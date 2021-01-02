Celebrities who died in 2021

- We say goodbye to the famous people that touched our lives.
- Larry King, Cloris Leachman, Ed Asner, Cicely Tyson, and DMX died this year.
The hall of fame player hit his 715th career home run in 1974, breaking the record Babe Ruth held for close to 33 years. Aaron would end his career with 755 home runs (a record that would hold until Barry Bonds surpassed it in 2007).
“A breaker of records and racial barriers, his remarkable legacy will continue to inspire countless athletes and admirers for generations to come,” said former president Jimmy Carter in a statement to the Associated Press, who attended Braves games and called Aaron “a personal hero.”
Aaron died of natural causes on January 22.
With Asner’s loud roar of a voice and stocky stature, he spent his career playing a wide range of characters that were often intimidating but over time would prove he had a kind center.
That is most prevalent in one of his final best-known performances voicing the character of Carl in the Pixar classic, “Up.”
“Words cannot express the sadness we feel,” Asner’s official Twitter account read following his death. “With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you.”
Asner died on August 29, no cause was given.
He had memorable roles movies like “Network” (which earned him an Oscar nomination), “All the President’s Men,” “Rudy,” and “Toy Story 3” (voicing Lotso).
But his two most memorable was his debut feature role in the movie “Deliverance” as Bobby, and playing Otis, Lex Luthor’s sidekick in 1978’s “Superman.”
In a statement to The Wrap, his manager Deborah Miller said: “Ned was an iconic, legendary talent, as well as a dear friend, and he will be missed by us all.”
Beatty died of natural causes on June 13 at his home in LA surrounded by his family and those close to him, the Associated Press reported.
However, it was the 1974 movie “The Street Fighter” which led to international acclaim for Chiba. It also launched several sequels.
That hit caused his other movies like “Yakuza Cop” and “The Bullet Train” to find an audience.
Then in 2003 Chiba found wide acclaim when he was cast in Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” as Hanzo, a sushi owner who is actually master sword maker.
“He was a great friend… humble, caring and friendly man. I will surely miss him,” Chiba’s manager Timothy Beal told Insider.
Chiba died on August 18 due to pneumonia caused by COVID-19.
Clark never acted again in a major film, but continued on as musician playing in a number of Chicago bands.
He died on May 26 after being hit by a car while biking, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
“We are saddened to confirm of Dustin Diamond’s passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma,” Diamond’s representative said in a statement provided to Insider.
“He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system,” the statement continued. “The only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”
Nominated for a Grammy, his songs like “Get at Me Dog” and “X Gon’ Give It to Ya” made him a major fixture in the gritty 1990s rap scene. But his talents went beyond music, as his performance as a drug dealer trying to get to kingpin level in 1998’s “Belly” put him at cult icon status.
“DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world,” Def Jam Records, the record label where DMX recorded some of his biggest hits, wrote in a statement following his death. “His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity… DMX was nothing less than a giant. His legend will live on forever.”
DMX died on April 9, a week after having a heart attack at his home in New York.
From the original “Superman” in 1978 starring Christopher Reeve to “The Goonies” and the “Lethal Weapon” franchise, Donner’s storytelling has touched generations.
Then there are the non-franchises that are also memorable: horror classic “The Omen,” the Bill Murray-starrer “Scrooged,” and the hit Western “Maverick.”
And before movies, Donner made his mark in television, having directed the iconic “Twilight Zone” episode “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet (6,096.00m),” which featured William Shatner convinced a monster is on the wing of the airplane.
Donner died on July 5, was confirmed to Deadline by his wife and business manager Lauren Schuler Donner No cause of death has been revealed.
His film “Putney Swope,” about a Black advertising executive who is accidentally put in charge of a big firm and proceeds to upend the business, was a landmark work of the time and would make Downey a star on the scene.
He also found work as an actor, appeared in everything from “The Twilight Zone” and “Matlock,” to William Friedkin’s neo-noir “To Live and Die in LA” and two Paul Thomas Anderson movies (“Boogie Nights” and “Magnolia”).
The father of actor Robert Downey Jr., at five-years-old he made his screen debut in his father’s 1970 movie “Pound” alongside his sister, Allyson, who was 7 at the time. He would go on to star in several more of his dad’s films before becoming a global star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and other blockbusters.
Father and son also costarred in movies not directed by Downey Sr., including 1988’s “Johnny Be Good” and 1994’s “Hail Caesar.”
Downey Sr. died on July 7 after years battling Parkinson’s disease.
That case would go on and become the basis of the 1996 movie “The People vs. Larry Flynt,” starring Woody Harrelson in the lead role.
