14 celebrity couples who broke up but still had to work together

Netflix Joey King and Jacob Elordi ended their off-screen relationship before filming the ‘Kissing Booth’ sequels.

Many breakups are difficult, and working directly with your ex can make the healing process even more challenging.

Many Hollywood relationships develop on set, making a breakup a bit awkward, especially if they continue to work together in the future.

Joey King and Jacob Elordi broke up before filming the “Kissing Booth” sequels, and Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake were in a four-year relationship before starring in “Bad Teacher.”

Several couples, including Penn Badgley and Blake Lively and Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray, continued to star on TV series together after breaking up.

Breakups can be hard, particularly when your ex also happens to be your coworker.

Maintaining a professional relationship with your ex can be tough for even the best actors, but some Hollywood couples have managed to move past their splits for the sake of their careers.

Here are some celebrity couples who have worked together after a breakup.

Joey King and Jacob Elordi met on the set of “The Kissing Booth,” but they broke up before filming the sequels.

Blair Raughley via AP Joey King and Jacob Elordi recently starred in ‘The Kissing Booth 2.’

Joey King and Jacob Elordi met on the set of “The Kissing Booth” in 2017 and dated for over a year before breaking up in 2018.

Since their split, King and Elordi have filmed the recent Netflix release “The Kissing Booth 2” and the third movie in the series, which were shot in tandem.

In 2019, King went on the podcast “Mood With Lauren Elizabeth,” where she seemingly alluded to being reunited with her ex on set.

“It was fine. It was good,” King said, indirectly addressing working with Elordi. “I think for me because I am very much a frickin’ huge fan of ‘The Kissing Booth’ myself … I’m a fan of how it resonated with the world, it resonated with me, so going back and doing that and making the sacrifice of what, obviously, everyone is thinking about and what I’m not outwardly addressing, but what I’m kind of on the sly addressing, making those sacrifices was totally worth it.”

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson’s on-screen romance lasted longer than their real-life one.

Columbia TriStar International Television/Courtesy of Getty Images Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson met on the set of ‘Dawson’s Creek.’

In 1998, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson reportedly started a real-life romance while working together on season one of The WB’s “Dawson’s Creek.”

Although their characters Joey and Pacey found love on the hit teen drama, Holmes and Jackson’s off-screen romance was short-lived.

The two continued to work together on the show until its finale in 2003, and still maintain a friendship today.

Holmes told Us Weekly in 2012 that Jackson was her first love, and that she even reached out to him after her divorce from Tom Cruise.

Charlize Theron and Sean Penn promoted a film together after breaking up.

Clemens Bilan/Getty Charlize Theron and Sean Penn at the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Sean Penn and Charlize Theron reportedly started dating in December 2013, but the Hollywood A-listers were friends for years before things turned romantic.

At the beginning of their relationship, Theron worked on “The Last Face,” which Penn directed.

According to Us Weekly, Penn even proposed to Theron on a 2014 trip to Paris. But a year and a half into the relationship, the two called it quits.

Theron has said that the breakup was mutual.

“… We were in a relationship and then it didn’t work anymore. And we both decided to separate,” the actress told WSJ Magazine in 2016.

Even though their romantic relationship was over, Theron and Penn had to work together on reshoots for “The Last Face” and promote the film together at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016 after their breakup.

Blake Lively and Penn Badgley’s characters continued to date on “Gossip Girl” after their off-screen relationship ended.

Evan Agostini/AP Their characters ended up getting married on the show long after the real couple’s breakup.

Before she found love with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively shared an off-screen romance with her on-screen beau, Penn Badgley.

The two dated for a few years while starring on The CW’s “Gossip Girl.”

They broke up in 2010 but continued to play a couple on the show until it ended in 2012. Their characters, Dan and Serena, even got married on the series finale.

According to the show’s executive producer, Joshua Safran, Badgley and Lively didn’t want their breakup to interfere with the show.

“They kept the breakup hidden from the crew, which you could never do now. I don’t even know how they did it. They kept it from everybody which is a testament to how good they are as actors. Because they did not want their personal drama to relate to the show,” he told Vanity Fair in 2017.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart dated on and off throughout the release of “The Twilight Saga” films.

Getty Images / Lester Cohen Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart worked together on the five ‘Twilight’ films.

There’s no denying Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s on-screen chemistry – the pair won four consecutive MTV Movie Awards for best kiss for the “Twilight” movies.

But all of that on-screen passion may have been due to the fact that they were dating in real life too.

Stewart and Pattinson reportedly began dating sometime in 2009. But their relationship seemingly ended before the release of the final “Twilight” film in 2012 after Stewart was photographed kissing married director Rupert Sanders while starring in “Snow White and the Huntsmen.”

The actors continued to work together to promote the release of “The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn – Part 2” after their reported breakup.

According to the HuffPost, Stewart and Pattinson got back together for a short time in 2012 before ending things for good in 2013.

Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco continued working together on “The Big Bang Theory” after their split.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco seem to be on good terms after their breakup.

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki played a happily married couple on the CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” but their off-screen relationship didn’t last.

