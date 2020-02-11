16 celebrities you didn't know hold world records

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images and Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Dwayne Johnson and Betty White both hold world records.

Guinness World Records is famous for cataloging the most interesting, extreme, and sometimes weird facts out there. From the fastest runner to the person with the world’s longest fingernails, pretty much everything is included, so it’s no surprise that multiple celebrities hold records.

Read on to learn who holds a world record for clapping, as well as which star mixed up the largest paradise cocktail in the world.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson holds two Guinness World Records.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Dwayne Johnson created the largest layered dip.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his team created the largest layered dip in January 2017. Crafted in a 100-gallon fish tank, it took over five hours to craft this mega-sized tailgating classic. The dip, which weighed 540 pounds, was later donated to an organisation for people who are experiencing homelessness.

The actor also holds the record for most selfies taken in three minutes, at an impressive 105.

Justin Bieber previously held the record for most “disliked” video online.

Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty Justin Bieber holds a number of impressive records.

Justin Bieber has held records for the most-viewed music channel on YouTube, the first music channel viewed three billion times (JustinBieberVEVO), and the youngest solo artist to get five number one US albums.

Bieber was also the first act ever to simultaneously hold the top three positions on the UK singles chart with “Love Yourself” (No.1), “Sorry” (No.2), and “What Do You Mean?” (No.3) on January 14, 2016. Not even The Beatles or Elvis Presley managed this feat.

The singer previously held the world record for most “disliked” video online thanks to his song “Baby,” but that title has since been taken over by the “YouTube Rewind 2018.”

Vanna White is the world’s most frequent clapper.

Associated Press Vanna White made her first ‘Wheel of Fortune’ appearance in 1982.

The longtime co-host for “Wheel of Fortune” has earned a unique place in the record books. Vanna White holds the record for most frequent clapper, after clapping an estimated 3,721,446 times over the course of the show’s 32 seasons.

According to the Guinness World Records, White claps an estimated 606 times per show.

Beyoncé holds a number of world records.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has racked up a record number of Grammy nominations.

Beyoncé holds the world records for mostGrammy Awards won in a single year by a female artist, most MTV Video Music Award nominations for video of the year, and she and Jay-Z are the highest-earning couple in Hollywood ever.

It’s not just Guinness World Records either. She also holds two Billboard records for the most wins at the MTV Video Music Awards (24), as well as the most nominations for video of the year (7).

Beyoncé also holds a record-breaking 70 Grammy nominations, the most for a female artist, and she won 24 of them.

Betty White’s long-lasting career earned her a Guinness World Record.

Brian To/Getty Images for The Lifeline Program Betty White’s career started in 1939.

The record for the female entertainer with the longest TV career is held by Betty White. With a career that began in 1939, White has acted for over 74 years, with roles in shows such as “The Golden Girls,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and “The Carol Burnett Show.”

BTS broke records with its music video for “Boy With Luv.”

Yoan Valat/AFP/Getty Images BTS racked up an impressive number of views on YouTube.

The super-popular band BTS was the first K-pop act to reach number one on the US albums chart, and the group holds the record for the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours thanks to the song “Boy With Luv” feat. Halsey, which racked up an amazing 74,600,000 views between April 12 to April 13, 2019. They also hold the records for most Twitter engagements (average retweets) for a music group and fastest time to reach one million followers on TikTok.

Snoop Dogg mixed up the world’s largest paradise cocktail.

Richard Shotwell/AP Snoop Dogg broke a world record in 2018.

Containing 180 1.75-litre bottles of gin, 156 1-litre bottles of apricot brandy, and 28 3.78-litre jugs of orange juice, the world’s largest paradise cocktail was mixed up by Snoop Dogg in 2018. The drink was later distributed to VIPs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in California.

Eminem holds the record for the most words in a hit song.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP Eminem released ‘Rap God’ in 2013.

In 2013, Eminem set the world record for the most words in a hit song thanks to “Rap God,” which clocks in at 1,560 words in six minutes and four seconds. In just one 15-second segment, the rapper says 97 words.

He also holds the record for most successive US No.1 albums by a solo artist.

Pharrell Williams released the longest music video ever.

Alexander Tamago/Getty Pharrell released the video for ‘Happy’ in 2013.

At 24 hours long, Pharrell’s video for “Happy” has broken the record for the longest music video ever. As the track plays on a loop over 300 times, dancers and celebrities perform and lip-sync.

Ariana Grande is the most followed woman on Instagram.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Ariana Grande holds multiple records.

In April 2019, Ariana Grande dethroned Selena Gomez as the most followed woman on Instagram, with over 165 million followers.

But that’s not the only record the singer holds. Grande also holds the records for most streamed track in one week by a female artist on the Billboard Charts for “thank u, next” and most streams on Spotify in one year for a female musician for “7 Rings.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has the most Instagram followers overall.

Antonio Calanni/AP Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed person on Instagram.

In April 2019, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo was declared the most followed person on Instagram, with more than 202 million followers. Prior to his reign, Selena Gomez held the title for multiple years.

Vin Diesel’s touching tribute to the late Paul Walker has garnered the most “likes” of any Facebook post.

Universal Pictures Vin Diesel starred alongside Paul Walker in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise.

“Fast and Furious” star Vin Diesel shared a tribute on Facebook following the death of Paul Walker in November 2013. The touching post went on to become the most “liked” item on Facebook, with over 8 million reactions.

Jennifer Lawrence is the highest-grossing action movie heroine.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence starred as Katniss Everdeen in ‘The Hunger Games.’

Jennifer Lawrence earned a spot in the Guinness World Records book for being the highest-grossing female action movie star. The star earned her title after the massive success of the “Hunger Games” franchise, as well as the “X-Men” franchise.

Jackie Chan holds the record for most stunts by a living actor.

Kiyoshi Ota / Getty Images Jackie Chan also holds more than one world record.

The actor, producer, and stunt coordinator has held the record for most stunts by a living actor since 2012. He has appeared in more than 100 films since 172 and has sustained a number of injuries in the process, including a broken nose, broken cheekbones, and a broken skull.

He also holds the record for most credits by the same person in one movie.

Kacey Musgraves helped create the world’s largest display of colouring pages.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images Colouring pages were submitted from people across 30 states.

Kacey Musgraves, alongside the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest display of colouring pages.

The rainbow-shaped display, which appeared in the museum’s “Kacey Musgraves: All of the Colours” exhibition, includes 1,550 colouring pages and weighs 500 pounds. All of the pages were submitted by fans from across 30 states.

Martin Scorsese is the director with the most Oscar nominations.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Martin Scorsese won the Oscar for best director in 2007 for ‘The Departed.’

Legendary Hollywood director Martin Scorsese holds the record for most Oscar nominations for a living director.

He earned the title after the 2020 Academy Awards where he was nominated for the ninth time for directing “The Irishman.”

