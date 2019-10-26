26 celebrities who say they believe in ghosts

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Rihanna, Keanu Reeves, and Ariana Grande believe in ghosts.

Kristen Stewart said that she talks to ghosts.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Kristen Stewart in October 2019.

“If I’m in a weird, small town, making a movie, and I’m in a strange apartment, I will literally be like, ‘No, please, I cannot deal. Anyone else, but it cannot be me'” the actress told Vanity Fair in her September 2019 cover story.

“Who knows what ghosts are, but there is an energy that I’m really sensitive to,” she said. “Not just with ghosts, but with people. People stain rooms all the time.”

Lisa Rinna said she’s “always believed in the paranormal of the spirit world.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Lisa Rinna in September 2019.

The reality TV star appeared on the show “Celebrity Ghost Stories” and said that she used to “feel this breeze go behind me” in a luxurious house that she and husband Harry Hamlin moved into together.

After the birth of their first child, Rinna said that she felt like the 6-week-old baby was talking to someone that wasn’t in the room in a “coherent” manner.

Rinna said that the same thing happened with her second daughter, and one night at 3 a.m., she heard a “blissful laugh.” The actress said that she saw “a woman standing at her crib” as her baby laughed and talked with the ghost.

Jenna Bush Hager said she “felt something” during her stay at the White House.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Jenna Bush Hager in June 2019.

“The White House has to be haunted, right?” Hager said to “Today” show cohost Hoda Kotb in 2018.

Hager went on to say that she heard “1920s piano music, as clear as day, coming out of the fireplace.” The following week, Hager said that she heard opera music.

An employee at the White House also told her that the building is “haunted.”

Keanu Reeves said that he saw a ghost in New York and “it was cool.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Keanu Reeves in June 2019.

The “Matrix” star said that he was six or seven years old at the time.

“There’s a doorway and all of a sudden we’re looking over there and this jacket comes waving through the doorway, just an empty jacket,” he said during an appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in 2014. “There’s no head, there’s no body, there’s no legs, it’s just there. And then it disappears.”

Reeves continued: “I was a little kid and I thought, ‘OK, that’s interesting,’ and then I looked over at the nanny and she’s like this [mouth agape]. And I’m like ‘Oh wow, so that was real.'”

“Ghostbusters” star Melissa McCarthy has encountered ghosts more than once.

McCarthy told Ellen DeGeneres that her great-grandmother lived with her family and three weeks after she died, the actress “saw her, just fully standing there in the same house dress and apron that she always had on.”

She also said she had another paranormal experience when she moved into a house in Colorado with her sister and saw a mysterious force repeatedly slam the kitchen door open.

Miley Cyrus said she stayed at an apartment in London that was haunted.

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images Miley Cyrus in February 2019.

“It was seriously so terrifying,” Cyrus told Elle UK in 2013.

The singer detailed her experience at the building, which “used to be an old bakery.” Cyrus recalled the bathroom shower faucet turning to the hot setting while younger sister Noah Cyrus was inside.

“The knob had turned but she hadn’t turned it and it was burning her,” she recalled.

Cyrus also said that she saw “a little boy sitting on the sink watching me take a shower so I felt really freaked out.”

The “Slide Away” singer told Elle UK that she had a few paranormal experiences and vowed to not stay at the building again.

“Liam [Hemsworth, her ex-husband] had an experience, my mum had an experience, we all had these crazy experiences and it was terrifying,” she said.

Ariana Grande said that she had “a ghost/demon experience.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Ariana Grande in December 2018.

“We’d be so stupid to believe we are the only people here,” the pop singer told Complex in 2013 when asked if she believes in aliens and ghosts.

Grande said that she was on her way to Stull Cemetery, “which is known as one of the seven gates to hell on Earth,” but left because strange things started happening.

“I felt this sick, overwhelming feeling of negativity over the whole car and we smelled sulphur, which is the sign of a demon, and there was a fly in the car randomly, which is another sign of a demon,” she said.

The “Thank U, Next” singer said that she “used to have a folder called ‘Demons’ that had pictures with all the screencaps in it, but then weird things started happening to me so I deleted it.”

“Luke Cage” star Mike Colter used to feel a force “holding” him down in his bed.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Mike Colter in April 2019.

“I’m from the south and there’s a lot of things that happen in the south that don’t happen anywhere else,” the actor told Kelly Clarkson on her talk show in 2019.

“When I was a kid, I used to have this thing that was sitting on my chest when I would sleep and it was keeping me from getting up and I couldn’t open my eyes and I would struggle,” the actor said. “I couldn’t breathe very well.”

