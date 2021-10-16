Search

12 celebrities who skipped the traditional white wedding dress

Celia Fernandez
These celebrities skipped the traditional white wedding dress.
These celebrities skipped the traditional white wedding dress. Hulton Archive/Leo Sorel/James Whatling/UK Press via Getty Images
  • Many celebrities have gone with traditional white wedding dresses.
  • But others opted to wear other colors instead.
  • From Mandy Moore to Sarah Jessica Parker, here are the stars who have worn unconventional dresses.
Elizabeth Taylor wore a green dress to her 1959 wedding to Eddie Fisher.
Elizabeth Taylor wore a green dress for her fourth wedding. Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images
Taylor married Fisher wearing a hooded dress that was fitted at the waist and had a full skirt. She paired it with a diamond bracelet the groom gave her instead of an engagement ring. 
For her 1964 wedding to Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor wore a yellow wedding dress.
Elizabeth Taylor wore a yellow wedding dress to her 1964 wedding to Richard Burton. Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Taylor wore a simple knee-length marigold dress designed by the “Cleopatra” costume designer, Irene Sharaff. 

She wore a beautiful ponytail that was accessorized with orange blossom flowers. 

Taylor married Burton again in 1975, and opted for a rainbow dress.
For her second wedding to Richard Burton in 1975, Elizabeth Taylor wore a rainbow dress. Apic/Getty Images
Taylor wore an ombré dress by British designer Gina Fratini for her second wedding to Burton. The dress was auctioned off in 2011 and sold for $US62,500 ($AU84,223), according to Vogue
For her 1997 wedding to Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker wore a black dress with a dramatic skirt.
Sarah Jessica Parker wore a black wedding dress she found at a local NYC store. @KleinfeldCanada/Twitter
The “Sex and the City” actress wore a design by Morgane Le Fay. However, during a 2016 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” she told host Andy Cohen that she actually regrets her choice. 

“Oh, I wish it was because I was badass,” she said. “I just was too embarrassed to spend any time looking for a wedding dress. There was a store that I liked that I knew, and I just went and got whatever they had hanging.”

If she were to go back, the actress said she would definitely wear white instead. 

“I’d wear a beautiful, proper wedding dress, like I should have worn that day,” she said. 

Gwen Stefani wore a pink gown for her 2002 wedding to Gavin Rossdale.
Gwen Stefani wore a pink gown for her 2002 wedding to Gavin Rossdale. James Whatling/UK Press via Getty Images
Stefani wore a custom dip-dyed and hand-painted pink dress designed by John Galliano for Christian Dior. Stefani and Rossdale got divorced in 2016. 
Portia de Rossi wore a pale-pink wedding dress in 2008 to marry Ellen DeGeneres.
Portia de Rossi wore a pale-pink wedding dress in 2008. @portiaderossi/Instagram
Rossi wore a ballerina-style Zac Posen ball gown that was backless and had an ivory halter-neck bodice. Instead of a veil, she wore a diamond headpiece.

DeGeneres stood by her side in an ivory suit. 

Amber Tamblyn wore a yellow dress to get married in 2012.
Amber Tamblyn wore a yellow dress to her wedding. @questlove/Instagram
Tamblyn married David Cross in 2012 in a marigold dress that actually had a cream train, she told Us Weekly

“There’s nothing really traditional about me,” she said about her choice to wear a yellow dress. 

Kristen Bell married Dax Shepard in 2013 and skipped a dress altogether, opting to wear a black top and pants instead.
Kristen Bell made a statement with her matching set. @kristenanniebell/Instagram
The star of “The Good Place” paired her simple all-black look with a statement necklace, as she shared in an Instagram post in 2018.
Chloë Sevigny went for a more casual look by wearing an all-black outfit with a white veil for her nuptials.
Chloë Sevigny wore a simple all-black look on her wedding day. @chloesevigny/Instagram
The actress and model accessorized her long-sleeved black midi dress with boots and a small bouquet of flowers. 

Sevigny and the art director Sinisa Mackovic got married in March 2020 and welcomed their son, Vanja, less than two months after their wedding day. 

“90210” star Shenae Beech (née Grimes) wore a Vera Wang gown from the designer’s fall 2012 collection for her 2013 wedding.
Shenae Beech wore a Vera Wang creation for her 2013 wedding. @shenaegrimes/Twitter
The actress’ statement-making dress had a black halter-style top and a two-tone tulle skirt. 
Kaley Cuoco wore a pink wedding dress to her 2013 nuptials.
Kaley Cuoco wore a pink wedding dress. @kaleycuoco/Instagram
Cuoco married tennis player Ryan Sweeting in a surprise wedding ceremony on December 31, 2013. The couple got divorced in 2016. 
“Newsroom” star Alison Pill also wore a yellow dress to her 2015 wedding.
Alison Pill wore a yellow dress to her wedding. @msalisonpill/Instagram
Pil married actor Joshua Leonard wearing a vintage-style yellow dress that had sheer details throughout and sleeves with ruffle detailing. 
For her 2018 wedding, Mandy Moore opted to wear a pink ruffled dress.
Mandy Moore wore a pink dress in 2018. @mandymooremm/Instagram
Mandy Moore wore a Rodarte gown for her wedding to musician Taylor Goldsmith. She wore a pink tulle veil that had floral embroidery throughout and paired the whole look with satin shoes.  
“Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn wore two Galia Lahav gowns that cost about $US50,000 ($AU67,378) for her 2020 wedding.
Christine Quinn wore two different custom dresses on her wedding day. @christinequinn/Instagran
In an interview with Metro, Quinn’s wedding planner Lisa Lafferty said the reality star decided to wear two custom dresses by the same designer. 

Lafferty said Quinn paired her custom dresses with Christian Louboutin heels that the fashion designer signed on the bottom.

