31 celebrities who say they believe in ghosts

- Some celebrities, like Ariana Grande and Keanu Reeves, believe in ghosts.
- A few stars have also shared stories about their personal paranormal encounters.
- Miley Cyrus said she stayed at a haunted apartment and Grande said she had “a ghost/demon experience.”
“Who knows what ghosts are, but there is an energy that I’m really sensitive to,” she said. “Not just with ghosts, but with people. People stain rooms all the time.”
After the birth of their first child, Rinna said that she felt like the 6-week-old baby was talking to someone that wasn’t in the room in a “coherent” manner.
Rinna said that the same thing happened with her second daughter, and one night at 3 a.m., she heard a “blissful laugh.” The actress said that she saw “a woman standing at her crib” as her baby laughed and talked with the ghost.
Hager went on to say that she heard “1920s piano music, as clear as day, coming out of the fireplace.” The following week, Hager said that she heard opera music.
An employee at the White House also told her that the building is “haunted.”
“There’s a doorway and all of a sudden we’re looking over there and this jacket comes waving through the doorway, just an empty jacket,” he said during an appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in 2014. “There’s no head, there’s no body, there’s no legs, it’s just there. And then it disappears.”
Reeves continued: “I was a little kid and I thought, ‘OK, that’s interesting,’ and then I looked over at the nanny and she’s like this [mouth agape]. And I’m like ‘Oh wow, so that was real.'”
She also said she had another paranormal experience when she moved into a house in Colorado with her sister and saw a mysterious force repeatedly slam the kitchen door open.
The singer detailed her experience at the building, which “used to be an old bakery.” Cyrus recalled the bathroom shower faucet turning to the hot setting while younger sister Noah Cyrus was inside.
“The knob had turned but she hadn’t turned it and it was burning her,” she recalled.
Cyrus also said that she saw “a little boy sitting on the sink watching me take a shower so I felt really freaked out.”
The “Slide Away” singer told Elle UK that she had a few paranormal experiences and vowed to not stay at the building again.
“Liam [Hemsworth, her ex-husband] had an experience, my mom had an experience, we all had these crazy experiences and it was terrifying,” she said.
Grande said that she was on her way to Stull Cemetery, “which is known as one of the seven gates to hell on Earth,” but left because strange things started happening.
“I felt this sick, overwhelming feeling of negativity over the whole car and we smelled sulfur, which is the sign of a demon, and there was a fly in the car randomly, which is another sign of a demon,” she said.
The “Thank U, Next” singer said that she “used to have a folder called ‘Demons’ that had pictures with all the screencaps in it, “but then weird things started happening to me so I deleted it.”
“When I was a kid, I used to have this thing that was sitting on my chest when I would sleep and it was keeping me from getting up and I couldn’t open my eyes and I would struggle,” the actor said. “I couldn’t breathe very well.”
Colter said that the incident recurred “night after night” and his mom told him that a “hag” was attracted to him because his “spirit was unsettled.”
“You can feel it, man,” she said. “It’s borrowed space.”
The actress didn’t share too many details because “it’s such a long story,” but was insistent that it was actually her relative leaving the money for her.
“I was not even under the influence and she was there,” he said. “She wasn’t that happy, it didn’t seem like she was going to be much fun to hang around or have in my house, so I went ahead and stood my ground.”
He continued: “I opened the door and said, ‘You can move around all you want, but I’m not going anywhere.'”
The actor went on to say that “for weeks,” people visiting his home would insist that someone or something was around.
The singer also said that when they were younger, their dad’s belt would go missing, then reappear “perfectly coiled on the bed.” Their mom also used to hear footsteps in the middle of the night when the whole family was asleep.
The “Confident” singer elaborated on their belief in the paranormal in a 2013 BuzzFeed article. Lovato said that they go “ghost hunting” and “my house in Texas is so ridiculously haunted.”
“I think I have a really strong connection to the afterlife,” they said. “My mom’s friend is a medium, and we’ve talked about things … Stuff will just happen.”
Lovato added: “When I walk into a room, I can tell if something has happened there or not, or if a hotel is haunted. I feel like the more present you are in your everyday life, the more aware you are of your surroundings and the energy in the room.”
“I believe in energy. I believe our brains can manifest into visual things.”
“When you see something, you are supposed to tell the energy what year it is and that they don’t belong there,” she said.
Hudson also recalled one particularly frightening incident when she saw a “ghost of a woman with no face.”
“I saw a ghost in my house,” he continued. “I woke up and I did the thing that people do in the movies and literally spent a couple [of] seconds rubbing my eyes and it was still f—ing there.”
Linney said that during a rehearsal, she looked up at the balcony and saw a woman standing with a dress and blonde hair. After the actress looked away and turned back to the spot, the ghost disappeared.
Linney went on to say that she later told the house manager about the encounter and he immediately knew which ghost she was referring to.
