Celebrities who died in 2021

AP Images Larry King.

We say goodbye to the famous people that touched our lives.

Larry King, Hank Aaron, and Tanya Roberts died this year.

Hank Aaron, 87

Focus on Sport/Getty Hank Aaron.

“Hammerin’ Hank” had a 21-season Major League Baseball career, most of that time with the Milwaukee (and later Atlanta) Braves.

The hall of fame player hit his 715th career home run in 1974, breaking the record Babe Ruth held for close to 33 years. Aaron would end his career with 755 home runs (a record that would hold until Barry Bonds surpassed it in 2007).

“A breaker of records and racial barriers, his remarkable legacy will continue to inspire countless athletes and admirers for generations to come,” said former president Jimmy Carter in a statement to the Associated Press, who attended Braves games and called Aaron “a personal hero.”

Aaron died of natural causes on January 22.

Larry King, 87

Georges Merillon/Getty Larry King.

The renowned broadcaster had been on radio or TV since the 1950s speaking to all types of people, and was regarded as one of the best interviewers ever thanks to his friendly style with his subjects.

He’s most known for his “Larry King Live” show on CNN that ran from 1985 to 2010 and is the network’s most-watched and longest-running show of all time. On it, King spoke to the most prominent figures of the time, including celebrities and presidents.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television, and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster,” read the statement in a tweet from his handle the day of his death.

King died on January 23. No cause was given, however, he had been battling COVID-19 in the hospital for over a week before his death.

Tommy Lasorda, 94

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Tommy Lasorda.

The hall of fame Major League Baseball manager is known best for leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to two World Series championships. He did it with a love of the game and a colourful personality that led to him showing up in several movies and TV shows.

“I believe Tommy Lasorda had no boundaries,” former Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser told the Los Angeles Times when learning of his passing. “On a daily basis there were no boundaries to something positive, something about winning, that he could do.”

Lasorda died on January 7 due to a cardiac arrest.

Tanya Roberts, 65

Keith Hamshere/Getty Images Tanya Roberts.

The actress and model is best known for playing Bond girl Stacey Sutton in 1985’s “A View to a Kill.” Roberts also starred in the final season of “Charlie’s Angels” in 1980 as Julie Rogers and played Midge Pinciotti in “That ’70s Show.”

“She was the sweetest person you’d ever meet and had a huge heart,” said her longtime rep Mike Pingel. “She loved her fans, and I don’t think she realised how much she meant to them.”

Roberts died on January 4 due to complications from a urinary tract infection.

Phil Spector, 81

Michael Ochs Arvhives/Getty Phil Spector.

Known in the music world as a producer who worked alongside everyone from the Beatles to the Ronettes, Spector was known later in life for being convicted of murder.

In 2009, he was sentenced to 19 years to life in prison for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson in 2003.

He died on January 16 of natural causes according to California state prison officials inside the San Joaquin General Hospital. Spector’s daughter, Nicole Audrey Spector said he died due to complications of COVID-19.

