53 celebrities you didn't realise were Leos

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Michael Kovac/Getty Meghan Markle and Cole Sprouse are Leos.

Leo season is said to be from July 23 to August 22.

Those born under this fiery zodiac sign are known for having bold, star-like personalities.

Kylie Jenner, Elizabeth Moss, Barack Obama, and Madonna are all Leos.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Summer closes out with a roar as we enter Leo season.

Those represented by this lion sign are said to be born between July 23 and August 22 and are characterised as being ambitious, creative, and loyal.

Considering Leos are known to enjoy a bit of the spotlight, it’s no wonder there are so many Leos in the public eye.

Here are over 50 celebrities you may not have realised were Leos.

Daniel Radcliffe

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Daniel Radcliffe.

The “Harry Potter” actor was born on July 23.

Jennifer Lopez

Nam Y Huh/AP Jennifer Lopez.

The singer and actress celebrates her birthday on July 24.

Kristin Chenoweth

Amy Sussman/Stringer, Getty Images Kristin Chenoweth.

The actress and vocalist’s birthday is July 24.

Elisabeth Moss

Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images Elisabeth Moss.

The “Handmaid’s Tale” actress was born on July 24.

Anna Paquin

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Anna Paquin.

The “True Blood” star’s birthday is July 24.

Sandra Bullock

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Sandra Bullock.

The “Bird Box” actress celebrates a birthday on July 26.

Mick Jagger

Getty/Michael Buckner Mick Jagger.

The lead singer of the Rolling Stones was born on July 26.

Helen Mirren

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Helen Mirren.

The veteran actress celebrates a birthday on July 26.

Kate Beckinsale

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Kate Beckinsale.

The stage and screen actress was born on July 26.

Taylor Momsen

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Chris Cornell Estate Taylor Momsen.

The “Gossip Girl” actress and Pretty Reckless frontwoman was born on July 26.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

AP Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

The “Game of Thrones” actor’s birthday is July 27.

Taylor Schilling

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival Taylor Schilling.

The “Orange Is the New Black” lead was born on July 27.

Maya Rudolph

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Saks Fifth Avenue Maya Rudolph.

The comedian’s birthday is July 27.

Tim Gunn

John Lamparski/Getty Images Tim Gunn.

The fashion guru celebrates a birthday on July 29.

Martina McBride

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Meredith Special Interest Media Martina McBride.

The country singer was born on July 29.

Kate Bush

Kate Bush Kate Bush.

The influential singer-songwriter celebrates a birthday on July 30.

Laurence Fishburne

Rich Fury/Getty Images Laurence Fishburne.

The “Matrix” actor was born on July 30.

Lisa Kudrow

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images Lisa Kudrow.

The “Friends” star celebrates her birthday on July 30.

Vivica A. Fox

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Vivica A. Fox.

The actress and producer was born on July 30.

Hilary Swank

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Hilary Swank.

The Oscar winner was born July 30.

Terry Crews

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Terry Crews.

The actor and former athlete’s birthday is July 30.

B. J. Novak

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage B. J. Novak.

“The Office” actor and comedian celebrates a birthday on July 31.

Mary Louise Parker

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Mary Louise Parker.

The “Weeds” actress was born on August 2.

Tony Bennett

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS Tony Bennett.

The renowned vocalist celebrates a birthday on August 3.

Daniel Dae Kim

Getty/ Dia Dipasupil/ Daniel Dae Kim.

The “Lost” actor was born on August 4.

Meghan Markle

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex celebrates her birthday on August 4.

Greta Gerwig

Getty Images / Stephen Lovekin Greta Gerwig.

The actress and “Ladybird” director was born on August 4.

Cole Sprouse

Jim Spellman/WireImage Cole Sprouse.

The “Riverdale” star celebrates his special day on August 4.

Dylan Sprouse

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Dylan Sprouse.

The former “Suite Life” star also celebrates a birthday on August 4.

Barack Obama

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images Barack Obama.

The former president’s birthday is August 4.

Charlize Theron

Chris Jackson/ Getty Images Charlize Theron.

The actress’s birthday is August 7.

Shawn Mendes

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia Shawn Mendes.

The “Treat You Better” singer celebrates his special day on August 8.

Dustin Hoffman

Lars Niki/Getty Images Dustin Hoffman.

The legendary “The Graduate” actor’s birthday is August 8.

Gillian Anderson

Mike Marsland/WireImage Gillian Anderson.

Agent Scully herself was born on August 9.

Anna Kendrick

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Anna Kendrick.

The “Pitch Perfect” star’s birthday is August 9.

Whitney Houston

Getty/Kevin Winter Whitney Houston.

The late legendary singer was born on August 9.

Kylie Jenner

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Kylie Jenner.

The cosmetics mogul celebrates a birthday on August 10.

Viola Davis

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images Viola Davis.

The “How to Get Away With Murder” actress was born on August 11.

Chris Hemsworth

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The People’s Choice Awards Chris Hemsworth.

The “Thor” actor was born on August 11.

Cara Delevingne

Chris Jackson/ Getty Images Cara Delevingne.

The model/actress celebrates a birthday on August 12.

Mila Kunis

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Mila Kunis.

The “That 70s Show” and “The Spy Who Dumped Me” actress was born on August 14.

Halle Berry

Getty/Amy Sussman Halle Berry.

The Oscar-winning actress’ birthday is August 14.

Steve Martin

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Steve Martin.

The comedy veteran celebrates his birthday on August 14.

Joe Jonas

Andrew Toth/Getty Images Joe Jonas.

The “Sucker” singer celebrates his birthday on August 15.

Ben Affleck

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Ben Affleck.

The “Gone Girl” actor was born on August 15.

Jennifer Lawrence

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence.

The “Silver Linings Playbook” actress celebrates a birthday on August 15.

Debra Messing

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Project Angel Food Debra Messing.

The “Will & Grace” star was born on August 15.

Madonna

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Madonna.

The pop music legend was born on August 16.

Steve Carell

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Steve Carell.

The comedian and actor celebrates his birthday on August 16.

Robert De Niro

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for TBS Robert De Niro.

The veteran actor’s birthday is August 17.

Edward Norton

AP Images Edward Norton.

The “Fight Club” actor’s birthday is August 18.

Bill Clinton

Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images Bill Clinton.

The former president’s birthday is August 19.

Amy Adams

Kevin Winter/Getty Amy Adams.

The “Enchanted” actress celebrates a birthday on August 20.

Read More:

43 celebrities you didn’t realise were Geminis

41 famous people you didn’t know were Tauruses

39 celebrities you didn’t know were Aries

41 celebrities you didn’t know were Sagittariuses

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.