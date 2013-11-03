Celebrities Who Have Known Each Other Since Childhood

Hollywood is full of iconic friendships — stars who work, eat, play, and of course, walk the red carpet together.
Some celebrities, like Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox, developed their friendships while on the set of television shows, while others, like leading men George Clooney and Brad Pitt, have shared the big screen more than once.
And then there’s the infamous bromantic duo Ben Affleck and Matt Damon who grew up in the same Cambridge, Mass. neighbourhood, played Little League baseball together, and attended Cambridge Rindge and Latin School.
But Affleck and Damon aren’t the only two celebrities who have known each other long before Hollywood. You might be surprised to see which other A-listers have known each other since childhood.
The two actresses met while attending the Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in Santa Monica, Calif. -- the same school that is the alma mater of Kate Hudson, Zooey Deschanel, and Jason Ritter.
The two reunited in 2001 for an episode of 'Saturday Night Live.'
Cameron Diaz and Snoop Dogg went to Long Beach Polytechnic High School together.
'He was a year older than me ... I remember him, he was very tall and skinny. He wore lots of ponytails,' Diaz said of Snoop on 'Lopez Tonight.'
When speaking of Diaz, Snoop said, 'She was fly and she was hip.'
Jennifer Aniston and Chaz Bono went to LaGuardia's High School of Performing Arts in New York together. At the time, Bono -- the son of Cher and Sonny Bono -- was a female named Chastity.
The two neighbours and future celebs attended Columbia High School in Maplewood, N.J..
'Lauryn Hill did go to my bar mitzvah,' Braff revealed in a 2006 interview with Jane magazine. 'There was a game called Coke and Pepsi. You'd have a partner, and one person was Coke and the other Pepsi. Depending on what the DJ would yell, you had to run and get on that person's lap. And Lauryn was my Coke and Pepsi partner.'
'The Office' co-stars go way back -- all the way back to Little League and Newton South High School in Massachusetts.
The two actors have spoken about their friendship and former school days.
'There's a large oak tree in the Newton Centre park playground that is legendary because only a few humans have hit it with a baseball from home plate, and B.J. Novak is among them. And I was there that day,' Krasinski told The Boston Globe.
This year's 'Sexiest Woman Alive' Scarlett Johansson and fun. guitarist Jack Antonoff attended the Professional Children's School in New York City where the two were high school sweethearts -- a breakup that Antonoff later took musical inspiration from.
Antonoff penned a song for his former band, Steel Train, about his former girlfriend, singing: 'Fame swept her off her feet / She sees nothing she did before . . . Hey, Scarlett, you're not the same.'
Antonoff seems to be ok now. He's dating 'Girls' creator and star Lena Dunham.
Nicky Hilton and Lady Gaga attended Convent of the Sacred Heart, a Catholic all-girls school in New York City.
Lady Gaga later spoke out about her classmate saying, 'You know, I never saw Paris; she was older than me, and it's funny that the press always write that I went to school with the Hilton sisters, but I actually only went with Nicky ... But, you know, it's impressive to be that perfect all the time, these girls.'
André Benjamin and Antwan 'Big Boi' Patton met at the Lenox Square Mall in Atlanta when they were 16 years old. The two attended Tri-Cities High School, where they often staged rap battles in the cafeteria.
André 3000 and Big Boi formed OutKast and were signed to LaFace Records in 1992.
The two comedic actors attended La Cueva High School, though Prinze Jr. was three years behind Harris. At the time, Harris was already performing in big-name titles. When he was 16, he landed the lead role in 'Doogie Howser, M.D.'
The Australian actresses attended North Sydney Girls' High School in Sydney.
Watts met director John Duigan at the premiere of Kidman's film 'Dead Calm,' and afterwards, Duigan cast Watts and Kidman in 'Flirting.'
'Naomi Watts and I are very, very good friends and have maintained that through so many things,' Kidman told the Telegraph. 'I think that's really rare, particularly for actresses, and I take a lot of pride in that.'
Jay Z and Busta Rhymes attended George Westinghouse High School in Brooklyn together, alongside the late-Notorious B.I.G. -- all of whom made it big in the music industry.
Busta Rhymes later told MTV that he and Jay Z had a rap battle in the school cafeteria and the future Hov came out victorious.
'He kind of got the best of the situation. I got to give it up. He was so ill and his arsenal was so long that he had more than what I did. I spit my one rap, and my tank was empty real fast. He came with two or three after that, and I was like, 'Here we go.' But I gave it my best,' Busta Rhymes said.
Rob Lowe, Charlie Sheen, Robert Downey Jr., and Sean Penn have known each other since they were teens.
The four actors were friends at Santa Monica High School in California.
Lowe wrote about his teenage years in his autobiography 'Stories I Only Tell My Friends,' and spoke about Sheen on 'Access Hollywood' saying, 'We were both nerds, man. I am telling you -- he wanted to be a baseball player.'
Rob Lowe was later cast in 'The Outsiders' by Francis Ford Coppola, who had previously worked with Sheen's father Martin.
The two met while attending Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences, the same school at which Gwyneth Paltrow and Maya Rudolph met.
Hudson and Tyler joined up for 'Dr. T and the Women,' and shared a rather intimate moment.
