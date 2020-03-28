17 pairs of celebrities who have been friends since childhood

Danny Moloshok/Reuters; Donato Sardella/Getty Images for InStyle Some celebrities have been friends since before they were famous.

There are several celebrities pairs who have been friends since they were kids.

Some pairs of celebrity childhood friends, such as Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez or Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, are pretty well-known.

But other longtime celebrities buddies, especially those from different industries like Adam Levine and Jonah Hill, might surprise you.

Childhood friendships can last a lifetime, and that’s true even when fame enters the picture. These famous friends met early in their careers, in school, or even as young children.

Here are some pairs of celebrities who have been friends since they were kids.

Adam Levine and Jonah Hill met because their dads were friends.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images Adam Levine and Jonah Hill at a Lakers game.

The Maroon 5 singer and comedy actor go way back.

“Our dads met in the principal’s office in junior high,” Jonah Hill told Howard Stern in 2014. “We carpooled, lived at each other’s houses.”

Hill even officiated Levine’s wedding to Behati Prinsloo in 2014, according to HuffPost.

Amanda Seyfried and Mae Whitman were childhood friends.

Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images Amanda Seyfried and Mae Whitman in their ‘Canadian tuxes.’

Amanda Seyfried is a longtime friend to the “Good Girls” actress.

In fact, in 2015, Mae Whitman quote-tweeted a picture of her and Seyfried from their younger years featuring both of them in similar denim-on-denim looks, captioned “Canadian Tux!”

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck grew up together in Boston.

Shutterstock Matt Damon and Ben Affleck worked together to break into the film industry.

The acting mega-stars have been friends ever since they met at a Little League baseball game. They grew up and went to school together in Boston, and they both fell in love with the film industry at a young age.

In 2016, Matt Damon told Entertainment Tonight, “I’ve known [Ben Affleck] for 35 years, and we grew up together. We were both in love with the same thing – acting and filmmaking. I think we fed on each other’s obsession during really formative, important years and that bonded us for life.”

When asked about his experiences as a child actor on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show,” Affleck said, “It instilled in me a deep love and affection for this art and craft and line of work, and it made Matt Damon so incredibly jealous, and drove him into a career in cinema.”

They have worked together on many projects including “Good Will Hunting“and the upcoming Disney live-action film “The Last Duel.”

John Krasinski and BJ Novak played Little League together.

NBC John Krasinski and B.J. Novak on ‘The Office.’

It turns out Ryan Howard and Jim Halpert from “The Office” are longtime friends in real life.

“John Krasinski and I have known each other our whole lives in the weirdest, most coincidental way,” B.J. Novak said on a 2014 episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “We played Little League together.”

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato met on “Barney and Friends.”

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato met long before their Disney Channel days.

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato’s friendship predates their Disney stardom. In fact, they worked together on “Barney and Friends” in the early 2000s.

“Loving your new song ‘Fetish,’ we’ve come a long way since our Barney days,” Lovato said to Gomez in a 2017 tweet.

Gomez and Lovato followed very similar career paths from working on “Barney and Friends,” to starring on their own Disney Channel shows, to launching their successful music careers.

They even had a chance to work together again as teens to film the 2009 Disney Channel original movie “Princess Protection Program.”

Elijah Wood and Macaulay Culkin met working on “The Good Son” (1993).

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment Elijah Wood and Macaulay Culkin in ‘The Good Son.’

These two child stars became friends in the 1990s.

In response to a tweet questioning whether the two were friends, Macaulay Culkin wrote: “Of course we’re friends. @elijahwood and I will always be brothers … until he inevitably drops me off a cliff.#SpoilerAlert.”

The cliff-dropping is a reference to the 1993 film “The Good Son,” which they starred in together.

Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens were actually friends before starring in “High School Musical.”

Phil McCarten/Reuters Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens did ‘High School Musical’ together.

Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens played on-screen frenemies in the “High School Musical” series, but they were actually friends before they became Disney Channel stars.

In 2019, Tisdale told US Weekly that the two met while doing a Sears commercial a year before they were cast in the first “High School Musical.”

“From that day on we were super close,” she said. “I think some people know that, but they think it was that movie that brought us together and it really wasn’t.”

Hudgens was even one of Tisdale’s bridesmaids when she got married to Christopher French in 2014.

Maya Rudolph and Gwyneth Paltrow have apparently been friends since they were 7 years old.

Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Maya Rudolph and Gwyneth Paltrow on ‘Saturday Night Live.’

The Goop creator and the longtime “SNL” star were pals as kids.

