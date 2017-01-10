30 beloved stars who died in 2016

Lucasfilm Carrie Fisher in ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.’

We lost a lot of legends in 2016, and we’re not going to forget them soon.

As we settle into 2017, Business Insider has compiled a list of some of the most influential, important, and prized figures in entertainment who died last year — from towering music stars (Prince, David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Merle Haggard, George Michael) to film legends like Carrie Fisher and Alan Rickman.

It’s by no means an exhaustive list, but one that hopefully helps pay tribute to the talents who have left us as we move forward.

Here are 30 stars we said goodbye to in 2016:

January 10: David Bowie (1947-2016)

Photo: Getty Images.

English rock artist

January 14: Alan Rickman (1946-2016)

English theater and movie actor

January 26: Abe Vigoda (1921-2016)

American actor

February 19: Harper Lee (1926-2016)

American novelist

March 6: Nancy Reagan (1921-2016)

American actress and First Lady of the United States

March 8: George Martin (1926-2016)

English record producer, “fifth Beatle”

March 24: Garry Shandling (1949-2016)

American comedian and actor

April 6: Merle Haggard (1937-2016)

American country singer-songwriter

April 20: Chyna (1969-2016)

American professional wrestler

April 21: Prince (1958-2016)

Picture: Getty Images

American musician

May 17: Guy Clark (1941-2016)

American singer-songwriter

June 3: Muhammad Ali (1942-2016)

American boxer

June 19: Anton Yelchin (1989-2016)

Russian-born American actor

July 2: Michael Cimino (1939-2016)

American screenwriter and director

July 2: Elie Wiesel (1928-2016)

Romanian-born American author and activist

July 4: Abbas Kiarostami (1940-2016)

Iranian film director

July 19: Garry Marshall (1934-2016)

American film director, producer, and actor

August 29: Gene Wilder (1933-2016)

Photo: ‘Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory’/ Paramount Pictures.

American actor and writer

September 11: Alexis Arquette (1969-2016)

American actress

September 16: Edward Albee (1928-2016)

American playwright

September 20: Curtis Hanson (1945-2016)

American film screenwriter and director

September 25: Arnold Palmer (1929-2016)

American golfer

November 7: Leonard Cohen (1934-2016)

Canadian singer-songwriter

November 13: Leon Russell (1942-2016)

American musician

November 24: Florence Henderson (1934-2016)

American actress

December 13: Alan Thicke (1947-2016)

Canadian actor

December 18: Zsa Zsa Gabor (1917-2016)

Hungarian-American actress

December 25: George Michael (1963-2016)

Photo: Michael Putland/ Getty Images.

English pop star and singer-songwriter

December 27: Carrie Fisher (1956-2016)

American actress and writer

December 28: Debbie Reynolds (1932-2016)

American actress, dancer, and singer

