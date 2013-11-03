Celebrities Who Have Known Each Other Since Childhood

Jason Kempin/Getty Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts started a friendship as teens in their native Australia.

Hollywood is full of iconic friendships — stars who work, eat, play, and of course, walk the red carpet together.

Some celebrities, like Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox, developed their friendships while on the set of television shows, while others, like leading men George Clooney and Brad Pitt, have shared the big screen more than once.

And then there’s the infamous bromantic duo Ben Affleck and Matt Damon who grew up in the same Cambridge, Mass. neighbourhood, played Little League baseball together, and attended Cambridge Rindge and Latin School.

But Affleck and Damon aren’t the only two celebrities who have known each other long before Hollywood. You might be surprised to see which other A-listers have known each other since childhood.

