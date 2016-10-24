23 pairs of celebrities you had no idea were the same age

Caroline Praderio

• These pairs of celebrities are the same age, though you’d never guess it.
• From actors to models, here’s who looks younger (or older) than you think.

All celebrities are fabulously attractive, no matter their age — but it can be surprisingly tough to guess how old they really are.

Case in point: Check out these side-by-side snapshots of famous actors, musicians, and models. It’s almost impossible to believe that each pair is the same age.

Actors Paul Rudd and Matthew Perry are 47.

Getty/Andrew Toth; Alex B. Huckle

This quiz proves that it's nearly impossible to determine Paul Rudd's real age based on photos alone.

Actresses Halle Berry and Cynthia Nixon are 50.

Getty/John Sciulli; Jeff Spicer

Actors Dylan McDermott (of 'American Horror Story') and Steve Carrell are 54.

Getty/Ben Gabbe; Dimitrios Kambouris

Singer Taylor Swift and actress Kristen Stewart are 26.

Getty/Mark Davis; Jamie McCarthy

Actors Jared Leto and Ben Affleck are 44.

Getty/Neilson Barnard; Frederick M. Brown

Actresses Scarlett Johansson and Anna Kendrick are 31.

Getty/Mike Windle; Alberto E. Rodriguez

Singer Jennifer Lopez and actress Renee Zellweger are 47.

Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez; Gareth Cattermole

Actor Daniel Radcliffe and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski are 27.

Getty/Andreas Rentz; Alberto E. Rodriguez

Singer Madonna and actress Annette Benning are 61.

Getty/Larry Busacca; Harrison Frazer

TV personality Mario Lopez and actor Adrian Brody are 43.

Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez; Andrew Toth

Actresses Sandra Bullock and Laura Linney are 52.

Getty/Christopher Polk; Slaven Vlasic

Singer-producer Pharrell Williams and actor Eric Dane (of 'Grey's Anatomy') are 43.

Getty/Ethan Miller; Matt Winkelmeyer

Seriously: The vampire thing is a real conspiracy theory.

Actresses Amy Adams and Eva Mendes are 42.

Getty/John Phillips; Michael Loccisano

Actors Shemar Moore (of 'Criminal Minds') and Nick Offerman are 46.

Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez; Dimitrios Kambouris

Actresses Gabrielle Union and Portia de Rossi are 43.

Getty/John Phillips; Emma McIntyre

Actor Tom Cruise and comedian Craig Ferguson are 54.

Getty/Erika Goldring; Alberto E. Rodriguez

Actress Katie Holmes and reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian are 37.

Getty/Craig Barritt; Charley Gallay

Actors William Shatner and actor Robert Duvall are 85.

Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer; Frederick M. Brown

Singers Kelly Clarkson and Britney Spears are 34.

Getty/Cindy Ord; Jamie McCarthy

Actor Chris Pine and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda are 36.

Getty/Tim P. Whitby; Craig Barritt

Supermodel Iman and singer Annie Lennox are 61.

Getty/Frazer Harrison; AP/Amy Sussman

Actress Angelina Jolie and comedian Chelsea Handler are 41.

Getty/WPA Pool; Mark Davis

Singer Gwen Stefani and actress Jennifer Aniston are 47.

Getty/Charley Gallay; Frederick M. Brown

