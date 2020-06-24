29 celebrities who are Cancers

- In astrology, Cancer season is typically June 21 to July 22.
- Celebrities under this sign include Khloe Kardashian, Lisa Rinna, and Ariana Grande.
- Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, and Post Malone are also Cancer signs.
As summer rolls in, so does the Cancer season of the zodiac.
This astrological sign typically includes those born betweenJune 21 toJuly 22. When it comes to the characteristics of Cancers, the sign is known for being “deeply emotional and intuitive.“
Here are 30 celebrities who are Cancers.
Chris Pratt
The “Parks and Recreation” star was born on June 21, 1979.
Meryl Streep
Now in her 70s, Streep celebrates her birthday on June 22. The beloved actress was born in 1949.
Solange Knowles
Knowles, a singer-songwriter, entered the world on June 24, 1986
Linda Cardellini
Cardellini, most recently known for her role as Judy on Netflix’s “Dead To Me,” was born on June 25, 1975.
Busy Philipps
Born on June 25, 1979, the “Dawson’s Creek” star is now in her 40s.
Nick Offerman
Offerman, who is known for his role as Ron Swanson on “Parks and Recreation,” was born on June 26, 1970.
Ariana Grande
Making her debut in 1993, the “thank u, next” singer-songwriter was born on June 26.
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe was born on June 27, 1984, making her the youngest Kardashian sister.
Elon Musk
The SpaceX CEO was born on June 28, 1971.
Fantasia Barrino
The “American Idol” winner was born on June 30, 1984.
Pamela Anderson
The Canadian-born actress and model turned 50 on July 1, 2017.
Lindsay Lohan
Lohan, who famously starred as Cady Heron in “Mean Girls,” was born on July 2, 1986.
Tom Cruise
The “Mission Impossible” star was born on July 3, 1962.
Olivia Munn
The “X-Men: Apocalypse” actress was born on July 3, 1980, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Mike Sorrento
The “Jersey Shore” star was born on July 4, 1982, in West Brighton, New York.
Post Malone
Singer, rapper, songwriter, and producer Post Malone was born on July 4, 1995.
Kevin Hart
The comedian, who hails from Philadelphia, was born on July 6, 1979.
Tia and Tamera Mowry
The “Sister, Sister” twin actresses were born on July 6, 1978, in Germany.
Kevin Bacon
Born on July 8, 1958, the “Footloose” actor is now in his 60s.
Milo Ventimiglia
“This Is Us” star Ventimiglia was born on July 8, 1977.
Tom Hanks
Since he was born on July 9, 1956, Hanks has won multiple Academy Awards, Emmy Awards, and Golden Globes.
Sofia Vergara
The Colombian-born actress and “Modern Family” star was born on July 10, 1972.
Lisa Rinna
The “Days of Our Lives” star was born on July 11, 1963.
Will Ferrell
Ferrell, who spent seven years on “Saturday Night Live,” was born on July 16, 1967.
Luke Bryan
Bryan, a country singer, was born on July 17, 1976.
Vin Diesel
Diesel was actually born Mark Sinclair on July 18, 1967.
Kristen Bell
Bell, who voices the fictional character Anna from Disney’s “Frozen,” was born on July 18, 1980.
Julianne Hough
Hough, a former “Dancing With The Stars” judge and two-time champion of the show, was born on July 20, 1988.
Selena Gomez
The “I Can’t Get Enough” singer was born in 1992 on July 22.
