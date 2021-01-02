Celebrities who died in 2021

Charlie Watts, 80

For nearly 60 years Watts was the quiet backbone of one of the biggest bands in the world.

As the drummer of The Rolling Stones, he didn’t have the flash of its frontman Mick Jagger or the flamboyance of its lead guitarist Keith Richards, instead Watts kept in the background often staying quiet when the band had to do press.

Instead, he let his music do the talking.

He is widely recognized as one of the most skilled drummers of all time.

He was the third-longest-running Rolling Stones member, behind Jagger and Richards. His last concert with the band took place in Miami on August 30, 2019.

Weeks before his death he announced he was withdrawing for the band’s upcoming US tour.

“Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation,” the statement read following his death. “We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members, and close friends is respected at this difficult time.”

Watts died on August 24, no cause was given.