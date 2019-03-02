18 celebrities who rock their gray hair

Helen Mirren has debuted many silver hairstyles.

In recent years, British actress Helen Mirren’s blonde locks have turned a silvery-white.

In a 2015 interview with The Daily Mail, Mirren said that women should be fearless with their hair and not worry about changing with the times.

“I loved it when I dyed my hair pink. A lot of women get stuck at what they are good at and what they did between the ages of 18 and 28 and they never have the courage to change that,” she told the publication. “Some people have a classic haircut and it works for them and that’s great, but it’s much better to accept how you look now and then be modern.”