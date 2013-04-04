12 Celebrities Who Come From Wealthy Families

Everyone loves a rags-to-riches story, but some of these riches-to-extreme riches are pretty compelling, too.
We’re not counting the children of celebrities, nor those who got famous in large part because of their wealth (sorry, Paris), but the stars who attended the best schools and had the sweetest childhood vacations.
Beyonce Knowles' father Mathew served as his daughter's manager for decades, but before that, he was a successful salesman for the Xerox Corporation.
From 1992 onward, he devoted all his time to Music World Entertainment, which offers management and artist development services.
Glenn Close had a fascinating upbringing.
The daughter of a doctor who was once the personal physician to Congo president Mobutu Sese Seko, Close was raised in a stone cottage on her grandfather's estate until her parents joined Moral Re-Armament, which advocated communal living.
Chevy Chase is a fourteenth generation New Yorker with a bevy of established relatives in the city's Social Register. His father was a book editor and magazine writer, his mother a concert pianist and librettist.
He attended a number of private schools, including The Dalton School on Manhattan's Upper East Side, before heading to college at Bard.
Taylor Swift may be the biggest earner in her family, but they're not doing so poorly for themselves.
Her dad, Scott, is a Merrill Lynch financial adviser, while her mum Andrea is a retired mutual fund marketing executive.
Swift grew up riding horses on her family's Pennsylvannia property and spent summers at their vacation home in New Jersey.
'Video Games' singer Lana Del Rey is the daughter of Rob Grant, a real estate broker and the president and CEO of Web Media Properties.
The fact that she attended a boarding school that cost over $40,000 per year did not help public perception that she was a manufactured pop tart.
Filmmaker Oliver Stone drew from personal experience to write Wall Street: His stockbroker father had arranged a financial internship for him in France when he was 15.
Stone attended The Hill School in Pennsylvannia and later Yale University, but dropped out of the latter after a year. He eventually graduated from NYU film school.
Lady Gaga's father Joseph Germanotta is now the owner of House of Gaga Publishing, but before his daughter was a superstar he made a solid living as the founder of Guest WiFi, which marketed Internet services to hotels.
Gaga and her younger sister both attended the prestigious Convent of the Sacred Heart private Catholic School in Manhattan.
Singer-songwriter Carly Simon was raised in New York City by Andrea Heinemann Simon, a civil rights activist, and Richard Leo Simon, the co-founder of the Simon & Schuster publishing house.
Carly told an interviewer that she spent her $30,000 inheritance 'in psychiatrists' offices trying to figure out why I was so messed up.'
Michelle Williams is the daughter of Larry Richard Williams, an author and commodity trader who was twice the Republican nominee to the United States Senate in Montana.
Michelle's dad now lives, writes, and trades in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Magic Mike star Cody Horn had a couple of connections in her favour when she decided to go into the acting biz: Her father is Alan F. Horn, the chairman of Walt Disney Studios. He was once the president and COO of Warner Bros.
Actor Balthazar Getty, best known for his brief affair with Sienna Miller his role on the ABC drama Brothers & Sisters, is the great-grandson of Jean Paul Getty, founder of the Getty Oil Company.
Balthazar attended the tony Gordonstoun School in Moray, Scotland. Other alumni include Princes Charles, Andrew, and Edward.
Comedienne Julia Louis-Dreyfus comes from major money: Her great-great-grandfather founded the Louis Dreyfus Group, a private company that makes billions in agriculture, oil, energy, commodities, and international shipping.
She spent much of her childhood in other countries before attending the Holton-Arms School in Bethesda, Maryland.
