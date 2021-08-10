10 celebrities who got brutally honest about IVF

- About 2% of babies born every year in the US are conceived through in vitro fertilization.
- Kim Kardashian shared how doctors told her it would be malpractice to have her do IVF again.
- Michelle Obama went the IVF route after having a miscarriage.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
But for many parents struggling with infertility, IVF is more than worth the risk, despite the painful hormone injections, the emotional roller-coaster ride, and the potentially massive financial investment.
Read on to see what these 10 famous women had to say about the process, and how it turned out for each of them.
‘”So IVF went like this for us. They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right? For all of those, we got one normal embryo from that and two low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby) So we feel lucky we got 1! But what a drop off right?” she wrote.
Schumer said that it was important to her to be as transparent as possible about the IVF process, knowing how many other prospective parents are on their own painful journeys with it.
“I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all of the warrior women who go through this process,” she said.
“It hurt me so much to watch her struggle through that. She set up a nursery and in the bathroom, she put a tile on the floor that said, ‘Mommy Already Loves You.’ And then she found out the IVF had failed. It ripped my heart out,” London told the magazine.
In 2016, Banks and her boyfriend, Erik Asla, welcomed baby boy York Banks Asla.
“I asked my doctors, ‘Can I do it one more time?'” Kardashian said in a 2019 Instagram video. “And they were like, ‘We won’t even put an embryo in you — that would be malpractice.'”
With the help of surrogates, Kardashian welcomed daughter Chicago in 2018 and son Psalm in 2019. “I’m so thankful for my beautiful kids, no matter how they came to me — they came to me,” Kardashian said in a video on the Skims Instagram account.
She commiserated with a fan on Twitter around the time the episodes aired, saying, “It’s so tough emotionally.” She added that it also wasn’t fun physically.
Like so many others who have turned to IVF, Obama said she’d first suffered the heartbreak of a miscarriage. She shared how lonely the process was with a husband who was already deeply entrenched in his political career — “leaving me largely on my own to manipulate my reproductive system into peak efficiency,” she wrote. That included countless injections, ultrasounds, and blood draws to help the couple welcome daughters Malia and Sasha.
“Emotionally, spiritually, and medically, it was probably the most difficult time in my life,” Wiig said in an interview with InStyle.
After devoting so much time and energy to IVF, Wiig eventually went with a surrogate to welcome twins in 2020.
Wiig kept her “bittersweet” journey largely under wraps, but she decided to open up about it to help other people with the same feelings of shame and inadequacy that she fought to overcome. “It’s like this underground community that’s talked about but not talked about,” she told the magazine.
Lee shared that the painful, intrusive questions she constantly faced were even more devastating because she was privately undergoing IVF.
“Not only is IVF physically exhausting, but the emotional toll is also unparalleled. We were filled with hope and excitement only to be crushed,” she wrote, after explaining that she and her husband did not get any healthy embryos out of the process.
Less than a year after that post, Lee shared an update: She was pregnant. In September 2020, she delivered a baby girl.
“For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant. I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle or coming out of an IVF cycle,” she wrote. Union added that she suffered multiple miscarriages.
She and her husband, Dwyane Wade, ultimately went with a surrogate.
“There are all these shots, they make your body crazy, they make you emotional, they hurt,” she told Parents magazine. “I was getting shots every day. My husband hated giving me the shots. He probably cried more than I did.”
Tyler and her husband pursued IVF for two years before learning it would likely never work. Ultimately, Tyler said it was the right decision: “It was better to not go through that torture.”
“I was about ready to call it quits. I was growing weary of the anticipation and the pressure, and Chris said he wasn’t sure he could handle seeing me rip off another estrogen patch in frustration,” Shields told Fertility Today. She added, “At wit’s end, we decided to try one more time” — and that final shot was successful.
The couple welcomed daughter Rowan in 2003.