31 celebrities who say they believe in ghosts

“Glee” star Chris Colfer recalled his paranormal experiences on a podcast.

While appearing on “Ghosted! by Roz Drezfalez,” Colfer said that his first experience happened when he was approximately 4 years old, when he was playing in his mom’s closet.

The actor said that he saw the doorknob of the closet slowly start to turn and thought it was his mother returning home from work, so he came up with the idea to jump out and scare her. But when he popped out and shouted “boo!” there was no one in the room.

Colfer said that when he bought his first house in LA, “strange things started happening within the first month of me being fully moved in.”

“I would wake up in the middle of the night and I would just see things at the foot of my bed,” the actor recalled. “One night I woke up and I saw a man in a janitor’s uniform, just standing at the foot of my bed just staring at me.”

Colfer said he stared at the figure for several minutes and eventually it just “faded away.”

A few weeks later, the actor said he saw a boy with blonde hair “hiding behind the curtains of my bedroom, just peeking out and looking at me” around dawn.

“My abrupt movement scared him and then he disappeared,” Colfer said.