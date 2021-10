21 celebrities you didn’t realize were immigrants

Mila Kunis was born in Ukraine and moved to the US when she was 7 years old.

The “That 70’s Show” star was born Milena Kunis in the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi on August 14, 1983, to her parents Mark and Elvira Kunis. She later moved to the United States with her parents and her older brother, Michael, according to Biography

The family struggled at first. Kunis’ parents, who moved to the US after the fall of the Soviet Union with just $US250 ($AU331) to their name, left behind careers in Ukraine. Kunis’ father found work as a cab driver, delivered pizzas, and painted houses while Elvira Kunis began working in a pharmacy.

“I didn’t understand the culture,” Kunis told the Los Angeles Times in 2008. “I didn’t understand the people. I didn’t understand the language. My first sentence of my essay to get into college was like, ‘Imagine being blind and deaf at age seven.’ And that’s kind of what it felt like moving to the States. But I got over it pretty fast.”