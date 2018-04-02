5 times celebrities talked about how terrible the Met Gala is

- Although many celebrities enjoy the Met Gala, some have been outspoken about their dislike for it.
- Amy Schumer said the event “felt like punishment” in 2016, but went back again in 2017.
- Lena Dunham called it a “crazy countdown to escape” though she returned to the Met Gala a few times.
Afterward, she told Howard Stern about her experience, saying, “I guess I should be grateful I was invited or something, but yeah, it felt like a punishment. It’s not me and I don’t like it … It’s so fake … It’s people doing an impression of having a conversation.”
Adding insult to injury, she said, “I left not the second I could; I left earlier than I should’ve been allowed,” she added.
However, the best part for Schumer was that she got to meet Beyoncé.
She recalled,”I got to meet Beyoncé and she was like, ‘Is this your first Met?’ and I was like, ‘It’s my last.'”
It seems she had a change of heart, because she attended the 2017 Met Gala.
“I had fun I really did … It’s an intense environment … I had fun inside,” Schumer told E!, speaking about the 2017 Met Gala.
She also crashed the Met Gala red carpet in 2019, hours before she gave birth to her first child.
The “Confident” singer posted the funny yet cringe-worthy photo to their Instagram page, spilling their version of what went down in their caption. It seems the uncomfortable run-in with Minaj left Lovato less than enthused about the event as a whole.
In 2018, they told Billboard, “I had a terrible experience,” sharing that one celebrity, in particular, made them feel so uncomfortable, they nearly relapsed in their sobriety.
They said, “I changed my clothes, but I still had my diamonds on — millions of dollars of diamonds on in an AA meeting. And I related more to the homeless people in that meeting who struggled with the same struggles that I deal with than the people at the Met Gala….”
In 2013, she reportedly went on a Met Gala rant to Australian radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O, telling them how much she hated it.
She said, “Do you want me to be honest? It sucked. It seems like the best thing in the world. You think, ‘Oh my god, it’s going to be so glamorous and amazing, and you’re going to see all these famous people.’ And then you get there, and it’s so hot, and so crowded, and everyone’s pushing you. This year it was really intense. It wasn’t fun!'”
That same year, the Oscar winner also told USA Today that she was never going back, saying, “I’m never going again. It was so un-fun. It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all.”
But she may have changed her mind considering she attended the 2017 and 2019 festivities.
In 2015, in an interview with David Letterman, she called the soirée “such a jerk parade.”
She added, “Every jerk from every walk of life is there, wearing some stupid thing … It’s just everybody, if you had a million arms, it’s all the people you would punch in the whole world.”
In a now-deleted interview with Schumer on her Lenny Letter newsletter, the two actresses reportedly lamented about the over-the-top party, with Dunham saying, “You and I were literally sitting across from each other at the Met Ball, and it was like a crazy countdown to when we could escape. You were like, ‘We’re honored to be here. We’re honored to be here.'”
Dunham also described what it was like to sit with NFL player Odell Beckham Jr., receiving a slew of backlash in the process.
She said, “I was sitting next to Odell Beckham Jr., and it was so amazing because it was like he looked at me and he determined I was not the shape of a woman by his standards. He was like, ‘That’s a marshmallow. That’s a child. That’s a dog.’ It wasn’t mean — he just seemed confused.”
She went on to describe the New York Giants wide receiver, criticizing him for not looking at her like he was interested in her, drawing ire from commenters online.
Dunham addressed the backlash on Twitter, clarifying her remarks about Beckham in a series of tweets, calling him “talented, stylish, seems super awesome and wasn’t into chatting with me at a fancy party.”
She attended the Met Gala in 2017, 2018, and 2019, despite her remarks.