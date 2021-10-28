21 celebrities you didn’t realize were immigrants

Google co-founder Sergey Brin left the Soviet Union as a child to flee anti-Semitism.

Brin was born in Moscow in 1973 to Russian-Jewish parents, and in 1978, his father applied for an exit visa for the family. In 1979, it was approved, and the family lived in Vienna and Paris before settling in the US later that year, when Brin was 6.

At Hebrew school in the US, “he was teased there by other kids and he begged us not to send him any more,” his mother, Genia, told Moment magazine in 2007. “Eventually, it worked.”

He later attended Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, where he excelled, before studying at the University of Maryland and Stanford. He founded Google in 1998 with Larry Page. Today, he’s worth $US150 ($AU199) billion, according to Forbes.

In 2017, in response to President Trump’s immigration ban, he spoke about how America had welcomed his family, despite the ongoing Cold War.

“I’d say the risks at the time, letting in these foreigners from a land that might spy on you, learn the nuclear secrets on the back … and there were many cases of espionage, those risks were far greater than the terrorism we face today,” he said. “And nevertheless, this country was brave and welcoming and I wouldn’t be where I am today or have any kind of the life that I have today if this was not a brave country that really stood out and spoke for liberty.”