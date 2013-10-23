24 Celebrities Who Have Been Injured On Set

Movie sets are where the magic happens, but they aren’t always as glitzy and glamorous as you might think. Check out stories of stars who’ve been bumped, bruised, and even suffered broken bones while on the job.
While shooting the fourth film in his Transformers franchise in Hong Kong, director Michael Bay was mugged.
During a period of downtime on set, Bay was approached by two brothers who demanded money and proceeded to beat Bay when he refused. Eventually security intervened but not before Bay sustained injuries to his face. Bay turned down medical attention and continued filming.
While filming the music video for her song '#Beautiful', Mariah Carey took a fall that resulted in a dislocated shoulder. The 43-year-old pop diva was taken to a New York hospital where she tweeted, 'dislocated my shoulder on the remix video with Jeezy, sporting a very fashionable sling for the next couple of weeks!'
A nurse said about a knockout punch Robert Downey Jr. received on the set of Sherlock Holmes: 'Robert was accidentally caught on the chin by a thundering hook. He went flying and was out cold. He didn't want to go to hospital and kept trying to get up. He's a trooper.' Sources say he was unconscious for about six seconds.
RDJ also injured himself while filming a stunt on the set of Iron Man 3 in 2012. Shooting was halted as the actor was given time to recover.
Halle Berry has had a few accidents while filming. She was sent to the hospital in July 2012 after suffering a minor head injury from a fall on the set of The Hive. Before that, she damaged her eye while filming Die Another Day, broke her arm while working on Gothika, and was hospitalized after bashing her head on lights during a late-night shoot for Catwoman. The accident-prone star also hurt her ankle while chasing after her daughter and some goats while in Spain.
Charlize Theron really embraced the dark side for her role as the evil queen in Snow White and the Huntsman, to the point where she quite literally busted a gut. In an interview with MTV, Theron revealed, 'I did enjoy just screaming at people. I screamed so much at people I tore a stomach muscle, which I had never heard of before.' Ouch!
While some celebs ditched their jobs for the holidays, Gerard Butler was hard at work filming Chasing Mavericks in Northern California in late December 2011. He wound up in the ER in the process. 'He was then washed through the rocks on the inside before he was finally able to be plucked out,' an ESPN writer reported. Luckily, Butler was just a bit banged up. 'He's fine. Very scary,' Butler's rep told ET.
Ironically enough, Brad Pitt tore his achilles tendon while playing Achilles in Troy. As a result, production of his next flick, Ocean's Twelve, had to be pushed back.
Here's a strange one: Ben Stiller was bitten by a ferret while filming Along Came Polly. 'Their teeth are sharp, like razors,' said Stiller. 'It was a horrible experience.' He had to have a rabies shot after the incident.
Angelina Jolie had an on-set scare while filming Salt in 2010. She cut her head and had to go to the hospital as a 'precautionary measure.' Turns out she was completely fine and was on her way relatively quickly.
Ryan Reynolds did a number on his shoulder while filming Green Lantern. Apparently he was in 'lots of pain' after separating his shoulder during the shoot. Ouch!
Filming Lord of the Rings was no walk in the park for Orlando Bloom, who fell off a horse and broke a rib while filming the blockbuster. At least it was worth it?
Another LOTR star was injured while making one of the movies. Viggo Mortensen got a tooth knocked out while filming a fight scene for Two Towers. He also broke two toes after kicking a helmet for another part of the flick.
Rose McGowan does all of her own stunts and paid a high price for it while filming Red Sonja. The actress had to undergo surgery on her wrist and elbow after suffering nerve damage during the shoot. At the time, she couldn't even use her arm at all. She's all better now.
This action star is absolutely no stranger to on-set injuries. He's broken his nose three times, his ankle once, most of the fingers in his hand, both cheekbones, and, if that's not enough, his skull.
Kellan Lutz could have been seriously injured after being struck in the chest with a machete while filming Deathgames. His injuries weren't too bad, and he made light of the incident later. He said: 'I loved doing stunts; I don't have tattoos and I always say that my scars and bruises are my tattoos ... My chest got cut up by accident. My agent was like, 'That's your money maker! You can't ruin that!''
Diane Keaton was rushed to the hospital after she fell and bonked her head hard while filming Morning Glory. She ended up being just fine and returning to work the next day. What a trooper.
Jude Law ended up with a broken rib while filming a murder sequence for The Talented Mr. Ripley. Apparently he fell backwards while on a boat.
JT hurt his leg while filming Now, and laughed off the injury in an interview at the time. He said: 'My calf is... it's not that bad. It'll be fine. It's not irreversibly damaged. I was just on set and I hurt it. I wish I had a way better story about how I got into this Bruce Lee, Kung Fu fight with someone and 'You should see the other guy,' but unfortunately I did it to myself.' Filming was stopped temporarily while he recovered.
Even James Bond isn't invincible! While on the Quantum of Solace set Daniel Craig got kicked in the face and needed eight stitches. And, he severed the tip of his finger. Don't worry, he's since had all the damage corrected.
This tough actor is set to make a full recovery after dislocating his pelvic bone while training his horse in preparation for his role in Django Unchained. The injury occurred in late September 2011, and the film's production schedule has not changed.
Mr. Stallone has a unique view on set injuries. 'It's a good omen,' he said. 'Every film I've done where I got injured has turned out great. Rocky II was 60 stitches; Rocky III was a concussion; the last Rambo was a bruised artery. Ones where I come out unscathed? Disasters.' However, the action star's been warned that if he hurts his neck again, he could be looking at paralysis, or 'worse.'
A shoulder injury hasn't been friendly to Russell Crowe. He first hurt it while filming Gladiator, then re-injured the same spot while shooting Flora Plum. He then had to pull out of the role, and the film's never been completed.
A car accident injured Shia LaBeouf's hand so bad that the 'Transformers' director had to write around it.
This is a weird one: Shia LaBeouf injured his hand in a horrible car accident right before production on Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, and director Michael Bay decided to write it into the film's script. 'His two fingers are pretty mashed, but we're figuring out a way to shoot around it, kind of write it in the story,' Bay said in 2008.
Jackson Rathbone's hand wasn't hurt too bad while shooting a fight scene for Eclipse, but he was driven to the hospital after the accident. Twihards rejoiced when he was back to work the next day.
