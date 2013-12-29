Notable Hollywood Deaths In 2013

Through blockbusters, breakthrough performances, and chart-topping hits, we’ve had to say goodbye to many influential entertainers in 2013.
From unexpected deaths of younger stars to the passings of Hollywood legends, we take a look back at the stars we’ve said goodbye to this year.
The executive producer of 'Homeland,' also known for his screenwriting and directing work on 'Chicago Hope' and 'Northern Exposure,' died from a heart attack on March 18.
'Homeland' co-creators Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon spoke out following Bromell's passing:
'Henry was a profoundly decent and generous man. A great writer and a great friend. No matter how crazy things got, when he was in the room, you knew everything was going to be ok. Everybody here at Homeland is grieving, and we will miss him beyond words.'
The British actor known for his Tony-award winning role in 'The History Boys' and as Uncle Vernon Dursley in the 'Harry Potter' films died from heart surgery complications on March 28.
Following his death, Nicholas Hytner, the director of 'The History Boys' told BBC:
'He had this amazing ability to take you into oceans of desolation. He was able to be funny, sometimes hilariously funny, and desperately tragic, sad, at the same time. Very few actors have that.'
Jane Henson and her husband Jim brought the iconic Muppets to life, introducing the loveable puppet gang to 1950s television via five-minute segments on NBC's 'Sam and Friends.'
Henson died on April 2 following a long battle with cancer.
Legendary film critic Roger Ebert passed away April 4 after a decade-long battle with cancer of the thyroid and salivary glands.
Reviewing movies for the Chicago Sun Times from 1967 until his death, Ebert's thumbs up/thumbs down trademark catapulted him into a position as a well-respected and highly influential critic.
President Obama's reaction to Ebert's passing:
'For a generation of Americans -- especially Chicagoans -- Roger was the movies. When he didn't like a film, he was honest; when he did, he was effusive -- capturing the unique power of the movies to take us somewhere magical.'
The Brooklyn-born comic book artist, editor, and publisher was known for being one of the industry's best pencilers, and for resuscitating DC Comic heroes the Flash and Batman.
Infantino, a key player in the 'silver age of comic books,' also died April 4.
The veteran actress, whose four-decade long role as Katherine Chancellor on 'The Young and the Restless' won her an Emmy, died May 8.
Kate Linder, a fellow 'The Young and the Restless' actress, said of Cooper:
'When Jeanne welcomed you into her life, you knew it and it was a fantastic feeling. This is truly the end of an era, not just for fans of 'The Young and the Restless' but for all of the people she touched throughout her long and distinguished career and life.'
Stapleton's extensive acting career spanned from television shows Archie Bunker's Place' and 'Everybody Loves Raymond' to early Broadway productions of 'Damn Yankees' and 'Bells Are Ringing,' but it was her role as Edith Bunker on the iconic American sitcom 'All in the Family' that made her one of television's most memorable faces.
According to Norman Lear, producer/director of 'All in the Family'...
'No one gave more profound 'how to be a human being' lessons than Jean Stapleton,' he said. 'Goodbye Edith, darling.'
Stapleton died on May 31 from natural causes.
'The Sopranos' star passed away June 19 after suffering a heart attack while vacationing with his teenage son in Italy.
The charismatic Gandolfini portrayed mob boss, Tony Soprano, on HBO's acclaimed series -- a role which earned him three Emmy awards in its six-season run.
'We're all in shock and feeling immeasurable sadness at the loss of a beloved member of our family,' said HBO in a released statement.
The Canadian actor best known for his role as Finn Hudson, a quarterback-turned-singing star on Fox's 'Glee,' died from a drug and alcohol overdose on July 13.
Monteith's co-star Naya Rivera spoke to The Hollywood Reporter after Monteith's passing:
'The entire Glee family and I are deeply saddened by this tragedy,' she said. 'Cory was and always will be a part of my own family and a good friend. He was a special part of this world and will forever be missed. My heart goes out to Cory's family and Lea and while we are grateful for everyone's well wishes, privacy during this time of grief is greatly appreciated.'
John Casablancas, founder of Elite Model Management, the agency credited with shaping the careers of Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, and Heidi Klum, died of cancer July 20.
