Celebrities who died in 2022

- Here are the famous people who died this year.
- Bob Saget and Sidney Poitier are the actors who’ve passed away.
- Filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich also died in 2022.
He also had an eye for talent, discovering then-model Cybill Shepherd for “The Last Picture Show,” leading to her becoming a star (the two also became a couple).
Though Bogdanovich’s later works would not be as successful — he also had to deal with the horrific death of his girlfriend in 1980, Playboy model Dorothy Stratten, when her estranged husband shot her — he was always a fixture in Hollywood.
With his horn-rimmed glasses and neckerchief, his persona was one of an era long gone but well respected.
Bogdanovich died on January 6. No cause was given.
He made history when he became the first Black actor to win the Oscar for best actor for his performance in 1963’s “Lilies of the Field.” He played a handyman who encounters a group of nuns who believe he was sent to them by God to build them a new chapel.
His powerful, naturalistic acting talents were also celebrated in classic movies like “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and “In the Heat of the Night.”
He was the Bahamian ambassador to Japan from 1997 to 2007. And from 2002 to 2007, he was the ambassador of the Bahamas to UNESCO.
President Barack Obama presented Poitier with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009, the US’s highest civilian honor.
Poitier died on January 7 at his home in Los Angeles. No cause was given.
He also was known for being the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” around the same time.
Despite a clean-cut image due to those roles, Saget also had a reputation for his adult-oriented stand-up routines, which were full of raunchy and explicit language.
But for millions, he will always be known as their “TV dad” thanks to his kind-hearted performance as Danny Tanner.
“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” actor John Stamos, who starred alongside Saget in “Full House” as Uncle Jesse, wrote on Twitter.
—John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022
Saget was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on January 9. No cause was given, but a preliminary autopsy found “no evidence of drug use or foul play,” Insider reported.