Colter said that the incident recurred “night after night” and his mum told him that a “hag” was attracted to him because his “spirit was unsettled.”

According to Rolling Stone, Rihanna avoids a popular California spot “because she’s afraid of ghosts.”

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Rihanna in July 2017.

In a 2013 cover story for the magazine, the singer said that she stays away from Chateau Marmont.

“You can feel it, man,” she said. “It’s borrowed space.”

Emma Stone said that her late grandfather would leave quarters for her.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Emma Stone in May 2019.

“There’s a long family history with quarters,” Stone said during an appearance on CBS’ “The Late Show With David Letterman.”

The actress didn’t share too many details because “it’s such a long story,” but was insistent that it was actually her relative leaving the money for her.

Ellen DeGeneres said she’s “seen people and they just wear the same clothes.”

Kevin Winter/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images Ellen DeGeneres in October 2017.

“It’s weird, it’s a very strange thing,” the talk show host said during a conversation with Melissa McCarthy. “It was a man that was in turn-of-the-century clothes and a hat and a three-piece suit.”

Matthew McConaughey said he “was not even under the influence” when he saw a ghost.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The “Ghost of Girlfriends Past” star told ScreenSlam that he was haunted by a spirit named Madame Bleu.

“I was not even under the influence and she was there,” he said. “She wasn’t that happy, it didn’t seem like she was going to be much fun to hang around or have in my house, so I went ahead and stood my ground.”

He continued: “I opened the door and said, ‘You can move around all you want, but I’m not going anywhere.'”

The actor went on to say that “for weeks,” people visiting his home would insist that someone or something was around.

Demi Lovato said that she had a few experiences with ghosts.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp Demi Lovato in May 2018.

“One night, I went to go to bed and I went to shut my closet door and when I shut it, I saw a little girl dressed like she was from the 1800s or 17000s just standing in my closet,” Lovato said during a 2011 interview with radio show “Mack At Nite.” “I froze and I ran into my older sister’s room.”

The singer also said that when she was younger, her dad’s belt would go missing, then reappear “perfectly coiled on the bed.” Her mum also used to hear footsteps in the middle of the night when the whole family was asleep.

The “Confident” singer elaborated on her belief in the paranormal in a 2013 BuzzFeed article. Lovato said that she goes “ghost hunting” and “my house in Texas is so ridiculously haunted.”

“I think I have a really strong connection to the afterlife,” she said. “My mum’s friend is a medium, and we’ve talked about things … Stuff will just happen.”

Lovato added: “When I walk into a room, I can tell if something has happened there or not, or if a hotel is haunted. I feel like the more present you are in your everyday life, the more aware you are of your surroundings and the energy in the room.”

Kate Hudson said that she and her mum, Goldie Hawn, have the ability to feel spirits.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Kate Hudson in June 2018.

“It’s not really seeing dead people, it’s feeling a spirit,” Hudson said during an appearance on Alan Carr’s “Chatty Man Show” in 2014. “It’s energy.”

“I believe in energy. I believe our brains can manifest into visual things.”

“When you see something, you are supposed to tell the energy what year it is and that they don’t belong there,” she said.

Hudson also recalled one particularly frightening incident when she saw a “ghost of a woman with no face.”

Zach Braff said that he “saw a dead person once.”

Greg Allen/Invision/AP Zach Braff in April 2019.

“I’m not even joking,” the actor, who starred alongside Kate Hudson in “Wish I Was Here,” said on “Chatty Man Show.”

“I saw a ghost in my house,” he continued. “I woke up and I did the thing that people do in the movies and literally spent a couple [of] seconds rubbing my eyes and it was still f—ing there.”

Laura Linney wasn’t a believer in ghosts until she went to a New York theatre that’s supposedly filled with them.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Laura Linney in September 2019.

The “Ozark” star appeared on CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden” in 2017 and said that she was on Broadway at one point and was warned about paranormal activity at the Belasco Theatre.

Linney said that during a rehearsal, she looked up at the balcony and saw a woman standing with a dress and blonde hair. After the actress looked away and turned back to the spot, the ghost disappeared.

Linney went on to say that she later told the house manager about the encounter and he immediately knew which ghost she was referring to.

Selena Gomez had an app specifically to detect ghosts.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Selena Gomez in June 2019.

“I believe that spirits can tap into technology,” the singer said during an appearance on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“Look, I was in a venue and it actually said people in my life by name,” she added.

In 2011, the singer also told Z100 that there was a ghost in her house, which was seen by her, her mum, and her ex-boyfriend.

