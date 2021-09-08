25 celebrities who became mothers after 40

John Mulaney, 39, announced during an interview with Seth Meyers that he and Olivia Munn, 41, are expecting a baby.
Munn and Mulaney were first spotted together earlier in the year, after the comedian got out of rehab in February.
While Munn hasn’t publicly said anything regarding the pregnancy, Mulaney revealed the news on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”
“I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible who has dealt with the non-coked up Bambi version of me,” he said. “And that’s been very incredible, and she’s kind of held my hand through that hell, and we’re having a baby together.”
This is the first child for both Mulaney and Munn.
When Naomi Campbell was 50, she announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram in May 2021.
Campbell, one of the most iconic supermodels of all time, revealed on Instagram that she has a brand new baby.
“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love,” the now-51-year-old wrote.
Mena Suvari gave birth to her first child in April 2021 at age 42.
Back in October 2020, the “American Pie” actor told People she could barely believe she was pregnant.
“It’s still this process for me of believing it and accepting that something this beautiful could happen for me,” she said. “It’s been a very emotional experience. It’s very weird finding out — I was like, I can’t believe it!”
When Kristen Wiig, 48, hosted “SNL” in December 2020, she confirmed she had become a mom that year.
It was first reported that Wiig had become a mom in June when she hosted the “SNL At Home” episode for Mother’s Day, in which she thanked her mom for “preparing me to be a mom myself.” People reported that Wiig and her fiancé, Avi Rothman, had welcomed twins via surrogate in January.
Back in 2016, Sevigny shared that she believes the key to having great skin is not having kids. “I think it’s not having had a baby yet. Because I think the baby wear and tear and stress on your body is part of the reason why people say, ‘Why do you still look so young?’ I really think that that unfortunately ages women, especially when they have children in their 30s, not in their 20s. So I think, first and foremost, it’s that and genetics,” she told W Magazine.
Janet Jackson was 50 years old when she announced she was pregnant with her first son, who was born in January 2017.
“For someone like me, raised in show business where self-concern is always a priority, how fortunate I am now to be concerned, first and foremost, with the welfare of someone else. Day after day and night after night, holding my baby in my arms, I am at peace. I am blessed. I feel bliss. In those moments, all is right with the world,” she told Billboard.
Eva Longoria was 42 when she revealed she was pregnant with her son.
This is Longoria’s first child, though her husband, Jose Baston, has three other children from his previous marriage.
“Santi was meant to be with me at this stage in my life. I’m patient, I don’t work as much — even if it doesn’t seem that way! It’s the right time,” Longoria told Parents Latina in 2019.
Cameron Diaz was 47 when announced on Instagram in January 2020 that she and Benji Madden had welcomed their first child, Raddix.
Diaz — who retired from acting in 2014 — revealed she and her husband, Good Charlotte front man Benji Madden, had welcomed a daughter. Baby Raddix was reportedly born in December 2019.
“Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” Diaz wrote. “While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details,” she continued.
Hoda Kotb adopted her first daughter, Haley, when she was 52. She adopted Hope two years later.
Kotb has discussed her journey to motherhood in the past, opening up about how a battle with breast cancer left her unable to conceive. “One of the things in my life I’ve always wanted was to be a mom. Sometimes in your life, things just don’t work out for whatever reason, so you say, ‘Well, I wasn’t meant to have that.’ But it was really hard to come to terms with it,” Kotb told People in 2017.
Sandra Bullock adopted her son, Louis, when she was 45 years old. She has since adopted another child, Laila.
Bullock’s personal life has been frequently scrutinized, including her decision to adopt Louis in 2010 — while she was in the midst of her very public divorce from Jesse James.
“We spent so much time in New Orleans after Katrina and one day it was just a feeling that came that instead of bringing another life into this world, that we wanted to reach out and find our child in New Orleans,” Bullock told People in 2010.
In 2015, Bullock announced she had adopted another child, her daughter Laila, also from Louisiana. “My family is blended and diverse, nutty, and loving and understanding,” Bullock said. “That’s a family.”
“My mom nearly passed out. We had both grandparents on each side there, and he’s going to Texas to have a Christening or a Confirmation at my mom’s Southern Baptist church. We’ve just combined our life experience, and we want to teach him tradition,” Hall told EEW in 2019.
Kristin Davis adopted a daughter when she was 46, much like her “Sex and the City” character, Charlotte.
Davis adopted her daughter, Gemma, in 2011, and a son, whose name has not yet been revealed, in 2018. The “Holiday in the Wild” star opened up about being a white mother to two Black children during an emotional “Red Table Talk” interview in 2019.
