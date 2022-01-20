Search

44 celebrities you probably didn’t know were Aquarians

Molly Thomson
Aquarius celebrities
John Travolta, Harry Styles, and Kerry Washington were born in Aquarius season. Francois Durand/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; Frazer Harrison/Staff/Getty Images
  • Aquarians are born between January 20 and February 18.
  • Celebrities including Kerry Washington, Isla Fisher, and Harry Styles were born in Aquarius season.
  • Shakira, John Travolta, and Christian Bale are also Aquarians. 
Rainn Wilson
Rainn Wilson. MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters
“The Office” star was born on January 20.
Guy Fieri
Guy Fieri. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Discovery
The celebrity chef celebrates a birthday on January 22. 
Ed Helms
Ed Helms. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Wilson’s “Office” costar has a birthday on January 24.
Neil Diamond
Neil Diamond. Theo Wargo/Getty Images
The “Sweet Caroline” crooner was born on January 24.
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys. Getty/Gary Gershoff, Stringer
The Grammy-winning “No One” singer celebrates a birthday on January 25.
Ellen DeGeneres
The daytime TV host was born on January 26.
Patton Oswalt
Patton Oswalt. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The stand-up comedian and writer was born on January 27.
Elijah Wood
Elijah Wood. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The “Lord of the Rings” star was born on January 28.
Tom Selleck
Tom Selleck. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The “Magnum, P.I.” actor was born on January 29.
Christian Bale
Christian Bale. Jason Merritt / Getty Images
The Batman actor was born on January 30.
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington. Getty Images
The “Scandal” frontwoman celebrates a birthday on January 31.
Portia de Rossi
Portia de Rossi. Jason Kempin/Getty
The “Ally McBeal” actress was born on January 31.
Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer was born on January 31.
Harry Styles
Harry Styles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The “Watermelon Sugar” crooner was born on February 1.
Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey. Isaac Brekken/AP
The pro wrestler celebrates a birthday on February 1.
Shakira
Shakira. Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer was born on February 2.
Isla Fisher
Isla Fisher. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Focus Features
The actress was born on February 3.
Hannibal Buress
Hannibal Buress. Rob Kim/Getty Images
The “Broad City” funnyman was born on February 4.
Laura Linney
Laura Linney. Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
The “Love Actually” actress celebrates a birthday on February 5.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo. Getty
The Portuguese soccer player was born on February 5.
Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
“The Ranch” actor celebrates a birthday on February 7.
Chris Rock
Chris Rock. Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The actor and comedian was born on February 7.
Seth Green
Seth Green. Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actor was born on February 8.
Tom Hiddleston
Tom Hiddleston. Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney
The Marvel villain celebrates a birthday on February 9.
Chloë Grace Moretz
Chloë Grace Moretz. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The “Greta” actress was born on February 10.
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts. Christopher Polk/Getty Images
The “American Horror Story” actress was born on February 10.
Uzo Aduba
Uzo Aduba. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The “Orange Is the New Black” actress was born on February 10.
Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
The “Pitch Perfect” actress and producer was born on February 10.
Laura Dern
Laura Dern. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The “Big Little Lies” actress was born on February 10.
Stephanie Beatriz
Stephanie Beatriz. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actress was born on February 10.
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The “Grown-ish” actress celebrates a birthday on February 10.
Natalie Dormer
Natalie Dormer. Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The “Game of Thrones” actress was born February 11.
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston. Getty/Christopher Polk
The famous “Friends” actress was born on February 11.
Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland. Rich Fury/Getty Images
The R&B singer and actress celebrates a birthday on February 11.
Brandy
Brandy. Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
This real-life Cinderella was born on February 11.
Alex Borstein
Alex Borstein. Steve Granitz/WireImage
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” actress celebrates a birthday on February 15.
The Weeknd
The Weeknd. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret
The “Starboy” singer was born on February 16.
Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The “WandaVision” actress was born on February 16.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Rich Fury/Getty Images
The “500 Days of Summer” actor was born on February 17.
Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
The basketball legend was born on February 17.
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The “Perfect” singer was born on February 17.
Molly Ringwald
Molly Ringwald. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
The “Sixteen Candles” actress was born on February 18.
Dr. Dre
Dr. Dre. Mike Marsland/WireImage
The rapper and entrepreneur was born on February 18.
John Travolta
John Travolta. Getty/Francois Durand
The “Grease” actor celebrates a birthday on February 18.

