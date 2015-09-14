30 celebrities who have honorary degrees

Christopher Furlong/Getty J.K. Rowling has received a total of seven honorary degrees.

Apparently there’s more than one way to earn a doctorate.

While institutions of higher education have been criticised for awarding honorary doctorates to non-graduates, it hasn’t stopped them from honouring accomplished musicians, artists, athletes, and actors for years.

Many celebrities on our list hold not one, but two or even three honorary doctorates from some of the most prestigious universities in the world.

Keep reading to find out which universities bestowed “Dr.” upon the likes of Kanye West, Magic Johnson, and Jon Bon Jovi.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.