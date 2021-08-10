10 celebrities who got brutally honest about IVF

Amy Schumer

Comedian Amy Schumer has been open about her struggle to conceive a second child. After the birth of her son, Gene, in 2019, Schumer turned to IVF in hopes of giving him a sibling. On Instagram , she shared how grueling the process was.

‘”So IVF went like this for us. They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right? For all of those, we got one normal embryo from that and two low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby) So we feel lucky we got 1! But what a drop off right?” she wrote.

Schumer said that it was important to her to be as transparent as possible about the IVF process, knowing how many other prospective parents are on their own painful journeys with it.

“I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all of the warrior women who go through this process,” she said.