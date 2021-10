20 celebrities you didn’t know were naturally blonde

Sophie Turner dyed her naturally blonde hair red to play Sansa Stark in “Game of Thrones.”

According to Refinery29 , Turner had to dye her hair twice every week while filming the show to ensure no blonde hairs peeked through. However, the actress is now back to rocking her natural color, which she says she prefers.

“I feel different ways about each hair color,” she told Refinery29 in 2019. “With my red, I feel very empowered, because with every character that I’ve played that has red hair, they’ve been such a strong and powerful character. I love it for that. But, my blonde hair gives me a new identity that’s actually me. I feel more at home when I come back to my blonde hair; it also makes me feel a bit cooler and edgier.”