18 celebrities you didn't know were naturally blonde

While some say blondes have more fun, these naturally sandy-haired celebrities decided to ditch their lighter locks.

Emma Stone, Kate Winslet, and Cynthia Nixon decided to dye their blonde hair fiery red.

Others, like Jennifer Lawrence and Katy Perry, dyed their hair dark before returning to their natural colour.

While plenty of celebrities have dyed their hair blonde since entering Hollywood, other stars have taken the opposite route.

Many celebrities including Cynthia Nixon, Cole Sprouse, and Sofia Vergara dyed their hair a different shade to expand their acting opportunities.

Others did it to feel more like themselves, surprisingly enough.

Here are 18 celebrities you might not know are naturally blonde.

Emma Stone may be famous for her fiery red locks, but she’s actually a natural blonde.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Emma Stone in 2017.

“My hair grows out blonde, but my colouring is similar to that of a redhead,” she told Refinery 29. “So … I really like having red hair. I’m a natural blonde, but I really like the red.”

Angelina Jolie has had dark hair for most of her film career but was born blonde.

Diane Freed/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Angelina Jolie in 1999 and 2018.

Jolie has reportedly said her mother was the first one to dye her hair dark.

“My natural colour is dark blonde. But when I was 4 or 5, my mother dyed my hair dark brown, and she decided to keep it that way. And I stuck with that,” she said.

Leighton Meester is a natural blonde, but dyed her hair to play queen bee Blair Waldorf on “Gossip Girl.”

Jeffrey Mayer/James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images Leighton Meester in 2003 and 2007.

Josh Schwartz, co-creator of “Gossip Girl,” told The Hollywood Reporter that they asked Meester to dye her hair darker when she auditioned in order to differentiate her character from bubbly blonde Serena.

“Leighton was a blonde when she came in to read, but Blake was the blonde, so we asked her to colour her hair,” he said. “A risky move on her part in the middle of pilot season, but she did a sink-rinse dye job to audition as a brunette.”

Robin Lord Taylor dyed his light locks jet black to play Oswald Cobblepot on “Gotham.”

Michael Loccisano/Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Robin Lord Taylor in 2011 and 2017.

Taylor joked to Glamour about having to constantly keep up with his darker look.

“When my roots come in, it starts to look like my hair is levitating off of my head,” he said. “Because it’s so light underneath, I’m like, ‘Is my hair falling out? Oh no, I’m just blond.'”

Amy Adams has been a redhead throughout her career, but her natural hair is a lot lighter.

Mirek Towski/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Kevin Winter/Getty Images Amy Adams in 1999 and 2017.

In an interview with the New York Times’ TimesTalk, Adams said dyeing her strawberry blonde hair a darker shade of red helped her get better roles.

“Based on roles that I was getting called in for, people were responding to certain types of characters with me as a blonde and the minute I went red, it was quirky and fun instead of flirtatious and dumb,” she said.

Jennifer Lawrence rocked brunette hair in “The Hunger Games,” but has naturally blonde hair.

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan/Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence in 2008 and 2012.

Since the series ended, however, the star has since gone back to blonde.

OG fans of the “Riverdale” heartthrob might know that Cole Sprouse’s hair is naturally blonde.

John Sciulli/WireImage/Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Cole Sprouse in 2005 and 2019.

When Sprouse got his start on the Disney Channel’s “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” alongside his twin brother Dylan, his hair was much lighter. He later dyed his hair to play Jughead Jones on “Riverdale.”

Sprouse spoke to Glamour in 2017 about his dramatic hair transformation to play Jughead.

“I do it every two weeks or so. It’s not bad,” he said. “I’m fitting into it a little more. I miss the blond, but people tell my brother and I apart more easily now, so that helps.”

Sofia Vergara dyed her blonde hair darker in order to please casting agents.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Sofia Vergara in 2000 and 2020.

“I’m a natural blonde, like my siblings,” she told Parade in July 2011. “When I started auditioning for American acting roles, they didn’t know where to put me. A blonde Latina? In LA, they’re used to Latin women looking more Mexican. But if you go to Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia, everybody is blonde.”

