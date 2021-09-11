What celebrities wore to make their red-carpet debut as couples at the Met Gala
Samantha Grindell
Sep. 11, 2021, 2:01 PM
Insider rounded up couples who have made their red-carpet debut at the Met Gala. Mike Coppola / Staff / Jason Kempin / Getty Images
Celebrities flock to the Met Gala each year.
Famous couples often use the event to make their red-carpet debuts together.
For example, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made their relationship red-carpet official at the event.
Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal made their first official appearance as a couple at the 2003 Met Gala.
Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal at the 2003 Met Gala. Evan Agostini / Staff / Getty Images
The Met Gala was the first red carpet event the couple, who
dated from 2002 to 2004
, attended as an item.
Dunst wore a strapless, black dress with a knit, blue cap. Gyllenhaal sported a black suit with a brown shirt.
Chris Evans and Christina Ricci attended the Met Gala together in 2007 during their brief romance.
Christina Ricci and Chris Evans attend the 2007 Met Gala. Patrick McMullan / Contributor / Getty Images
Evans wore a simple black suit, and Ricci rocked a strapless, white dress with a sweetheart neckline.
Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn stepped out together at the 2013 Met Gala.
Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn at the Met Gala 2013. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Vonn’s white gown had sheer panels on the front, sides, and back, while
Woods
wore a suit.
The two athletes were an item for around three years, according to
People.
Although they had been together since 2011, the 2014 Met Gala marked Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ first red-carpet appearance as a couple.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the 2014 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/AP
As
Insider previously reported
, Lively and Reynolds had been on the “Green Lantern” red carpet together in 2011 as costars.
But the couple chose the Met Gala for their first red-carpet appearance as a couple, where they both wore Gucci.
Reynolds rocked a velvet suit, while Lively wore a glittery gown with a built-in cape.
Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen confirmed their romance at the 2014 Met Gala.
Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen at the 2014 Met Gala. Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Silverman wore a strapless, deep-red Zac Posen gown, while Sheen donned a tuxedo with a white jacket from Prada.
The
couple broke up during the Christmas holidays in 2017.
Although they started dating in the summer of 2014, FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson didn’t walk the red carpet as a couple until the 2015 Met Gala.
FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson at the 2015 Met Gala. Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Twigs, who said she
dealt with “horrific” racism
from Pattinson’s fans during their relationship, wore a mosaic Christopher Kane dress embroidered with the shape of human body parts.
Pattinson’s black suit by Dior Homme was fairly traditional, aside from a Western-style bow tie.
Likewise, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid confirmed their relationship by walking the 2016 Met Gala red carpet together.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik at the 2016 Met Gala. George Pimentel / Contributor / Getty Images
The couple had already made their relationship official with his
“Pillowtalk” music video
, but they weren’t photographed at a public event together until the 2016 Met Gala.
Hadid wore a sparkly, sheer Tommy Hilfiger gown, and Malik opted for a Versace suit with metal sleeves that fit the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in An Age of Technology” theme.
They
welcomed their daughter in 2020.
Alex Rodriguez attended the 2016 Met Gala with then-girlfriend Anne Wojcicki.
Alex Rodriguez and Anne Wojcicki at the 2016 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images
Rodriguez wore a black tuxedo, while Wojcicki, the founder of 23andMe, wore a white, floor-length dress with intricate cutouts in the bodice.
Wojcicki wore Tamara Mellon shoes and carried an Edie Parker bag.
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd debuted as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala.
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd at the 2017 Met Gala. Dimitrio Kambouris/Getty Images
Gomez’s pale-pink Coach gown was covered in small stars. The Weeknd wore a black tuxedo.
The couple
dated throughout 2017.
Alex Rodriguez made Met Gala waves again by attending with Jennifer Lopez in 2017.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the 2017 Met Gala. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly
Lopez and Rodriguez started
seeing each other in 2016
. For their first red-carpet appearance, Lopez opted for a sheer Valentino gown in bright blue with a high neckline, and Rodriguez wore a Tom Ford tuxedo.
The couple broke up in 2021, with Lopez
reuniting with ex Ben Affleck a few months later.
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian didn’t attend a red-carpet event as a couple until the 2017 Met Gala, which was two years after they met.
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the 2017 Met Gala. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly
Williams was
pregnant with the couple’s daughter
at the time.
The tennis star wore a bright-green Atelier Versace gown, while Ohanian sported a black tuxedo.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the Met Gala while they were flirting in 2017.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the 2017 Met Gala. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly
Although Jonas and Chopra didn’t
start dating consistently until 2018
, they attended the Met Gala together in 2017 at Ralph Lauren’s request, as they were both wearing clothes from the designer that night.
Chopra wore a trench coat-style dress. Jonas, on the other hand, paired black pants with a patterned jacket.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attended the 2018 Met Gala together just three months after their daughter, Stormi, was born.
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the 2018 Met Gala. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Jenner wore a
strapless Alexander Wang dress
with a stomach cutout and an exposed zipper on the side.
Scott wore a coordinating black ensemble with silver accessories, also designed by Alexander Wang.
Grimes and Elon Musk also made their relationship red-carpet official at the 2018 Met Gala.
Elon Musk and Grimes attend the 2018 Met Gala. Neilson Barnard/Getty
The couple
designed Grimes’ outfit together
, which featured a corset-like bodice and high-low skirt.
Musk wore a white jacket with black pants, as well as a Tesla pin.
Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes made their first and last red-carpet appearance as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala.
Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin attend the 2018 Met Gala. Neilson Barnard / Staff
Just two months before the model
reconnected with her now-husband
Justin Bieber, she attended the Met Gala with Mendes.
Bieber’s off-the-shoulder Tommy Hilfiger dress and flower crown contrasted with Mendes’ purple suit, which was also designed by Tommy Hilfiger.
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart walked the 2018 Met Gala red carpet hand in hand.
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart attend the 2018 Met Gala. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters
Reinhart’s H&M dress had a corset top, short skirt, and dramatic train. Sprouse paired a long tuxedo jacket with shorter pants.
The couple
broke up in 2020.
David Foster and Katharine McPhee also made their relationship red-carpet official at the 2018 Met Gala.
Katharine McPhee and David Foster attend the 2018 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
McPhee rocked a sheer, blue dress from Georges Chakra Couture with gold accessories, while Foster opted for a simple black suit.
The couple
welcomed their first child in 2021.
Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx made a rare public appearance together at the 2019 Met Gala.
Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx attend the 2019 Met Gala. Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Although they reportedly dated for years, the 2019 Met Gala was one of the few times Foxx and Holmes were photographed in public together.
Holmes wore a one-shoulder purple dress with a feathered accessory designed by Zac Posen, which coordinated with Foxx’s purple shoes and black suit.
The couple
reportedly broke up in August of the same year.