“I hosted once before, but this week has been really extra-special to me because one of my best friends is on the show now, and I’m so proud of her,” Gwyneth Paltrow said during her 2001 “Saturday Night Live” monologue. “We’ve known each other since we were 7 years old, and she’s super-funny and talented, and I’m so glad she’s in the cast. Her name is Maya Rudolph.”

Throughout the monologue, the pair shared memories of fifth-grade plays and their questionable middle-school fashion choices.

Ryan Gosling lived with Justin Timberlake’s family for a bit when the two were kids.

Disney Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake on ‘The All New Mickey Mouse Club.’

Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling weren’t just childhood friends, they actually used to live together.

After working together as youngsters on “The All New Mickey Mouse Club,” they became roommates when Gosling’s mother had to return to her job in Canada as the TV series filmed in the US.

“My mum was his guardian for like six months, and so we actually lived together,” Timberlake said on a 2011 episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Jennifer Aniston and Chaz Bono hung out in high school.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP; Phil McCarten/Reuters Jennifer Aniston and Chaz Bono went to a performing-arts high school together in New York.

Jennifer Aniston and Chaz Bono hung out during their high-school days, according to HuffPost.

In 2011, the site even published a photo of the pair from 1987 that was taken at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts.

Aniston also told Allure in 2011 that most days in high school she would hang out with a group of friends at Chaz’s house after classes ended.

Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio met when they were kids doing acting auditions.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio have been friends for a long time.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire met at various auditions in LA when they were 12 years old. DiCaprio told Esquire in 2014 that he remembers the moment they became friends.

“I literally jumped out of the car,” he said. “I was like, ‘Tobey! Tobey! Hey! Hey!’ And he was like, ‘Oh, yeah – I know you. You’re… that guy.’ But I just made him my pal. When I want someone to be my friend, I just make them my friend.”

By the time DiCaprio asked him to collaborate on “The Great Gatsby” in 2013, Maguire was actually living right next door to him.

Maguire said in a 2013 interview with People, “Leo and I have a lot of trust and respect for each other. We have a close friendship and I definitely have an affection for Leo.”

Kate Hudson and Liv Tyler met in high school.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Kate Hudson and Liv Tyler both grew up with famous parents.

Kate Hudson and Liv Tyler have been friends since they attended the Crossroads School For Arts and Sciences in Santa Monica together in the 1990s.

In 2016, Hudson shared a pic of them together on Instagram with the caption, “Got to catch up with this beauty in the city” and the hashtag #MissAndLoveMeSomeLiv.

The famous families got to be pretty close through the years. So close, that when Husdon was pregnant with her third child in 2018, she posted a picture with Liv Tyler’s father, Steven Tyler, on Instagram with the caption “Baby girl got some good hugs from Papa Tyler this weekend.”

Kim Kardashian West and Nicole Richie met as preteens.

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram Kim Kardashian West and Nicole Richie were childhood friends.

In 2014, Kim Kardashian West posted a photo to Instagram of her and Nicole Richie when they were younger with the caption,”#ThrowbackThursday @nicolerichie and I being oh so cool at 13 years old.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, in 2017, Kardashian West shared on her app that she and Richie once stole lipsticks from a drugstore together when they were kids.

Zach Braff said Lauryn Hill attended his bar mitzvah.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images The two grew up together in New Jersey.

The “Scrubs” star and the singer may not run in the same crowd today, but they grew up in the same New Jersey neighbourhood and went to school together.

“Lauryn Hill was at my Bar Mitzvah,” Zach Braff tweeted in 2018, responding to Paris Hilton, who asked people to tell her something she didn’t know.

Victoria Justice said she and Taylor Lautner were friends when they were kids.

Charley Gallay/KCA2010/Getty Images Victoria Justice and Taylor Lautner said they never dated, but they were good friends.

Victoria Justice and Taylor Lautner have known each other for years. In 2009, many media outlets speculated that the two were dating, but Justice denied that in an interview with Popstar magazine.

“The truth is that we’re really, really good friends. We’ve known each other since we were like 12,” Justice said.

Kimora Lee Simmons and Tyra Banks are still friends after meeting early in their careers.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kimora Lee Simmons and Tyra Banks were both young, aspiring models.

Tyra Banks and Kimora Lee Simmons met at the beginning of their modelling careers.

“I think there was always something about Tyra and I think she saw that in me, too,” said Simmons in a 2013 interview with Hello! magazine.

Today, Banks is also a godmother to Simmons’ daughter, Ming.

BONUS: Troian Bellisario and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen grew up on the same block.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images They lived across the street from each other.

The stars from “Pretty Little Liars” and “Full House” were neighbours growing up.

“I was born here and I was raised here in Los Angeles. And when I was five years old, my best friends were Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen because we lived across the street from each other,” Troian Bellisario said in a 2011 interview with Seventeen magazine.

