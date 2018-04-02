5 times celebrities talked about how terrible the Met Gala is

Amy Schumer said the event “felt like punishment” in 2016, but went back again in 2017.

Although she’s a famous comedian, it seems highly unlikely that you’ll see Schumer in her designer best on that famous staircase. She went to her first Met Gala when her star was firmly on the rise back in 2016, but she did not have a good time.

Afterward, she told Howard Stern about her experience, saying, “I guess I should be grateful I was invited or something, but yeah, it felt like a punishment. It’s not me and I don’t like it … It’s so fake … It’s people doing an impression of having a conversation.”

Adding insult to injury, she said, “I left not the second I could; I left earlier than I should’ve been allowed,” she added.

However, the best part for Schumer was that she got to meet Beyoncé.

She recalled,”I got to meet Beyoncé and she was like, ‘Is this your first Met?’ and I was like, ‘It’s my last.'”

It seems she had a change of heart, because she attended the 2017 Met Gala.

“I had fun I really did … It’s an intense environment … I had fun inside,” Schumer told E!, speaking about the 2017 Met Gala.

She also crashed the Met Gala red carpet in 2019, hours before she gave birth to her first child.