Farina, a former Chicago police officer and prominent actor known for roles in 'Law & Order' and 'Luck' passed away on July 22 after suffering a pulmonary embolism.
According to his publicist, Lori De Waal:
'We are deeply saddened by the loss of a great actor and a wonderful man,' she said. 'Dennis Farina was always warmhearted and professional, with a great sense of humour and passion for his profession. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and colleagues.'
The actress who played Laurie, older sister of Eric Forman on 'That '70s Show,' died in her sleep on August 14. Her death comes after several years of substance abuse and rehab treatment.
An actress and model who gained pop culture fame for competing on ABC's 'The Bachelor' and 'Bachelor Pad,' Allemand died on August 14. Her death was ruled an apparent suicide.
Young, who played the title character on Disney series 'The Famous Jett Jackson' and most recently, a Boston police detective on 'Rizzoli & Isles,' passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on August 19.
TNT, Warner Bros. and 'Rizzoli & Isles' executive producer Janet Tamaro released a joint statement:
'Everyone at 'Rizzoli & Isles' is devastated by the news of the passing of Lee Thompson Young. We are beyond heartbroken at the loss of this sweet, gentle, good-hearted, intelligent man.'
English journalist David Frost, known for his provoking interviews with historic figures -- most notably Richard Nixon -- died August 31 from a heart attack.
In a widely-watched series of interviews broadcast in 1977, Frost not only was able to get Nixon to speak out for the first time since Watergate, he also got the former president to issue an apology to the American people.
The spy thriller author made famous for his military science and espionage writing died October 1.
Throughout his career, Clancy penned 28 novels, 17 of which were best-sellers, and six of which have been turned into blockbuster films with A-list casts.
Alec Baldwin, who starred in the film adaptation of 'The Hunt for Red October,' spoke out about Clancy:
'Spending time with Tom prior to shooting was the best part of that whole experience for me. Tom was smart, a great story teller and a real gentleman.'
The actor and stand-up comedian, with a career spanning five decades and notable roles in 'Trouble with the Curve' and 2011 Oscar winner 'The Artist,' passed away from cancer October 16.
After appearing on 'The Bob Newhart Show,' Marcia Wallace joined 'The Simpsons' in her most notable role to date -- the voice of Bart's eccentric school teacher, Edna Krabappel.
Wallace held the role until her passing on October 25, and earned an Emmy for her performance in 1992.
'The Simpsons' honored Wallace in a November episode with a scene depicting Bart writing on a chalkboard, 'We'll really miss you, Mrs. K.'
The rock and roll world lost a legend when Velvet Underground guitarist and singer Lou Reed died on October 27 from liver disease.
Reed first gained rock star status with the New York City-born band in 1964, but eventually headed off on a solo career in 1972.
The 'Fast & Furious' actor passed away in a tragic car accident at the end of November in which he and friend Roger Rodas were both killed.
Walker started his career at the age of 12, and aside from his extensive work in the 'Fast & Furious' franchise, has starred in 'Varsity Blues' and 'Joy Ride.'
The actress, who played Baroness Elsa Schrader in 'The Sound of Music' and has appeared in films 'Caged' and 'Detective Story,' died December 9 from pneumonia complications.
The Irish actor best known for his role as T.E. Lawrence in 'Lawrence of Arabia' died on December 14.
O'Toole has won four Golden Globes for roles in films including 'Goodbye, Mr. Chips' and 'The Lion in Winter.'
A leading lady from Hollywood's Golden Age, Fontaine died from natural causes on December 15.
She starred in Alfred Hitchcock's 'Rebecca' and won an Academy Award for her performance in 'Suspicion.'
The legendary country singer lost his battle with pancreatic cancer December 16 while in hospice care.
Price was known for songs including 'Heartaches by the Number' and 'Crazy Arms.'
The founding member of rap group Three 6 Mafia died from a heart attack on Dec. 20.
'He was a legend in the game, truly ahead of his time,' fellow group member DJ Paul told Rolling Stone. 'He was such a great lyricist and he always came with these different styles in his rap and his flow.'
