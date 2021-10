25 times celebrities ditched their natural hair color and turned to bold dye

Kristen Stewart drastically changed her look with orange hair dye.

On March 29, 2020, Stewart’s hairstylist CJ Romero shared a photo of her new color, and wrote: “Who said you can’t be cute in quarantine!? ????????‍♂️Hair cut on @emmaroberts and Cut and Color on Kristen!! ????????‍♀️????????‍♂️????????.”

He later shared more details about how to achieve her bright-orange hair, which he described as being a “cosmic rust” color.