23 directors who have cast their significant others in their films

Angelina Jolie directed Brad Pitt in 2015’s “By the Sea,” their first time working together since “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.” They split soon after.

Pitt and Jolie met on the set of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” in 2005, but it took them a decade to work together again — though, instead of just co-starring, Jolie also directed Pitt in “By the Sea.” She wrote the film, as well.

“It’s surprising how much I enjoy the direction of my wife,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015. “For this one, I operated on pure instinct. Angie and I have too much history and understanding of each other to question beyond there,” he added.

The two split in 2016, just a year after the film was released. In 2017, Jolie said she thought the film would help their relationship.

“I thought it would be a good way for us to communicate. In some ways it was, and in some ways we learned some things. But there was a heaviness, probably, during that situation that carried on, and it wasn’t because of the film,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m glad we did it because we did explore something together,” she said. “Whatever it was, maybe it didn’t solve certain things, but we did communicate something that needed to be communicated to each other.”