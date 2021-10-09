20 celebrities you didn’t know were naturally blonde

Bella Thorne is another actress famous for her red hair who is naturally blonde.

“A lot of people don’t know I’m not actually a redhead,” Thorne told Allure in 2014. “I’m a blonde. I dyed it for ‘Big Love.'”

Thorne also explained how, at the start of her career with Disney, they wanted to make her blonde again — which she wasn’t excited about.

“It started off more of a deep red, and Disney was like, ‘Why don’t we take Bella all the way to blonde again?’ I don’t know why, but I had a breakdown and so overreacted. I wanted to go back to red.”