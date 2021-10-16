12 celebrities who skipped the traditional white wedding dress

- Many celebrities have gone with traditional white wedding dresses.
- But others opted to wear other colors instead.
- From Mandy Moore to Sarah Jessica Parker, here are the stars who have worn unconventional dresses.
She wore a beautiful ponytail that was accessorized with orange blossom flowers.
“Oh, I wish it was because I was badass,” she said. “I just was too embarrassed to spend any time looking for a wedding dress. There was a store that I liked that I knew, and I just went and got whatever they had hanging.”
If she were to go back, the actress said she would definitely wear white instead.
“I’d wear a beautiful, proper wedding dress, like I should have worn that day,” she said.
DeGeneres stood by her side in an ivory suit.
“There’s nothing really traditional about me,” she said about her choice to wear a yellow dress.
Sevigny and the art director Sinisa Mackovic got married in March 2020 and welcomed their son, Vanja, less than two months after their wedding day.
Lafferty said Quinn paired her custom dresses with Christian Louboutin heels that the fashion designer signed on the bottom.