25 celebrities who had the best style of the 2010s

Gotham/GC Images Rihanna didn’t shy away from taking fashion risks.

Jennifer Lopez wore one show-stopping look after another.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez at the Billboard Music Awards in 2015.

Jennifer Lopez was named a style icon long before 2010, but the “On The Floor” singer continued to inspire fashion trends throughout the last decade.

The “naked” trend is just one of those that made waves in the 2010s, and Lopez proved that she is never one to shy away from the daring look. At the Billboard Music Awards in 2015, for example, the singer arrived in a revealing Charbel Zoe dress that featured crystal embellishments.

Ciara was another star that wasn’t afraid to show it all off for the sake of fashion.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Ciara attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Similar to Jennifer Lopez, Ciara was also no stranger to the “naked” look. The singer arrived at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in a sheer gold dress, which had a large cutout in the back and a high slit in the front, embracing her daring and fun style.

Everyone from Rita Ora to Tiffany Haddish was spotted in at least one version of the barely-there look throughout the decade.

A$AP Rocky took fashion risks that made him stand out.

Iconic/GC Images A$AP Rocky is seen on September 27, 2019, in Paris, France.

A$AP Rocky has set himself apart from others when it comes to men’s fashion.

From sporting popular brands to embracing popular trends like tie-dye, the “Fashion Killa” rapper has proved himself a style icon in the last decade.

Blake Lively brought back pantsuits in a major way.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Blake Lively attends the ‘A Simple Favour’ premiere on September 18, 2018.

Blake Lively has developed a signature style over the last decade that includes “Gossip Girl”-inspired fashion and many, many pantsuits.

Pantsuits were named one of the most popular trends in 2018, and Blake Lively was largely to thank for that.

Lively’s closet includes many suits that vary from bright colours to bold patterns. In September 2018, the “A Simple Favour” star even wore six different styles of the chic trend in one week.

Emilia Clarke put her own spin on major fashion trends.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Emilia Clarke attends the HBO Films’ ‘My Dinner With Herve’ premiere at paramount studios in 2018.

Emilia Clarke’s red-carpet fashion proved she wasn’t one to shy away from embracing trends. The “Game of Thrones” star embraced both the pantsuit and “no shirt” look in a black ensemble while attending the premiere of HBO drama “My Dinner With Hervé” in 2018.

Celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Kacey Musgraves have also rocked the “no shirt” trend.

Céline Dion stunned in one colourful look after another.

Adrian Edwards/GC Images Céline Dion leaves her hotel on November 14, 2019, in New York City.

Over the past few years, Céline Dion has proved she is the queen of celebrity fashion, wearing everything from elegant gowns to chic florals and even mismatching stilettos.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer also mastered the head-to-toe monochromatic look, which has gone on to become one of the most popular trends in fashion.

Kendall Jenner brought back ’90s-inspired fashion.

Robert Kamau/GC Images via Getty Images Kendall Jenner wore vintage zebra pants.

Tiny sunglasses and zebra-print clothing are just two popular trends from the ’90s that have made a reappearance and Kendall Jenner has been seen rocking them both.

Throughout the 2010s, Jenner’s wardrobe proved to be versatile, as she commonly switched up her style with athleisure looks, high-low dresses, and monochromatic pieces.

Chance the Rapper proved you can be casual and fashionable at the same time.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Chance The Rapper poses at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Casual footwear was everywhere in the 2010s, and Chance the Rapper was no stranger to the “dad” shoe – a ’90s trend that has made a major comeback over the last decade.

The “No Problem” singer has mastered the casual look, sporting a T-shirt and jeans for performances, award shows, and day-to-day life. However, it’s his “3” hat that has become so iconic that even Zac Efron has rocked one.

Meghan Markle has become one of the most influential names in celebrity fashion.

Pool/Samir Hussein/Contributor/Getty Images Meghan Markle wearing a ruffle-clad dress for her trip to Ireland in July 2018.

Almost everything Meghan Markle wears sells out immediately, and brands and designers have been struggling to keep up with demand since the former actress announced her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017.

The Duchess of Sussex puts her own spin on royal attire, and it’s for this reason that Markle has been named the most powerful dresser of 2019 by global fashion search platform Lyst.

The royal usually opts for classic pieces with modern updates, often favouring muted colours and modest silhouette styles. Other looks that Markle is fond of include elegant, conservative pencil skirts and chic pantsuits.

Taylor Swift continued rocking her signature look.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel Taylor Swift in 2012 performing at the iHeart Radio Music Festival.

High-waisted bottoms replaced low-rise shorts and jeans in the 2010s, and Taylor Swift proved to be a big fan of the trend.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer has been sporting high-waisted shorts for years, including during a performance at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in 2012.

Kourtney Kardashian proved you can put a dressy spin on a casual look.

KGC-146/STAR MAX/IPx via AP Kourtney Kardashian wearing bike shorts and heels.

In the last decade, bike shorts have become a comfortable alternative to regular bottoms, and Kourtney Kardashian has frequently sported the popular trend.

The reality star has often been seen putting a dressy spin on the casual look by pairing her cycling shorts with high heels.

Celebrities like Hailey Baldwin and Gigi Hadid have also been advocates of the style.

Priyanka Chopra demonstrated some of the best ways to rock denim.

Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images Priyanka Chopra wore mum jeans for a day out.

From ball gowns to crystal-embellished pantsuits, Priyanka Chopra has proved she knows how to dress up for any occasion, but the “Quantico” star is also the master of casual style.

In 2018, Chopra demonstrated how to wear mum jeans and a crop top – two styles that made a major comeback in the 2010s – by accessorizing her casual look with a pair of small black sunglasses and hoop earrings.

Timothée Chalamet brought statement suits to the red carpet.

Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images Timothée Chalamet at the BFI London Film Festival on October 13th, 2018.

Timothée Chalamet has made one fashion statement after another, sporting major trends like chunky sneakers and bold suits.

The “Call Me by Your Name” actor made waves in 2018 when he wore an all-floral look to the BFI London Film Festival, and again in 2019 when he donned a silky silver suit at the Venice Film Festival.

Kylie Jenner gave modern updates to older trends.

AP Kylie Jenner in New York City on November 29, 2018.

Kylie Jenner established herself as a trendsetter in the 2010s.

The makeup mogul has worn a number of stylish outfits over the years, and has frequently put her own spin on popular looks like the “no pants” and “naked dress” trends.

In 2018, Jenner also gave a modern update to the denim-on-denim trend, stepping out in a $US1,090 jumpsuit by IRO Paris. She completed the ensemble with snakeskin booties and a furry Dior bag.

Zendaya wore one stunning look after another.

Gotham/Contributor/Getty Images Zendaya at the Michael Kors runway show on February 14, 2018.

At just 23 years old, Zendaya has already cemented herself as a style icon in Hollywood.

In 2018, Zendaya put a glamorous spin on one of the most popular trends of the 2010s – athleisure. The “Euphoria” star paired a cherry-red tracksuit with a sleeveless jacket and white pumps for an appearance at New York Fashion Week.

Hailey Bieber was a fashion icon both on and off the runway.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Hailey Bieber hosted the premiere party for ‘Drop the Mic’ and ‘The Joker’s Wild’ on October 11, 2017.

Whether she’s wearing blazers with no pants on the red carpet or rocking a sporty look on the street, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) consistently looks effortlessly cool.

Throughout the years, the model has worn some of the decade’s biggest trends, including athleisure, heeled flips flops, neon, and more.

Rihanna wasn’t afraid to wear daring looks.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Stance Rihanna makes an appearance at Stance for the Clara Lionel Foundation on June 6, 2018.

Rihanna has never been one to shy away from daring, and often unconventional, looks. In 2017, she was even named the most powerful celebrity fashion influencer by Lyst.

From her crystal Gucci socks to the denim skirt she turned into a top, the “Umbrella” singer has proved herself to be one of the decade’s most iconic names when it comes to women’s fashion.

Beyoncé has made waves in the fashion world both on and off stage.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Beyoncé performs in a glittery bodysuit.

From couture gowns to glittery bodysuits, Beyoncé has always been fashion-forward both on and off the stage.

Fans of the “Formation” singer will have a hard time forgetting the “naked” Givenchy dress that she wore to the 2015 Met Gala or the crystal-embellished tuxedo dress she recently wore to the premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King.”

Billy Porter continues to make a statement with his red-carpet fashion.

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images Billy Porter attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Many stars, including Billy Porter, used fashion to make a statement in the 2010s. Porter famously turned heads and challenged gender norms by wearing a tuxedo gown to the 2019 Oscars.

His outfit made waves again when he showed up to the 2019Tony Awards in a uterus-inspired pantsuit, which he said was in support of women’s reproductive rights.

Kim Kardashian West embraced bright colours.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty images Kim Kardashian rocking neon pink in August 2018.

Kim Kardashian West often sported one of the most eye-catching trends of the 2010s: neon.

The reality star and mogul was seen wearing everything from highlighter-pink athletic wear to neon-green bikinis.

However, experts say the colourful trend will disappear in 2020, so don’t expect to see Kardashian West in neon next year.

Jaden Smith wasn’t afraid to push the boundaries of men’s fashion.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Jaden Smith attends the premiere of ‘Skate Kitchen’ at the IFC Centre on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, in New York.

Throughout the 2010s, Jaden Smith was often being pictured in skirts and dresses, proving that there are no rules when it comes to men’s fashion.

The multihyphenate star also mastered the casual street style, wearing accessories like crossbody bags and black-and-white checkered fanny packs.

Gigi Hadid used accessories to take her style to the next level.

Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images Gigi Hadid is seen in NoHo on September 2, 2018, in New York City.

Gigi Hadid was a huge advocate for one of the biggest trends of the decade: tiny sunglasses. Extremely small sunglasses are a relic of the ’90s but became a cool addition to any trendy outfit in the 2010s.

Aside from rocking tiny sunglasses, Hadid also wore fashion that looked like an optical illusion, monochromatic pantsuits, and more of the decade’s biggest trends.

Nicki Minaj rocked designer fashion from head-to-toe.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Nicki Minaj attends the Fendi show during Milan Fashion Week in 2018.

The logo-mania trend made a major comeback in the 2010s, and Nicki Minaj was no stranger to wearing head-to-toe designer.

Thanks to the revival of the trend, brands like Gucci, Fendi, and Versace have seen a resurgence in sales over the last few years.

The Kardashian family and Bella Hadid have also been seen sporting the head-to-toe designer trend.

Kanye West made major strides in the fashion industry.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor/Getty Images Kanye West is no stranger to unique street fashion.

Kanye West’s Yeezy empire inspired a more simplistic approach to high-end fashion, popularising neutral tones like beige, olive, and white. Yeezy even appeared above names like Balmain, Adidas, and Alexander McQueen on a list of the hottest brands.

Ariana Grande’s signature style could be recognised anywhere.

Gotham/Contributor/Getty Images Ariana Grande performs on August 25, 2018, in Los Angeles, California.

Grande made a cosy trend out of wearing oversized sweatshirts and thigh-high heeled boots to just about any occasion.

According to a 2018 report from Lyst, the year’s biggest fashion trend was oversized hoodies. Lyst credited Ariana Grande for the 130% increase in searches for oversized hoodies, dubbing it the “Ariana effect.”

