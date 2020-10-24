5 celebrities who reportedly dated royals — and 6 who married them

AP Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day.

Over the years, several celebrities have both dated and married royalty.

Prince Albert II of Monaco dated supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

Hollywood starlets Rita Hayworth and Grace Kelly married princes.

Royal engagements and weddings draw in millions of viewers worldwide. But not every royal fling ends in vows â€” even for famous actors, models, and athletes.

Keep scrolling to read about celebrities who reportedly dated, had full-blown relationships, and even married royals.

Rob Lowe wrote about dating Princess Stéphanie of Monaco.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Rob Lowe wrote about dating Princess Stéphanie of Monaco in his memoir.

Grace Kelly’s daughter, Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, and Brat Pack actor Rob Lowe dated briefly in the 1980s.

In his 2011 memoir, Lowe said his friend set them up through a mutual connection after he noticed Lowe admiring Stéphanie’s 1986 Vogue cover.

According to Yahoo, he wrote that they enjoyed dinner together, and between plates, the princess sent her butler to remove her current boyfriend’s belongings from her quarters. After that evening, Lowe checked out of his hotel and “moved in” to the royal’s apartment.

Eventually, the pair split.

Prince Harry and Ellie Goulding may have once had a fling.

Chris Jackson/Getty Prince Harry and Ellie Goulding may have dated.

English singer Ellie Goulding and Prince Harry may have dated for a few months around 2015 and 2016, multiple sources have speculated.

He was reportedly seen with Goulding at the 2016 Audi Polo Challenge with eyewitnesses saying they “spent a lot of time sitting under blankets,” though there is no photo evidence.

They may have first met when Goulding performed and Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011.

Over the years, interviewers have continued to ask Goulding about the rumoured relationship, reportedly leaving her a bit flustered, according to the Observer.

Neither party has confirmed the relationship.

Naomi Campbell and the Prince of Monaco have shared PDA.

Pool BENAINOUS/LAFARGUE/Getty Images Naomi Campbell and Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Decades ago, British supermodel Naomi Campbell and Prince Albert II of Monaco were photographed hugging, partying together, and holding hands. There are even photos of Campbell feeding the prince with her hands.

Although it’s unclear if they ever dated, they appear to have stayed friendly. Campbell was invited to the Prince of Monaco’s 2011 wedding to Charlene Wittstock.

Prince Albert II briefly dated supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

Michel Dufour/Getty Images German model Claudia Schiffer dated the Prince of Monaco.

According to Esquire, German model Claudia Schiffer met the prince at the World Music Awards. They are rumoured to have dated between 1992 and 1993.

When asked about the relationship in 1997, the royal said, “‘I took her out on a couple of dates but that was it,” according to the Evening Standard.

Cressida Bonas reportedly ended her relationship with Prince Harry out of fear of public scrutiny.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas met in 2012.

Princess Eugenie introduced actress Cressida Bonas to Prince Harry in 2012.

The pair dated for two years and broke up in 2014.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Bonas reportedly ended her relationship with the Duke of Sussex over the fear of intense public scrutiny. She reportedly also wanted to focus more on her acting career.

Rita Hayworth was the first Hollywood actress to marry royalty.

George W. Hales/Getty Prince Aly Khan and Rita Hayworth wed in 1949.

Hollywood “Love Goddess” Rita Hayworth married Prince Aly Khan in 1949.

According to Vanity Fair, the prince watched Hayworth in the movie “Gilda” (1946) in 1948 and was immediately smitten with her. They met soon after, though they were both married to other people at the time.

After a lot of back and forth, the pair eventually got together and later wed. The two later divorced in the 1950s and their settlement was approved in 1954.

Grace Kelly became Princess of Monaco.

AP Grace Kelly ended her acting career after marrying the Prince of Monaco.

Grace Kelly was another actress to go from Hollywood royalty to real royalty when she married Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956.

The Philadelphia native ended her acting career after the marriage and remained wed to Rainier III until she died at 52 years old in 1982, due to injuries sustained in a car crash.

Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano went from TV news anchor to Queen of Spain.

Graeme Robertson / Getty Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano was a famous journalist before she met Prince Felipe VI.

Spain’s Queen Letizia was an accomplished journalist before she met then-Prince Felipe VI.

According to The Washington Post, the royal family was against the union between the prince and an outspoken, previously divorced celebrity journalist.

But Felipe VI convinced his family otherwise, and the pair married in 2004.

She became the Queen of Spain in 2014, making her the first “commoner” to hold the title.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry resigned their royal titles after a media frenzy.

AP Images Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in 2018.

“Suits” star Meghan Markle crossed the pond to marry Prince Harry in 2018.

Markle spoke to Vanity Fair in 2017 about the media attention around her relationship and said, “I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple. We’re two people who are really happy and in love.

“We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news … the only thing that changed was people’s perception. Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship,” she added.

The couple resigned from the royal family in 2020.

Sofia Hellqvist was a model and reality TV star before marrying Prince Carl Philip of Sweden.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Sofia Hellqvist and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden were introduced by mutual friends.

Before Sofia Hellqvist became a princess, she modelled and participated in the reality TV show “Paradise Hotel.”

According to Hello! magazine, Hellqvist was dining in the same restaurant as Sweden’s Prince Carl Phillip in 2010 when mutual friends introduced them.

The pair announced their engagement in 2014 and married in 2015.

Mike Tindall achieved fame on the rugby field before marrying Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter.

Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images Zara Tindall does not have a royal title.

English rugby star Mike Tindall met his wife, Zara Tindall, at a bar in Sydney, Australia.

In a 2012 interview with “60 minutes,” the royal said she found the rugby player drinking after losing his spot on his English team.

Also an accomplished athlete, Zara Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter. Technically, the Olympic medalist is as closely related to the queen as Princes William and Harry.

Unlike the other royals on this list, Zara Tindall’s mother declined the Queen’s offer of a title for her daughter.

