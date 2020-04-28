9 celebrities who have dyed their hair bright colours while social distancing

Ricky Martin/Hilary Duff/Dua Lipa/Instagram Ricky Martin and Hilary Duff both dyed their hair in recent weeks.

Bright hair dye is becoming increasingly popular among celebrities, especially while they practice social distancing.

So far, stars including Ricky Martin, Hilary Duff, and Dua Lipa have posted photos on Instagram of their newly-coloured strands.

Elle Fanning and Jennifer Love Hewitt have also taken part in the trend.

Coincidentally, pink and blue currently seem to be the most popular colours among Hollywood stars.

Though they might not have access to hairstylists and makeup artists while they practice social distancing, celebrities are still finding ways to experiment with their looks.

One of the most popular methods seems to be through hair dye. In recent weeks, celebrities including Ricky Martin, Hilary Duff, and Dua Lipa have all taken to Instagram with photos of themselves wearing bright new styles. Coincidentally, almost every star that’s done so has chosen either a pink or blue shade.

Here are some of the celebrities taking part in Hollywood’s latest beauty trend.

Ricky Martin was one of the first celebrities to dye their hair a bright colour while social distancing.

caption Ricky Martin has had a variety of hair colours throughout his career.

He showed off his newly-pink hair in an Instagram video about the importance of social distancing posted on March 19.

Lauren Alaina followed, writing a pun-filled Instagram caption about her new hair colour.

caption Lauren Alaina first rose to fame on “American Idol.”

“This quarantine’s got me feeling extra blue,” the country star wrote in an Instagram post on March 19. “Probably gonna stay that way teal it’s over.”

Though she still had blue hair in an Instagram video posted on April 10, she now seems to be back to her natural blonde shade.

Luke Evans said his new hair colour helps him channel a cartoon character.

caption Luke Evans is known for his roles in movies like “Beauty and the Beast.”

In an Instagram post on April 8, the actor wrote: “Today I will be channeling Sir Woody of the woodpeckers #woodywoodpecker #redhairdontcare.”

Elle Fanning also debuted a new colour at the end of March.

caption Actor Elle Fanning typically wears her hair in shades of blonde.

She revealed the colour via her Instagram Story on March 25. While it’s unclear as to what colour her hair is now, Fanning’s strands did look significantly less pink in a photo she posted on April 13.

Kristen Stewart drastically changed her look with orange hair dye.

caption Kristen Stewart typically wears her hair in blonde and brown shades.

On March 29, Stewart’s hairstylist CJ Romero shared a photo of her new colour, writing: “Who said you can’t be cute in quarantine!? ????????‍♂️Hair cut on @emmaroberts and Cut and Colour on Kristen!! ????????‍♀️????????‍♂️????????.”

He later shared more details about how to achieve her bright-orange hair, which he describes as being a “cosmic rust” colour.

The next month, Jennifer Love Hewitt added pink highlights to her hair.

caption Jennifer Love Hewitt is naturally a brunette.

“The smile of a girl who just did at-home hot-pink highlights because what else can I do right now!” she wrote in an Instagram post on April 1. “Thanks @limecrimemakeup, these hair conditioners are easy and so fun! @nikkilee901 don’t be mad lol. I really miss you! Hey @911onfox, new look for Maddie?!”

Ireland Baldwin later experimented with box dye of the same colour.

caption Ireland Baldwin is the daughter of actor Alec Baldwin.

On April 4, the model and actress wrote about experimenting with box-dye on Instagram.

“I added some pink in my hair and it was my first box-dye experience and I didn’t fry my hair off weeeeehooooo,” she wrote.

Hilary Duff, on the other hand, spontaneously cut her hair and dyed it a bright shade of blue.

caption Hilary Duff is no stranger to experimenting with daring hairstyles. source Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP and Hilary Duff/Instagram

She shared a photo of her new style and colour to Instagram on April 12, writing: “????????‍♀️yea.” She later appeared on a live Instagram video with her husband Matthew Koma, who took credit for dyeing her hair.

Dua Lipa added some pink strands to her hair as part of an “experiment.”

caption Previously, Dua Lipa had half-blonde half-black hair.

She also wrote about her new colour on Instagram as part of a “Quarantine diaries” entry on April 16.

“This week’s experiment… pink hair,” she wrote. “That’s kind of it really – I haven’t acquired a new skill but I have joined World of Warcraft and I have two pets on it called mintsaws and little sheena (one’s a dragonhawk and one’s a tiger).”