“Because my children are African American, I feel like it’s my duty and my job to do as much research, as much work, build as many bridges as possible because you are their community,” said Davis. “I work at that every day trying to figure out how I can make sure they have access to the black community, that they’re part of it, that they’re not separated from it.”
Rachel Weisz gave birth to her first child with Daniel Craig when she was 48.
They are notoriously private, but Weisz acknowledged her pregnancy in a 2018 New York Times profile, saying, “Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery.”
Alanis Morissette had babies at 42 and 45.
Morissette had her first son in 2010 when she was 36 years old. She then welcomed two more kids, Onyx and Winter, in 2016 and 2019, respectively.
“I think this pregnancy is different from the first two times because of my ability to sense what’s going on inside my body in a lot more of a subtle way,” Morissette told Self in 2019. “I’m one of those women who actually enjoy being pregnant.”
Brigitte Nielsen was 54 when she gave birth to her youngest daughter, Frida, in 2018.
Nielsen announced her pregnancy on Instagram in May 2018, and gave birth to her fifth child a month later. The “Creed II” actress has been open about expanding her family for over a decade. In 2008, she revealed she wanted to explore IVF treatments after doing a photo shoot for Playboy.
“IVF is not a process everyone could cope with. You’re on a lot of medication. It is very expensive. Hormones will do different things to different women … you always think you’re going to get pregnant, but most of the time, the phone call comes and it’s: ‘I’m sorry.’ It is devastating,” she told the Guardian in 2019.
TV personality Nancy Grace simultaneously revealed she had secretly gotten married and was expecting twins at 47.
Grace broke the news in 2007, telling the New York Post, “I never thought it would happen like this. I thought ‘mother’ and ‘wife’ was just not part of God’s plan for me.” She gave birth to Lucy and John in November that year.
“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore gave birth to a healthy baby girl at age 47 after getting diagnosed with preeclampsia.
Moore and her then-husband, Marc Daly, welcomed their daughter, Brooklyn Doris, in November 2018. Moore’s labor was induced after she was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which caused her to gain 17 pounds (8kg) in just a week.
Audra McDonald became a mom for the second time at 46 in 2016.
Previously, McDonald had given birth to her daughter, Zoe, in 2001, and she was a step-mom to her husband Will Swenson’s two teenagers. But McDonald became a mom again in 2016, when she gave birth to another daughter, Sally James.
“I’m calmer this time around, 16 years later. Or maybe it’s that I’m just tired because I’m older, but I don’t sweat the small stuff as much,” said McDonald.
Sheryl Crow adopted her first son at 45 and her second son at 48.
Crow announced on her website in 2007 that she had adopted her first child, her son Wyatt. “His name is Wyatt (after my dad) Steven (after my little brother and Scooter) and we are enjoying some very private family time,” she wrote at the time.
She adopted her second son, Levi, in 2010. Again, she revealed the news on her website.”I have some exciting news to share with you guys. Wyatt has a new little brother,” she wrote.
Madonna was 42 when she gave birth to her son Rocco. She’s since adopted four more kids: David, Mercy, Estere, and Stella.
Madonna has six kids total. The “Madame X” songstress became a mom for the first time in 1996, when she gave birth to Lourdes at 38. Four years later, she welcomed her son Rocco with then-husband Guy Ritchie at age 42.
Angela Bassett welcomed twins via surrogate in 2006, when she was 48.
Bassett and her husband, Courtney B. Vance, welcomed the twins, Slater and Bronwyn, in January 2006. “If I can put some clothes on by 5 p.m., it’s quite an accomplishment,” said Bassett at the time.
Sarah Jessica Parker was 44 when she welcomed twins via surrogate in 2009.
Parker gave birth to her first child, her son James, in 2002. Seven years later, a 44-year-old Parker and her husband, Matthew Broderick, announced the birth of their twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha.
Diane Keaton adopted two kids after she turned 50.
Keaton adopted her daughter, Dexter, in 1996, at age 50. She adopted her son, Duke, five years later, in 2001.
“Motherhood has completely changed me. It’s just about like the most completely humbling experience that I’ve ever had. I think that it puts you in your place because it really forces you to address the issues that you claim to believe in and if you can’t stand up to those principles when you’re raising a child, forget it. I mean, we can all sit here and talk, but it’s another thing to act that way in your life. So, I think that children are completely challenging and completely intoxicating,” she said in a 2003 interview.
At 44, Gwen Stefani gave birth to her third child, Apollo.
“But having children, it’s really interesting to watch them and have the responsibility of trying to make them good people. Parenting is terrifying, but it’s also so incredible and rewarding,” she said.