Kristen Stewart has been both blonde and brunette over the years, but her natural colour is dirty blonde.

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive/Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Kristen Stewart in 2000 and 2013.

Stewart’s natural hair colour can be seen in her first high-profile movie, “Panic Room” with Jodie Foster, when she was just 12 years old.

Mandy Moore was born with sandy blonde hair, though you might have thought she was actually a brunette.

The LIFE Picture Collection/John Shearer/Getty Images Mandy Moore in 1990 and 2018.

Moore told Entertainment Weekly she dyed her hair to get into character for her role in “A Walk to Remember,” which would launch her acting career.

“There was a real significance to colouring my hair. As silly as it sounds, there was a real significance in the way that people saw me, but also in the way that I carried myself and that I saw myself,” she said. “It was the last little piece of the puzzle I think in terms of getting into the character.”

Olivia Wilde may rock slightly lighter hair now, but this blonde-turned-brunette didn’t always love her natural shade.

Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic/Kevin Winter/Getty Images Olivia Wilde in 2003 and 2015.

“I’m a natural blonde, but I feel like a brunette,” she told Bang! Showbiz. “I feel people treat me now how I should be treated. People used to be shocked when I was a blonde that I wasn’t stupid.”

When Katy Perry first came onto the scene, she had black hair. However, she was born a blonde.

George Pimentel/WireImage/Todd Williamson/Getty Images Katy Perry in 2010 and 2017.

“I’m naturally the most boring dishwater squirrel brown. So I’ve been playing with colours since I was 15,” she told Glamour.

In throwback photos posted to Perry’s Instagram account, the “Never Worn White” singer appears to have sandy blonde hair.

“True Blood” star Deborah Ann Woll dyed her hair red years before appearing on the show.

Michael Stewart/Michael Yaris/WBTV/Getty Images Deborah Ann Woll in 2016 and 2013.

“As a fair-skinned blonde, I disappeared into the background,” she told Elle in 2009. “I’ve always been a loner, so I suppose dyeing my hair red was a way to say, ‘I’m here, I exist, I’m a human being and you can’t just push me aside.'”

Eddie Redmayne has dark hair now, but his natural hair is lighter.

Tim Whitby/Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images Eddie Redmayne in 2005 and 2015.

Redmayne’s hair is a strawberry blonde colour, but he dyed it soon after entering the film industry.

Kate Winslet dyed her hair red to play Rose in “Titanic” but is a natural blonde.

SGranitz/WireImage/CBS/Getty Images Kate Winslet in 1996 and 1997.

Dyeing her hair flaming red wasn’t easy, however, especially when she was in the water so much.

Winslet told InStyle, “It was quite damaged from all those water scenes and from re-dyeing it red so many times.”

Winslet dyed her hair lighter soon after the Hollywood blockbuster was released.

Ariel Winter wore her hair black while acting on “Modern Family,” but she’s a natural blonde.

Michael Buckner/Tommaso Boddi/WireImage/Getty Images Ariel Winter in 2006 and 2018.

“I have dirty blonde hair and really dark eyebrows and dark eyes,” she told People. “I’ve dyed it so many times in the past so really the most important thing for me with my hair now is trying to keep my hair healthy.”

Winter has also experimented with red hair.

Brad Pitt’s smouldering look and dark hair may seem au naturel, but his real hair colour is dirty blond.

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic/Michael Putland/Getty Images Brad Pitt in 1988 and 2017.

Brad Pitt has arguably been a hair icon since he first hit screens in the 1980s, but you might not know his natural colour is sandy blonde.

Cynthia Nixon of “Sex and the City” is also a natural blonde who dyed her hair red for a role.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Cynthia Nixon in 2016 and 2001.

“[I’m] not a redhead. [I’m] a natural blonde. A little enhanced at the moment, but a natural blonde,” she told TODAY in 2015. “Kim [Cattrall] and Sarah [Jessica Parker] were blonde, so we wanted to mix it up a little. Then it became like an emblem for the character – she’s so fiery; she’s a redhead.”

