Olivia Munn, who’s expecting her first child with comedian John Mulaney, said that she was “obsessed” with him after meeting at a wedding.

“We were at a wedding together and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, do you and your fiancè [Anna Marie Tendler] want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?” Munn, told HuffPost Live back in 2015.

She continued: “At first, it was cool and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, ‘So you having fun?’ I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him.”

Munn said that she sent Mulaney an email after the wedding, but “he never emailed back.”

Then in December 2020, when Mulaney checked into rehab, Munn tweeted: “Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this.”

In May 2021, People reported that the two stars were dating.

“This is very new, they’re taking it slowly,” an anonymous source told the outlet. “They met at church in Los Angeles.”

News of their romance came days after it was revealed that Mulaney and Tendler were divorcing.

In September 2021, Mulaney revealed that he and Munn were expecting a baby.

“Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery,” Mulaney said during his appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”