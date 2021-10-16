12 celebrities who skipped the traditional white wedding dress

For her 1997 wedding to Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker wore a black dress with a dramatic skirt.

The “Sex and the City” actress wore a design by Morgane Le Fay. However, during a 2016 appearance on “ Watch What Happens Live ,” she told host Andy Cohen that she actually regrets her choice.

“Oh, I wish it was because I was badass,” she said. “I just was too embarrassed to spend any time looking for a wedding dress. There was a store that I liked that I knew, and I just went and got whatever they had hanging.”

If she were to go back, the actress said she would definitely wear white instead.

“I’d wear a beautiful, proper wedding dress, like I should have worn that day,” she said.