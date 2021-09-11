What celebrities wore to make their red-carpet debut as couples at the Met Gala

Likewise, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid confirmed their relationship by walking the 2016 Met Gala red carpet together.

The couple had already made their relationship official with his “Pillowtalk” music video , but they weren’t photographed at a public event together until the 2016 Met Gala.

Hadid wore a sparkly, sheer Tommy Hilfiger gown, and Malik opted for a Versace suit with metal sleeves that fit the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in An Age of Technology” theme.

They welcomed their daughter in 2020.