Lorne Michaels reveals 4 big celebrities who auditioned for 'SNL' but didn't get cast

Ahead of the Feb.15 “Saturday Night Live” special celebrating the NBC show’s 40th anniversary, executive producer Lorne Michaels revealed a few secrets in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

One of the most interesting tidbits is about actor/comedians who auditioned for the sketch comedy show and didn’t get cast — but still went on to become big stars.

Take a look at the question and answer between THR and Michaels below.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Stephen Colbert and Steve Carell didn’t make the cut on ‘SNL.’

THR: Even the best guts in the business can miss. Whom did you overlook that you kicked yourself over later?

LM: Stephen Colbert and Steve Carell auditioned. There were lots of people who you’d see how brilliant they were, but you knew on some level that it wasn’t going to work. Lisa Kudrow gave a brilliant audition, but it was at the time when it was Jan Hooks and Nora [Dunn]. I wasn’t at the Jim Carrey audition, but somebody who was there said, “I don’t think Lorne would like it,” and they were probably wrong, but it doesn’t matter. Or maybe they were right — who knows? No one gets it all right.

Needless to say, all four went on to have successful careers.

Stephen Colbert is about to take the reigns at the “Late Show” after a succesful run as host of the “Colbert Report,” Steve Carell starred on hit NBC sitcom “The Office” before getting nominated for an Oscar in this year’s “Foxcatcher,” Lisa Kudrow starred on the super succesful “Friends” for a decade and now is the star of the HBO show “The Comeback,” and Jim Carrey is Jim Carrey.

