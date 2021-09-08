25 celebrities who became mothers after 40

John Mulaney, 39, announced during an interview with Seth Meyers that he and Olivia Munn, 41, are expecting a baby.

Munn and Mulaney were first spotted together earlier in the year, after the comedian got out of rehab in February.

While Munn hasn’t publicly said anything regarding the pregnancy, Mulaney revealed the news on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

“I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible who has dealt with the non-coked up Bambi version of me,” he said. “And that’s been very incredible, and she’s kind of held my hand through that hell, and we’re having a baby together.”

This is the first child for both Mulaney and Munn.