“I swear to you, it’s a good ghost, which makes me happy, but it is a girl ghost in a white dress,” Gomez said.

Sting said he “never believed in ghosts” and was “very sceptical about it until I lived with them.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Sting in May 2019.

The musician told Jimmy Fallon that he lived in a “haunted house” in North London and each morning “everything had been reorganized in the kitchen.”

“Furniture was in a different place, bottles were smashed, plates were smashed on the floor,” he said.

The singer said that he and his wife also saw a female ghost and a child ghost in the home.

“I liked the ghosts,” he added. “I enjoyed their company.”

Kendall Jenner said she’s “experienced some pretty ghosty situations.”

Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Kendall Jenner in September 2019.

“In the house that my mum lives in, Kylie and I would always hear footsteps on the roof when no one was home,” she said in a video for Vogue.

“[Kylie Jenner’s] shower used to turn on all the time and we never knew why. So yeah, I’m convinced it was a ghost,” Jenner added.

Lily Collins said that she was “visited” at night by the spirits of Ted Bundy’s victims.

The actress, who starred as Bundy’s ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer in the 2019 Netflix movie “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” told The Guardian that she “started being woken up by flashes of images, like the aftermath of a struggle” while preparing for her role.

Collins added: “I discovered that 3 a.m. is the time when the veil between the realms is the thinnest and one can be visited.”

“I didn’t feel scared – I felt supported,” she said. “I felt like people were saying: ‘We’re here listening. We’re here to support. Thank you for telling the story.'”

Previously, the actress told Jimmy Fallon that she stayed at a haunted hotel in Ireland.

Jessica Chastain thinks that she stayed at a haunted house in London.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Jessica Chastain in January 2018.

The actress shared the story during an appearance on “The Late Late Show” in 2016 and said that at the time, she was busy filming “a lot of night scenes” for “The Huntsman: Winter’s War” and typically wouldn’t return home until around 3:30 a.m.

“As I started taking my clothes off to put my pajamas on, the light started to dim and I thought, ‘OK, I might be having a stroke,'” she said.

“Every light in the room, even the bedside tables, slowly started to go on,” the actress added, saying that she felt like she “was on some alien spaceship.”

Chastain said the room also “went pitch black” and she spoke aloud to the spirit in the hopes that it would leave her alone.

“Ghostbusters” star Dan Aykroyd said that he’s had “several experiences” with ghosts.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Dan Aykroyd in December 2017.

“I saw things moving around on our counter, and doors opening and closing,” the actor told Esquire in 2013.

He added: “The staff also had experiences, direct contact in terms of tactile touching, and then turning around and there’s no one there. Somebody crawled in bed with me once.”

Kesha said that a ghost “caressed” her.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Kesha in May 2018.

“I don’t know his name, but he was in my house,” the singer told Conan O’Brien in 2012.

She went on to say that “it was a sexy time. It wasn’t sex.”

According to the Huffington Post, Kesha told Ryan Seacrest that her song “Supernatural” was inspired by “experiences with the supernatural.”

Jenny Slate said that she “grew up in a genuine haunted house” in Massachusetts.

Christopher Smith/Invision/AP Jenny Slate in May 2019.

The actress appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2014 and said her family found a bunch of notes addressed to the woman who lived in house before her death, but the “romantic letters” weren’t from her husband. Instead, they were from a sea captain and Slate’s dad ended up later seeing the ghost “just looking at him, pleading.”

Slate said that they burned the letters and the ghost didn’t revisit the family.

Megan Fox said that she’s “heard ghosts.”

Michael Sohn/AP Megan Fox in October 2014.

“I believe in everything,” Fox told MTV News in 2014, adding that she also thinks aliens and Bigfoot are real.

The actress said that she was in Mexico with her family and someone came into her hotel room 30 minutes before breakfast was scheduled to arrive and made noises.

Lea Michele said that her previous New York apartment was haunted.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Lea Michele in April 2019.

“I feel like a lot of people say, ‘Yes, I saw a ghost,'” the “Glee” star said on “A Little Late With Lilly Singh” in 2019. “But I really, truly had a ghost in an old apartment that I lived in New York.”

Michele recalled being in the home and hearing a “burst from upstairs.” When we went to investigate, she found that nothing was “out of place” and assumed that her window might have opened due to a wind storm.

“I’m alone and I’m looking at this window and I’m like, ‘It’s all in my head,'” she said. “And just as I say that, the window goes, ‘woosh.'”

She added: “Also, weirdly, I would hear someone singing in the apartment. And then I left.”