In 1978, while walking out of a Georgia courtroom fighting an obscenity charge, he and his lawyer were shot by a gunman. It left Flynt paralyzed with permanent spinal cord damage.
Flynt died of heart failure on February 10.
Grodin was also known for writing a number of plays and books. He earned an Emmy for being one of the writers on the 1977 “Paul Simon Special.”
In the 1990s, he showed a different side of his talents, talk show host, when he did “The Charles Grodin Show” on CNBC.
Grodin’s son, Nicholas, said his father’s cause of death was bone marrow cancer, according to The New York Times.
Grodin died on May 18.
In movies he’s best known for are his commanding performances in movies like “Wall Street,” “The Firm,” and most memorably playing Deep Throat in 1976’s “All the President’s Men.”
Holbrook died at his home in Beverly Hills on January 23. No cause was given.
The thick glasses with fake big nose turned the Humpty character into rap’s first comedic icon.
“34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip-hop band and take on the world through it all,” wrote Digital Underground co-founder Jimi “Chopmaster J” Dright in tribute to Shock G on Instagram. “The dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some. And now he’s awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!!”
Shock G’s eye for talent was also realized when he brought on a then unknown Tupac Shakur to be a roadie for the band and then a background singer.
Shock G died on April 22, found dead in a hotel room in Tampa, according to his father. In June it was revealed that the cause of death was an accidental overdose.
He’s most known for his “Larry King Live” show on CNN that ran from 1985 to 2010 and is the network’s most-watched and longest-running show of all time. On it, King spoke to the most prominent figures of the time, including celebrities and presidents.
“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television, and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster,” read the statement in a tweet from his handle the day of his death.
King died on January 23. He had been battling COVID-19 in the hospital for over a week before his death, but on February 13 it was announced that the cause of death was sepsis and two underlying conditions.
Known for his physically imposing characters, Kotto was a fixture in movie and TV for decades, including roles on the series “Homicide: Life on the Street” and FBI agent Mosely in the beloved comedy “Midnight Run” opposite Robert De Niro.
His wife, Thessa Sinahon, announced Kotto’s passing in a Facebook post. It was confirmed by Kotto’s agent, Ryan Goldhar, The New York Times reported.
Kotto died on March 15 near Manila in the Philippines. No cause of death was given.
“I believe Tommy Lasorda had no boundaries,” former Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser told the Los Angeles Times when learning of his passing. “On a daily basis there were no boundaries to something positive, something about winning, that he could do.”
Lasorda died on January 7 due to a cardiac arrest.
She won an Oscar for her performance as a timid school teacher in 1971’s “The Last Picture Show” and her work on television earned her an astounding eight Emmy wins.
“Cloris was insanely talented,” Brooks tweeted following her death. “She could make you laugh or cry at the drop of a hat. Always such a pleasure to have on set. Every time I hear a horse whinny I will forever think of Cloris’ unforgettable Frau Blücher. She is irreplaceable, and will be greatly missed.”
Leachman died of natural causes on January 27.
Vilified as much as he was revered over his career, Limbaugh was a controversial figure over the decades in which he was often accused of saying sexist and racist remarks. He also promoted the false theory that former president Barack Obama was not born in the US, something that Donald Trump also subscribed to before he became president.
Limbaugh would be a major voice in Trump’s run for the presidency. In 2020, then president Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.
“It is with profound sadness, I must share with you directly, that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer,” Limbaugh’s wife, Kathryn, announced on his radio show on February 17. “As so many of you know, losing a loved one is terribly difficult, even more so when that loved one is larger than life. Rush will forever be the greatest of all-time.”
The rabbi-turned-comedian had a legendary career that included countless stops on the latenight TV circuit, Emmy wins for his stand-up specials in the 1980s and even the star of 1988’s “Caddyshack II.”
Mason died on July 24 after being hospitalized for more than two weeks at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, celebrity lawyer Raoul Felder told the Associated Press. No cause was given.
“I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family,” her husband, actor Damian Lewis tweeted following her death.
“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”
She was also known for playing Polly Gray on the series “Peaky Blinders” and roles in movies ranging from 2006’s “The Queen” to the James Bond 2012 movie, “Skyfall.”
McCrory died of cancer on April 16.
“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the palace said in a statement obtained by Insider. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”
Philip died on April 9, according to Buckingham Palace.
Born in Spokane, Washington, and grew up in Caldwell, Idaho. After receiving his MFA in acting from UCLA, he quickly entered the business and grabbed roles in top shows of the 1980s like “China Beach,” “Perry Mason,” and “Matlock.”
