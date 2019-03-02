18 celebrities who rock their gray hair

- Some celebrities have started embracing their natural gray hair, and others have dyed their locks.
- Stars like Andy Cohen, Jamie Lee Curtis, and George Clooney have made the look popular.
- Younger celebrities, like Kelly Osbourne, have sought out the look with silver or gray dye.
According to Yahoo News, Jamie Lee Curtis reportedly quit dyeing her hair in 2017 because she wanted to stop putting “burning chemicals on her head.”
Today, Steve Martin’s hair looks more white than gray, but it continues to be a staple of his look.
According to GQ, he said, “I was watching ‘Up in the Air’ and I thought, ‘Jesus, who’s the old, gray-haired guy?’ And it was me.”
Today, it appears Clooney has learned to embrace the hue.
His beard also became an iconic staple to his look and Elba has even said he has insecurities about shaving it for roles.
“It’s something I’ve wanted to do my whole life, I’ve always wanted to be young and have gray hair,” Osbourne told “The Talk” in 2012, according to the Daily Mail.
She’s been rocking it ever since.
“I promise you I’m not dyeing my hair,” he said on his show “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” in 2013. “I’ve never [dyed my hair].”
In a 2015 interview with The Daily Mail, Mirren said that women should be fearless with their hair and not worry about changing with the times.
“I loved it when I dyed my hair pink. A lot of women get stuck at what they are good at and what they did between the ages of 18 and 28 and they never have the courage to change that,” she told the publication. “Some people have a classic haircut and it works for them and that’s great, but it’s much better to accept how you look now and then be modern.”
She’s rocked the streak for her whole career as a fashion guru and now says she’ll never part with it.
“There was a deep sense of insecurity that I traded the grey streak in for as sort of a badge of honor,” she said. “Now, I even have a gray clause with Pantene, where I said ‘You can do whatever you want to my hair but you can’t dye my grey streak.’ It’s a part of me!”
On a related note, Dempsey actually met his wife, Jillian Fink, at the hair salon she owned in the 1990s. They married in 1999 and she’s still known to cut his hair.
He rocks it on the series and in real life, too.
The famously funny Jon Stewart is no stranger to cracking jokes about his changing appearance, either.
“This must be so exciting for you to see me here,” he said at the 11th annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit in New York City in 2017, according to The Daily Beast. “‘Oh, I can’t believe it, it’s Jon Stewart’s grandfather!'”
She rocked the above look at the 2018 Oscars in a stunning red dress.
Carell joked about the internet’s obsession with his hair with Entertainment Tonight later that year, saying, “I am so sick of people just looking at me for my physical attributes. It’s just genetic. There’s nothing I can do.”
He later added, “I’m bursting with pride. That’s very nice.”
“I very much embrace my hair, and even how I’m going gray early, which is very typical for South Asian men,” Tan France told Refinery29 in 2018. “I embrace all of these things and I hope it empowers other kids who aren’t Caucasian to feel like they should be empowered to be who they are.”
She captioned the post,” Y’all my #fro is growing!! #naturalhair.”
She told Vogue this month that her children encouraged her to embrace the look.
“At the very beginning of quarantine, my hair started growing and every time my kids would see me, they kept telling me I looked badass with my gray hair,” she said.
Even though her managers told her “it’s not time” to go gray, the actress said it felt “more powerful” to embrace the look now.
