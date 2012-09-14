Obama and Romney's Biggest Celebrity Backers [RANKED]

Beyoncé and Jay-Z will host an exclusive $40,000 per-person fundraiser at their 40/40 Club in NYC.

Next week, Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z will open the doors of their exclusive NYC 40/40 Club to President Barack Obama … and 100 close guests. The Hip-Hop Queen and King are hosting an expensive $40,000 per person fundraiser for the president Tuesday, September 18.



While the 100-person event is expected to bring in near $4 million for Obama, they’re not the only celebrities to bring in large amounts to the campaign trail.

We’ve gathered together the candidates’ biggest supporters in the entertainment industry. (Note: it’s mostly Obama benefiting from the star power. Mitt Romney has his big billionaire backers.)

And, while the Hip-Hop duo won’t top the list for biggest fundraisers, they’ll come pretty darn close.

From Eva Longoria to George Clooney see the large amounts Hollywood’s A-list shelled out and fundraised for the presidential nominees.

