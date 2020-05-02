- There are plenty of celebrities who have revealed their crushes on other stars.
- Some have actually dated or married the A-listers who are their crushes.
- Jason Momoa had a childhood crush on now-wife Lisa Bonet.
“That means that dreams actually do come true in America,” Rodriguez told Fallon, joking about how confident he was at that age. “It took me 20 years.”
Rodriguez got engaged to Lopez in March 2019 after dating for two years.
They announced the end of their relationship and two-year engagement via a joint statement to the “Today” show in April 2021.
The two singers started dating in 2019, after being friends for several years. Simpson also wrote and released a song about Cyrus in 2019 titled “Golden Thing.”
They split in 2020 after less than a year together.
The Spice Girls singer also said that she honestly didn’t have any other famous crush before David.
“Love at first sight does exist,” she told British Vogue of meeting her future husband in 1997. “It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge – although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy.”
The couple got married in 1999 and have four kids together: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.
“I had asked a girl out on a date, she wanted to go see that, so we went to see it,” he said. “That became my first long-term relationship, which ended badly when I moved to Nashville.”
Following the breakup, he wrote songs about it and years later when the ‘”Father of the Bride” sequel came out in 1995, he went to see it by himself and “woke up one day and thought to myself, ‘That’s not who I belong with,’ not the girl I took to the movie.'”
Instead, the country music singer said that he belonged with the actress.
“I thought, ‘She seems like a great girl — smart and funny and all those things that are so hard to find,'” Paisley told Good Housekeeping.
Paisley went on to reach out to her about starring in his music video for “I’m Gonna Miss Her” and they started dating. They’ve been married since 2003 and have two kids together.
The “Intentions” singer even joked about her crush on him in 2019, posting a photo of the model on his Instagram story and writing: “People always asked me if I’d marry a Belieber, well I did!!!”
“I was never a superfan, of him or of anyone,” Hailey told Vogue in a 2019 cover story. “It was never that crazed, screaming thing. I didn’t think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him.”
The two stars dated non-exclusively for a few years, got married in 2018 at a courthouse, and had a formal ceremony the following year.
His plan worked, but the “Transformers” star was so nervous — he even planned his outfit the night before — that all he could tell Fergie was: “You’re hot.”
According to People, Duhamel shared the same story during an interview with Best Life and called the singer “the crush of a lifetime.”
Duhamel and Fergie did start dating and got married in 2009. They also welcomed a son named Axl in 2013. Their separation was revealed four years later.
Halsey and Peters started dating in 2019 and the couple made their red carpet debut while dressed as Sonny and Cher for a 100th episode celebration for “AHS” in late October.
The “Clementine” singer shared two photos of the couple on Instagram in honor of Peters’ 33rd birthday in January 2020 and wrote: “happy birthday darling. I can’t imagine a world without you in it.”
That post, along with another of the pair vacationing in Iceland in February, was deleted from Halsey’s profile, confirming that they split.
“Ever since I was like, 8 years old and I saw [Lisa] on the TV, I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one,'” Momoa told James Corden in 2017, referring to Bonet’s role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show.” “Like, ‘I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I’m going to get you.'”
The “Aquaman” star also said that “she was a queen, always.”
Momoa and Bonet started dating in 2005, welcomed two children together named Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, and got legally married in 2017.
They didn’t start dating until 2018, but Grande told Jimmy Fallon that she had a crush on him when they met.
“I had the biggest crush on him the whole time. Like, forever. Like, my friends used to make fun of me for all that stuff,” she told Fallon in August 2018.
Grande said that when she was on “SNL,” she left the writing room and “jokingly said to my tour manager — I was like, ‘I’m marrying him, 100 %.'”
The pair started their whirlwind romance in 2018, dating, getting engaged, and then breaking up over the course of a few months.
Davidson was also interested in Grande when they met on “SNL,” telling Variety that he “was obviously ogling and trying not to be creepy.”
“Girls that do squats,” he said “I love a butt. Sofia Vergara, that’s it. She’s got that Latin thing going. She’s got the butt, she’s got curves, she’s got a beautiful face, beautiful hair, just gorgeous. And she’s feisty!”
Manganiello and Vergara wed in Florida in 2015, a year after they started dating.
“I actually got married to my celebrity crush, my wife Sofia,” Manganiello told Mario Lopez’s daughter during an interview for “Extra” in 2017.
“When he came to premiere it, I was so nervous and so crushing [on] him that I didn’t show up for work that day,” she said. “I called in sick.”
Nick and Vanessa have been married since 2011 and have three children together.
Cannon went on to say that being vocal about his crush on the singer paid off, because they eventually met at the Teen Choice Awards and Carey mentioned that she heard about his crush.
“From that day, I knew that she knew, so I doubled down,” Cannon added.
Cannon and Carey went on to get married in 2008 and welcome twins named Moroccan and Monroe. Cannon filed for divorce in 2014 and it was finalized two years later.
In 2017, Payne told The Sun that he “always, always had a crush on her.”
Payne and Cole started dating in 2016 and welcomed a son named Bear the following year. They announced their split in July 2018.
Then, in 2018 “Dawson’s Creek” actress Mary Beth Peil (Evelyn Ryan) told The Daily Beast that she recalled Holmes gushing about the “Mission: Impossible” star on set.
“She knew everything about him,” Peil told the publication. “She said, ‘I have had a crush on him since I was 15, and his posters were on the walls of my bedroom.’ She could not stop talking about Tom Cruise. This was way before they got together, but she was certainly ready for him.”
Holmes and Cruise started dating in 2005 and got engaged shortly later. The couple welcomed a daughter named Suri in April 2006 and got married months later in Italy. They divorced in 2012.
He seemingly started dating the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer in 2020.
In May, Lovato posted a screenshot of the tweet on her Instagram story and wrote, “We love a little manifestation.” Two months later, the couple announced that they were engaged.
Lovato and Ehrich’s split was revealed in September 2020.
The “New Girl” star said that the idea of meeting Scott “never even crossed my mind.” But when they met for the first time to film “Carpool Karaoke” together, she thought he was “just the nicest person.”
In August 2021, the couple celebrated two years of dating.
Machine Gun Kelly and Fox met in 2020 while filming the movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass” in Puerto Rico. They went on to pack on PDA in his music video for “Bloody Valentine.”
Since confirming their relationship, the couple has been seen on date nights and photographed on red carpets.
His comment came not long after he and Dynevor were reportedly spotted in the UK together. Photos published by Daily Mail UK in April showed the “Saturday Night Live” star and “Younger” actress walking through a field with their arms around each other.
The stars were also seen wearing matching necklaces and being affectionate while in the crowd at a tennis match in July.
By August, they broke up and a source told E! News that “the long distance made it very difficult,” with Davidson based in the US and Dynevor residing in the UK.
She continued: “At first, it was cool and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, ‘So you having fun?’ I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him.”
Munn said that she sent Mulaney an email after the wedding, but “he never emailed back.”
Then in December 2020, when Mulaney checked into rehab, Munn tweeted: “Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this.”
In May 2021, People reported that the two stars were dating.
“This is very new, they’re taking it slowly,” an anonymous source told the outlet. “They met at church in Los Angeles.”
News of their romance came days after it was revealed that Mulaney and Tendler were divorcing.
In September 2021, Mulaney revealed that he and Munn were expecting a baby.
“Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery,” Mulaney said during his appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”