Celebrities who adopted animals from TV and movie sets

- Actors share things they took from set all the time, like a significant piece of clothing or a prop.
- But some stars take it a step further, and adopt their animal costars as pets after filming wraps.
- David Dastmalchian adopted a cat from the set of “The Suicide Squad.”
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
He shared a photo of the two on Instagram with Bubblegum all dressed up in Polka Dot Man attire, captioning it: “With the help of my @thesuicidesquad family & some generous animal lovers in Panama, I was able to rescue Bubblegum (full name: Abner Bubblegum Polka Dot Cat). She has been a blessing to our family & was instrumental in helping us through the pandemic. Please adopt, don’t shop, and spay/neuter your pets. (costume by Judianna Makovsky). Thank you, @jamesgunn.”
But Turner couldn’t bear to leave behind Zunni, the dog who played Lady.
“Growing up I always wanted a dog, but my parents never wanted one. We kind of fell in love with my character’s direwolf, Lady, on set. We knew Lady died and they wanted to re-home her. My mum persuaded them to let us adopt her,” Turner told the Coventry Telegraph in 2013.
“For me it was a chance to demonstrate my own particular affinity for horses, but the film is also about a way of life out West whose disappearance is sad but inevitable. Still, at the heart of the story is a man whose sensitivity is towards a horse,” Redford said.
“[The trainer] didn’t just let people grab a dog. She watched you the entire run of the show and at the end she goes, ‘I think I have your dog.’ I said ‘Oh! Who is it?’ and she says, “Harley is your dog,'” Brown told People in 2019. “She was 100% right. Harley is my dog. I love him. He’s a maniac, but I love him.”
“I just developed a real good friendship with [Eurayus]. He kind of came into the movie similar to the way I did. You know, didn’t have much preparation and was just thrown in and had to swim, basically. And it was rough on him and it took a while for us to kind of get in sync and for him to be comfortable around the set. So we got to be close and I wanted to stay in touch with him,” he said.
As for Kenny? “I just wanted Eurayus to have a buddy.”
Mortensen also adopted his costar, TJ, from the 2004 film “Hidalgo.”