According to the HuffPost, the actors quietly dated in real life from 2007 to 2009, however, they kept their relationship a secret for the sake of the show.

They continued working on “The Big Bang Theory” until 2019 and seem to have remained good friends.

In 2017, Cuoco even shared a photo on Instagram of her now-husband Karl Cook hugging Galecki on the set of the show.

Jennifer Garner and Michael Vartan continued their on-screen romance on “Alias” after their breakup.

Frederick M. Brown/Stringer/Getty images Jennifer Garner and Michael Vartan dated for a year while working on ‘Alias.’

After filing for a divorce with her ex-husband Scott Foley, actress Jennifer Garner began dating her “Alias” costar Michael Vartan. The two dated for about a year, before ending things in 2004.

However, Garner and Vartan continued working together until the show ended in 2006.

Vartan has said that he has no regrets about the time he spent with Garner.

In 2005, he told USA Today that their breakup was “benign,” and that he and Garner are “better off as friends.”

Tony Kanal and Gwen Stefani remained bandmates after their breakup.

Getty Images Entertainment/Mark Mainz Tony Kanal and Gwen Stefani at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards.

Gwen Stefani dated her No Doubt bandmate Tony Kanal in the band’s early days.

She told Howard Stern in 2016 that the two kept their relationship a secret after her older brother and fellow No Doubt member Eric Stefani declared his little sister off-limits.

After breaking up in 1994, Gwen and Kanal continued to make music together. No Doubt went on to release a total of six studio albums until the group disbanded in 2012.

The relationship even inspired Gwen to cowrite one of the band’s biggest hits, 1995’s “Don’t Speak.”

Per HuffPost, Kanal told The Guardian, “We were on tour for ‘Tragic Kingdom’ for 28 months. We were going through the breakup, and in every interview we were talking about it so we were opening this wound on an hourly basis. It was so brutal but I don’t know how we made it through.”

Jack White and Meg White of The White Stripes called of their personal relationship before ending the band.

Kevin Winter/Getty images Jack White and Meg White on the red carpet for the Grammy Awards in 2004.

Jack and Meg White, of The White Stripes, initially convinced the world they were siblings, but much to their fans’ surprise, the two were actually husband and wife.

According to Rolling Stone, the couple married in 1996 and divorced in 2000.

After releasing their first studio album, “The White Stripes” in 1999, Jack and Meg continued to play together until the band broke up in 2011.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are divorced, but they continued making music together after their split.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have continued to collaborate in the studio.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony split in 2011 and officially ended their 10-year marriage in 2014, but that didn’t stop the powerhouse performers from making great music together.

In 2012, the two worked together on the competition show, “Q’Viva! The Chosen,” and they also recorded a Spanish-language album together in 2016.

Lopez and Anthony are also raising their twins together.

Jennifer Carpenter and Michael C. Hall continued playing siblings on-screen after breaking up in real life.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jennifer Carpenter and Michael C. Hall played siblings on ‘Dexter.’

Jennifer Carpenter and Michael C. Hall played siblings for eight seasons on the hit Showtime series, “Dexter.” But in real life, the two shared a romantic relationship for part of the series’ run.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the costars were married from 2008 to 2011, but Hall and Carpenter continued to work together post-divorce until the show ended in 2013.

Carpenter has said that the two maintained a mutual love and respect for one another even after the marriage ended.

“Our marriage didn’t look like anyone else’s, and our divorce didn’t either … I said it before just because the marriage ended doesn’t mean the love did,” Carpenter told a panel at the PaleyFest “Dexter” Fall Farewell event, per Us Weekly.

Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray ended their real-life relationship before “One Tree Hill” ended.

Peter Kramer/Getty Images Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray kept things professional on ‘One Tree Hill’ after their divorce.

The WB’s “One Tree Hill” costars were married for a few months in 2005 until they decided to split. However, the two continued to work together on the show until Chad Michael Murray left in 2009.

Sophia Bush and Murray were able to keep things professional despite their breakup, but Bush has admitted that it was a mistake to get involved with her costar.

“We were two stupid kids who had no business being in a relationship in the first place,” she said during a 2018 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake worked together on “Bad Teacher” years after their breakup.

AP Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake had to film a love scene in ‘Bad Teacher.’

Justin Timberlake met Cameron Diaz at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in 2003, according to People, and the two were together for almost four years before breaking up in 2007.

The couple didn’t let their breakup stop them from working together – they both starred in 2011’s “Bad Teacher,” and even shared a love scene in the film.

Their fellow costar Lucy Punch told MTV in 2011 that “there wasn’t any drama” on set.

“I go on set and I’m like, ‘Oh, they’re just great friends it turns out [and] really mature and adult. How boring!'” the actress said.

Milo Ventimiglia and Hayden Panettiere met on the set of “Heroes,” but they split before the show ended.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images Milo Ventimiglia and Hayden Panettiere met on the TV show.

Hayden Panettiere portrayed Milo Ventimiglia’s niece on the hit NBC drama, “Heroes,” and per E! News, they shared a two-year romantic relationship off-screen.

After their relationship ended in 2009, the two continued to work together until the series finale in 2010.

