ride.
- Steve Martin, on the other hand, performed magic tricks and sold merchandise at Disneyland.
He sold everything from guidebooks to lassos, and learned about comedic timing by watching Disney performers, the website states. He even got a signature catchphrase — “Well, excuuuuuuse me” — and prop out of the job.
“The arrow-through-the-head was a thing we used to sell at Disneyland,” Martin told D23. “It was just so silly. It was like anti-comedy.”
“It was an inspiring, incredible place to come to work every day,” he said during the show.
“While I was working at Disneyland, all of the sudden my first video on YouTube went viral,” she said in the video. “People started knowing who Miranda was, especially in the musical-theater community.”
So when people began visiting her at Disneyland and calling her Miranda, Ballinger said she would briefly act as Miranda onstage. Disney employees later caught on, according to the YouTube star, and she was let go.
“It wound up being a full-circle experience for me because when I turned 16, one of my first jobs ever was at Walt Disney World playing characters, and the first character I ever did was Tigger,” Brady told the website.
She said working as a performer on the cruise helped her get a part in “Dreamgirls” because “they took that as an acting credit.”
“I thought it was great for then. It was great for my age,” she said of the experience. “It was great for me as a talent that was trying to be a performer. And I actually gave myself that as a test to decide if I was going to go for ‘American Idol.'”
“Like OK, I’m gonna go get on this ship,” she continued. “If I cannot get through this ship, I do not need to go an audition for ‘Idol.’ But if I get through it, then I can go. And I made it through it.”
“After standing in line for five hours, I auditioned and won a job as a ‘Streetmosphere’ player,” she wrote. “By now my boys were older and on their own, so I could accept the offer and move to Florida. I played Annie Hannigan, cleaning lady to the stars. The contract only lasted a year, but it convinced me that I could make a living acting.”