“Look, I was in a venue and it actually said people in my life by name,” she added.
In 2011, the singer also told Z100 that there was a ghost in her house, which was seen by her, her mom, and her ex-boyfriend.
“I swear to you, it’s a good ghost, which makes me happy, but it is a girl ghost in a white dress,” Gomez said.
“Furniture was in a different place, bottles were smashed, plates were smashed on the floor,” he said.
The singer said that he and his wife also saw a female ghost and a child ghost in the home.
“I liked the ghosts,” he added. “I enjoyed their company.”
“[Kylie Jenner’s] shower used to turn on all the time and we never knew why. So yeah, I’m convinced it was a ghost,” Jenner added.
Collins added: “I discovered that 3 a.m. is the time when the veil between the realms is the thinnest and one can be visited.”
“I didn’t feel scared — I felt supported,” she said. “I felt like people were saying: ‘We’re here listening. We’re here to support. Thank you for telling the story.'”
Previously, the actress told Jimmy Fallon that she stayed at a haunted hotel in Ireland.
“As I started taking my clothes off to put my pajamas on, the light started to dim and I thought, ‘OK, I might be having a stroke,'” she said.
“Every light in the room, even the bedside tables, slowly started to go on,” the actress added, saying that she felt like she “was on some alien spaceship.”
Chastain said the room also “went pitch black” and she spoke aloud to the spirit in the hopes that it would leave her alone.
He added: “The staff also had experiences, direct contact in terms of tactile touching, and then turning around and there’s no one there. Somebody crawled in bed with me once.”
She went on to say that “it was a sexy time. It wasn’t sex.”
According to the Huffington Post, Kesha told Ryan Seacrest that her song “Supernatural” was inspired by “experiences with the supernatural.”
Slate said that they burned the letters and the ghost didn’t revisit the family.
The actress said that she was in Mexico with her family and someone came into her hotel room 30 minutes before breakfast was scheduled to arrive and made noises.
Michele recalled being in the home and hearing a “burst from upstairs.” When we went to investigate, she found that nothing was “out of place” and assumed that her window might have opened due to a wind storm.
“I’m alone and I’m looking at this window and I’m like, ‘It’s all in my head,'” she said. “And just as I say that, the window goes, ‘woosh.'”
She added: “Also, weirdly, I would hear someone singing in the apartment. And then I left.”
McGregor said that everyone had gone away for the holidays except him, so he stole someone’s VCR and watched the movie “Blue Velvet.” Afterward, something strange happened.
“I was standing running a bath, leaning in the doorway in a robe,” he recalled. “I was suddenly struck with this pain in my back and I ripped off my robe and there was a big black burn mark on the back of my robe.”
The “Birds of Prey” star said that there was no indication that his robe caught on fire, so there was no logical explanation for what happened. When he looked at the robe again, it was “singed” and he had a black burn mark on his shoulder.
McGregor went on to recount the story to the man who owned the apartment below him.
The tenant then told McGregor that the man who previously owned the apartment was a recluse who died after his kettle set fire to the kitchen and severely burned his back.
“I never saw him, but that was a bit odd,” the actor said of being haunted.
They filmed in an old mansion and when she went to scope it out with the movie’s cinematographer and they both felt a “heavy energy” when they stepped in.
Then when they began shooting the movie a few weeks later, Lister-Jones said that “things immediately started going awry.”
Other crew members said that they felt pressure in their chest and star Cailee Spaeny said that she saw a mysterious photo on her phone when she unlocked the device.
Lister-Jones went on to tell Fallon that she was later informed by the house’s owner that the building used to be a hospice where over 300 people died.
“It was haunted as hell,” Dennings said of the home, which was a historical landmark.
The actress said that that she lived there from the ages of 7 to 15. During that time, she “saw some stuff.”
“There were some intense experiences there, the classic stuff like lights going on and off, things going missing and showing up in weird places, and the cold,” Dennings said.
“All kinds of magic and energy, and the feeling that you might be in a room alone but you’re not necessarily the only one there,” she added. “That definitely happened for a lot of us.”
The actor said that he saw the doorknob of the closet slowly start to turn and thought it was his mother returning home from work, so he came up with the idea to jump out and scare her. But when he popped out and shouted “boo!” there was no one in the room.
Colfer said that when he bought his first house in LA, “strange things started happening within the first month of me being fully moved in.”
“I would wake up in the middle of the night and I would just see things at the foot of my bed,” the actor recalled. “One night I woke up and I saw a man in a janitor’s uniform, just standing at the foot of my bed just staring at me.”
Colfer said he stared at the figure for several minutes and eventually it just “faded away.”
A few weeks later, the actor said he saw a boy with blonde hair “hiding behind the curtains of my bedroom, just peeking out and looking at me” around dawn.
“My abrupt movement scared him and then he disappeared,” Colfer said.