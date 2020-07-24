53 celebrities you didn't realise were Leos

- Leo season is said to be from July 23 to August 22.
- Those born under this fiery zodiac sign are known for having bold, star-like personalities.
- Kylie Jenner, Elizabeth Moss, Barack Obama, and Madonna are all Leos.
Summer closes out with a roar as we enter Leo season.
Those represented by this lion sign are said to be born between July 23 and August 22 and are characterised as being ambitious, creative, and loyal.
Considering Leos are known to enjoy a bit of the spotlight, it’s no wonder there are so many Leos in the public eye.
Here are over 50 celebrities you may not have realised were Leos.
Daniel Radcliffe
The “Harry Potter” actor was born on July 23.
Jennifer Lopez
The singer and actress celebrates her birthday on July 24.
Kristin Chenoweth
The actress and vocalist’s birthday is July 24.
Elisabeth Moss
The “Handmaid’s Tale” actress was born on July 24.
Anna Paquin
The “True Blood” star’s birthday is July 24.
Sandra Bullock
The “Bird Box” actress celebrates a birthday on July 26.
Mick Jagger
The lead singer of the Rolling Stones was born on July 26.
Helen Mirren
The veteran actress celebrates a birthday on July 26.
Kate Beckinsale
The stage and screen actress was born on July 26.
Taylor Momsen
The “Gossip Girl” actress and Pretty Reckless frontwoman was born on July 26.
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
The “Game of Thrones” actor’s birthday is July 27.
Taylor Schilling
The “Orange Is the New Black” lead was born on July 27.
Maya Rudolph
The comedian’s birthday is July 27.
Tim Gunn
The fashion guru celebrates a birthday on July 29.
Martina McBride
The country singer was born on July 29.
Kate Bush
The influential singer-songwriter celebrates a birthday on July 30.
Laurence Fishburne
The “Matrix” actor was born on July 30.
Lisa Kudrow
The “Friends” star celebrates her birthday on July 30.
Vivica A. Fox
The actress and producer was born on July 30.
Hilary Swank
The Oscar winner was born July 30.
Terry Crews
The actor and former athlete’s birthday is July 30.
B. J. Novak
“The Office” actor and comedian celebrates a birthday on July 31.
Mary Louise Parker
The “Weeds” actress was born on August 2.
Tony Bennett
The renowned vocalist celebrates a birthday on August 3.
Daniel Dae Kim
The “Lost” actor was born on August 4.
Meghan Markle
The Duchess of Sussex celebrates her birthday on August 4.
Greta Gerwig
The actress and “Ladybird” director was born on August 4.
Cole Sprouse
The “Riverdale” star celebrates his special day on August 4.
Dylan Sprouse
The former “Suite Life” star also celebrates a birthday on August 4.
Barack Obama
The former president’s birthday is August 4.
Charlize Theron
The actress’s birthday is August 7.
Shawn Mendes
The “Treat You Better” singer celebrates his special day on August 8.
Dustin Hoffman
The legendary “The Graduate” actor’s birthday is August 8.
Gillian Anderson
Agent Scully herself was born on August 9.
Anna Kendrick
The “Pitch Perfect” star’s birthday is August 9.
Whitney Houston
The late legendary singer was born on August 9.
Kylie Jenner
The cosmetics mogul celebrates a birthday on August 10.
Viola Davis
The “How to Get Away With Murder” actress was born on August 11.
Chris Hemsworth
The “Thor” actor was born on August 11.
Cara Delevingne
The model/actress celebrates a birthday on August 12.
Mila Kunis
The “That 70s Show” and “The Spy Who Dumped Me” actress was born on August 14.
Halle Berry
The Oscar-winning actress’ birthday is August 14.
Steve Martin
The comedy veteran celebrates his birthday on August 14.
Joe Jonas
The “Sucker” singer celebrates his birthday on August 15.
Ben Affleck
The “Gone Girl” actor was born on August 15.
Jennifer Lawrence
The “Silver Linings Playbook” actress celebrates a birthday on August 15.
Debra Messing
The “Will & Grace” star was born on August 15.
Madonna
The pop music legend was born on August 16.
Steve Carell
The comedian and actor celebrates his birthday on August 16.
Robert De Niro
The veteran actor’s birthday is August 17.
Edward Norton
The “Fight Club” actor’s birthday is August 18.
Bill Clinton
The former president’s birthday is August 19.
Amy Adams
The “Enchanted” actress celebrates a birthday on August 20.