On August 2 Pickett death happened suddenly as he was preparing to shoot a scene for the movie “Treasure Valley,” Travis Mills, the movie’s director, said on the movie’s Facebook page.
No cause was given.
He received two Tony awards, two Emmys, a best supporting actor Oscar for his performance in the 2010 drama “Beginners” at the age of 82 (making him the oldest person ever to win an Academy Award), and had a slew of memorable roles in movies including playing Mike Wallace in “The Insider” and a wealthy author in “Knives Out.”
But his most memorable role came as Captain Von Trapp in the 1965 movie adaptation of “The Sound of Music.”
“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humor and the music of words,” Plummer’s longtime manager, Lou Pitt, told Deadline. “He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come.”
Plummer died on February 5, no cause was given.
“She was the sweetest person you’d ever meet and had a huge heart,” said her longtime rep Mike Pingel. “She loved her fans, and I don’t think she realized how much she meant to them.”
Roberts died on January 4 due to complications from a urinary tract infection.
Siravo mainly found work in theater, where he was part of Tony Award-winning productions of “Oslo” and “The Light in the Piazza.” Most notably on television, he played Johnny Soprano in flashback scenes in “The Sopranos.” Recently, he also played Fred Goldman, the father of Ronald Goldman in the FX mini-series, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”
The actor died on April 11 following a “long, courageous” battle with colon cancer, according to his agent.
In 2009, he was sentenced to 19 years to life in prison for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson in 2003.
He died on January 16 of natural causes according to California state prison officials inside the San Joaquin General Hospital. Spector’s daughter, Nicole Audrey Spector said he died due to complications of COVID-19.
The group’s mix of funk and jazz arrangements has become one of the popular, influential, and heavily sampled sounds in contemporary music and has been featured in several film soundtracks, including “Saturday Night Fever,” “Rocky,” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction.
“An original member of Kool & the Gang, Dennis was known as the quintessential cool cat in the group, loved for his hip clothes and hats, and his laid-back demeanor,” read the statement of his passing on the band’s official Facebook page. “A huge personality while also an extremely private person, Dennis was the alto saxophone player, flutist, percussionist, as well as master of ceremonies at the band’s shows.”
Thomas died on August 7 in New Jersey “peacefully in his sleep,” according to the statement by the band.
She’s most known for her Oscar-nominated performance in the 1972 drama “Sounder,” her Emmy-winning role as Ophelia Harkness in “How to Get Away with Murder,” and her countless stage performances.
“My heart breaks in one beat, while celebrating her life in the next,” Tyler Perry wrote in a statement on the loss of Tyson on his Instagram. Tyson starred in several of his movies.
“To think that she lived for 96 years and I got to be a part of the last 16 brings me great joy,” he continued. “She called me son. Well, today your son grieves your loss and will miss our long talks, your laughter from your belly, and your very presence.”
Tyson died on January 28, the cause of death was not announced.
“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica,” Walter’s daughter, Brooke Bowman, told Deadline. “A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.”
Walter died in her sleep at her home in New York City on March 24, according to Bowman.
As the drummer of The Rolling Stones, he didn’t have the flash of its frontman Mick Jagger or the flamboyance of its lead guitarist Keith Richards, instead Watts kept in the background often staying quiet when the band had to do press.
Instead, he let his music do the talking.
He is widely recognized as one of the most skilled drummers of all time.
He was the third-longest-running Rolling Stones member, behind Jagger and Richards. His last concert with the band took place in Miami on August 30, 2019.
Weeks before his death he announced he was withdrawing for the band’s upcoming US tour.
“Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation,” the statement read following his death. “We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members, and close friends is respected at this difficult time.”
Watts died on August 24, no cause was given.
Williams would then go on to have an impressive career in movies, TV, and the stage.
His performances always stood out for his stilled acting, booming voice, and intensity which could spark at a moment’s notice.
Williams’ memorable roles include playing Prince’s abusive father in “Purple Rain,” Mr. Simms in 1995’s “Tales from the Hood,” and playing the memorable Sampson Simpson in the 1998 cult hit “Half Baked,” written by and starring Dave Chappelle.
Williams died on June 4 due to colon cancer.
Samuel E. Wright’s Trinidadian-accent turned Ariel’s cautious sidekick in the 1989 animated movie into one of Disney’s most memorable characters from that era of releases.
And Wright’s singing of Oscar-winning song “Under the Sea” and nominated “Kiss the Girl” helped make the movie into an instant classic.
Wright died on May 24 after a three-year battle with prostate cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.