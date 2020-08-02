Celebrities who adopted animals from TV and movie sets

David Dastmalchian, aka Polka Dot Man, adopted a cat he found on the set of “The Suicide Squad.”

Much of “The Suicide Squad” was filmed in Panama, which stood in for the fictional country of Corto Maltese. While filming, Dastmalchian found a cat on set and fell in love, and so he decided to take her home and name her Bubblegum (full name Abner Bubblegum Polka Dot Cat, of course).

He shared a photo of the two on Instagram with Bubblegum all dressed up in Polka Dot Man attire, captioning it: “With the help of my @thesuicidesquad family & some generous animal lovers in Panama, I was able to rescue Bubblegum (full name: Abner Bubblegum Polka Dot Cat). She has been a blessing to our family & was instrumental in helping us through the pandemic. Please adopt, don’t shop, and spay/neuter your pets. (costume by Judianna Makovsky). Thank you, @jamesgunn.”