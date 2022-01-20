44 celebrities you probably didn’t know were Aquarians

Rainn Wilson Rainn Wilson. MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters “The Office” star was born on January 20.

Guy Fieri Guy Fieri. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Discovery The celebrity chef celebrates a birthday on January 22.

Ed Helms Ed Helms. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Wilson’s “Office” costar has a birthday on January 24.

Neil Diamond Neil Diamond. Theo Wargo/Getty Images The “Sweet Caroline” crooner was born on January 24.

Alicia Keys Alicia Keys. Getty/Gary Gershoff, Stringer The Grammy-winning “No One” singer celebrates a birthday on January 25.

Ellen DeGeneres The daytime TV host was born on January 26.

Patton Oswalt Patton Oswalt. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images The stand-up comedian and writer was born on January 27.

Elijah Wood Elijah Wood. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images The “Lord of the Rings” star was born on January 28.

Tom Selleck Tom Selleck. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images The “Magnum, P.I.” actor was born on January 29.

Christian Bale Christian Bale. Jason Merritt / Getty Images The Batman actor was born on January 30.

Kerry Washington Kerry Washington. Getty Images The “Scandal” frontwoman celebrates a birthday on January 31.

Portia de Rossi Portia de Rossi. Jason Kempin/Getty The “Ally McBeal” actress was born on January 31.

Justin Timberlake Justin Timberlake. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer was born on January 31.

Ronda Rousey Ronda Rousey. Isaac Brekken/AP The pro wrestler celebrates a birthday on February 1.

Shakira Shakira. Jason Merritt/Getty Images The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer was born on February 2.

Isla Fisher Isla Fisher. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Focus Features The actress was born on February 3.

Hannibal Buress Hannibal Buress. Rob Kim/Getty Images The “Broad City” funnyman was born on February 4.

Laura Linney Laura Linney. Joe Scarnici/Getty Images The “Love Actually” actress celebrates a birthday on February 5.

Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo. Getty The Portuguese soccer player was born on February 5.

Ashton Kutcher Ashton Kutcher. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images “The Ranch” actor celebrates a birthday on February 7.

Chris Rock Chris Rock. Amy Sussman/Getty Images The actor and comedian was born on February 7.

Seth Green Seth Green. Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actor was born on February 8.

Tom Hiddleston Tom Hiddleston. Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney The Marvel villain celebrates a birthday on February 9.

Chloë Grace Moretz Chloë Grace Moretz. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP The “Greta” actress was born on February 10.

Emma Roberts Emma Roberts. Christopher Polk/Getty Images The “American Horror Story” actress was born on February 10.

Elizabeth Banks Elizabeth Banks. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images The “Pitch Perfect” actress and producer was born on February 10.

Laura Dern Laura Dern. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images The “Big Little Lies” actress was born on February 10.

Stephanie Beatriz Stephanie Beatriz. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actress was born on February 10.

Yara Shahidi Yara Shahidi. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images The “Grown-ish” actress celebrates a birthday on February 10.

Natalie Dormer Natalie Dormer. Jason Merritt/Getty Images The “Game of Thrones” actress was born February 11.

Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston. Getty/Christopher Polk The famous “Friends” actress was born on February 11.

Kelly Rowland Kelly Rowland. Rich Fury/Getty Images The R&B singer and actress celebrates a birthday on February 11.

Brandy Brandy. Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images This real-life Cinderella was born on February 11.

Alex Borstein Alex Borstein. Steve Granitz/WireImage “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” actress celebrates a birthday on February 15.

The Weeknd The Weeknd. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret The “Starboy” singer was born on February 16.

Elizabeth Olsen Elizabeth Olsen. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images The “WandaVision” actress was born on February 16.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Rich Fury/Getty Images The “500 Days of Summer” actor was born on February 17.

Michael Jordan Michael Jordan. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP The basketball legend was born on February 17.

Ed Sheeran Ed Sheeran. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images The “Perfect” singer was born on February 17.

Molly Ringwald Molly Ringwald. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP The “Sixteen Candles” actress was born on February 18.

Dr. Dre Dr. Dre. Mike Marsland/WireImage The rapper and entrepreneur was born on February 18.