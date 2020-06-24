29 celebrities who are Cancers

Chris PizzelloInvision/AP Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment / Contributor/Getty Images Actor Chris Pratt and musician Selena Gomez are Cancers.

In astrology, Cancer season is typically June 21 to July 22.

Celebrities under this sign include Khloe Kardashian, Lisa Rinna, and Ariana Grande.

Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, and Post Malone are also Cancer signs.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As summer rolls in, so does the Cancer season of the zodiac.

This astrological sign typically includes those born betweenJune 21 toJuly 22. When it comes to the characteristics of Cancers, the sign is known for being “deeply emotional and intuitive.“

Here are 30 celebrities who are Cancers.

Chris Pratt

Chris PizzelloInvision/AP Chris Pratt.

The “Parks and Recreation” star was born on June 21, 1979.

Meryl Streep

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Meryl Streep.

Now in her 70s, Streep celebrates her birthday on June 22. The beloved actress was born in 1949.

Solange Knowles

Dario Cantatore/AP Solange Knowles.

Knowles, a singer-songwriter, entered the world on June 24, 1986

Linda Cardellini

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Linda Cardellini.

Cardellini, most recently known for her role as Judy on Netflix’s “Dead To Me,” was born on June 25, 1975.

Busy Philipps

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Busy Philipps.

Born on June 25, 1979, the “Dawson’s Creek” star is now in her 40s.

Nick Offerman

Presley Ann/FilmMagic Nick Offerman.

Offerman, who is known for his role as Ron Swanson on “Parks and Recreation,” was born on June 26, 1970.

Ariana Grande

Al Pereira/WireImage Ariana Grande.

Making her debut in 1993, the “thank u, next” singer-songwriter was born on June 26.

Khloe Kardashian

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe was born on June 27, 1984, making her the youngest Kardashian sister.

Elon Musk

Larry Busacca / Getty Images for The New York Times Elon Musk.

The SpaceX CEO was born on June 28, 1971.

Fantasia Barrino

Frederick M. Brown/Stringer/Getty Images Fantasia Barrino.

The “American Idol” winner was born on June 30, 1984.

Pamela Anderson

Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty Images Pamela Anderson.

The Canadian-born actress and model turned 50 on July 1, 2017.

Lindsay Lohan

KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx Lindsay Lohan.

Lohan, who famously starred as Cady Heron in “Mean Girls,” was born on July 2, 1986.

Tom Cruise

John Phillips/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures Tom Cruise.

The “Mission Impossible” star was born on July 3, 1962.

Olivia Munn

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Olivia Munn.

The “X-Men: Apocalypse” actress was born on July 3, 1980, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Mike Sorrento

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Mike Sorrento.

The “Jersey Shore” star was born on July 4, 1982, in West Brighton, New York.

Post Malone

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images Post Malone.

Singer, rapper, songwriter, and producer Post Malone was born on July 4, 1995.

Kevin Hart

Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Getty Images Kevin Hart.

The comedian, who hails from Philadelphia, was born on July 6, 1979.

Tia and Tamera Mowry

Araya Diaz/WireImage/Getty Images Tamera Mowry (L) and Tia Mowry (R).

The “Sister, Sister” twin actresses were born on July 6, 1978, in Germany.

Kevin Bacon

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Kevin Bacon.

Born on July 8, 1958, the “Footloose” actor is now in his 60s.

Milo Ventimiglia

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File Milo Ventimiglia.

“This Is Us” star Ventimiglia was born on July 8, 1977.

Tom Hanks

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Tom Hanks.

Since he was born on July 9, 1956, Hanks has won multiple Academy Awards, Emmy Awards, and Golden Globes.

Sofia Vergara

Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez Sofia Vergara.

The Colombian-born actress and “Modern Family” star was born on July 10, 1972.

Lisa Rinna

Rachel Murray / Getty Images Lisa Rinna.

The “Days of Our Lives” star was born on July 11, 1963.

Will Ferrell

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Imagest Will Ferrell.

Ferrell, who spent seven years on “Saturday Night Live,” was born on July 16, 1967.

Luke Bryan

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Luke Bryan.

Bryan, a country singer, was born on July 17, 1976.

Vin Diesel

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Vin Diesel.

Diesel was actually born Mark Sinclair on July 18, 1967.

Kristen Bell

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Kristen Bell.

Bell, who voices the fictional character Anna from Disney’s “Frozen,” was born on July 18, 1980.

Julianne Hough

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Julianne Hough.

Hough, a former “Dancing With The Stars” judge and two-time champion of the show, was born on July 20, 1988.

Selena Gomez

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Selena Gomez.

The “I Can’t Get Enough” singer was born in 1992 on July 22.

Read More:

43 celebrities you didn’t realise were Geminis

41 famous people you didn’t know were Tauruses

39 celebrities you didn’t know were Aries

53 celebrities you didn’t realise were Leos

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.