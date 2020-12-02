20 times celebrities rocked ugly holiday sweaters

Ray Tamarra, Taylor Hill, Noam Galai/Getty Images LeBron James, Logic, and Jane Lynch looking festive.

Ugly holiday sweaters have come a long way since their first appearance in the 1950s, now often featuring LED lights, ornaments, and pop culture references, among other designs.

Whether it’s for a silly picture, an ugly holiday sweater party, or because you genuinely like the thing, ugly knitted garments have become a mainstay of yuletide fashion.

Yet, as these photos show, celebrities such as LeBron James and Beyonce can make even the ugliest of holiday sweaters fashionable.

Most of us probably own an ugly holiday sweater or two, but they weren’t always so ubiquitous.

According to CNN, a Christmas-themed garment deemed the “Jingle Bell Sweater” was released to the public in the 1950s. Consumers were slow to adopt the tacky sweaters as a real holiday tradition, but after sitcom and movie stars like Chevy Chase in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” started wearing them, the sweater’s popularity started gaining momentum.

It wasn’t until 2002, however, when the first ugly holiday sweater party took place in Vancouver, British Columbia, that they really took off. Ever since, ugly holiday sweaters have become a staple of yuletide celebrations and have become even uglier, featuring wacky lights, designs, and even ornaments.

Yet, the average citizen isn’t the only demographic interested in this beautiful piece of anti-fashion â€” celebrities have worn some of the most impressive ugly sweaters to date, from LeBron James to Beyonce.

In the spirit of the holiday season kicking off, we rounded up 20 times that celebs showed off their best ugly holiday knits.

Whoopi Goldberg has a famously good ugly holiday sweater game. It’s so good, in fact, that she started making her own.

NBC/Getty Images Whoopi Goldberg in 2017 on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers.’

In addition to all of the other things that make Whoopi a national treasure, she began designing her own line of sweaters in 2016. Many of her sweaters feature inspirational imagery promoting representation of various ethnicities and religions, among other topics.

Cat lovers rejoice, for Jane Lynch sported this absolutely purrrfect ugly holiday sweater.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Jane Lynch in 2015 at Febreze’s ‘The #12Stinks of Christmas’ video debut.

Lynch wore the sweater in 2015 for “The #12Stinks of Christmas” in partnership with Febreze.

Demi Lovato wore a festive cropped holiday sweater on stage in 2015

Manny Hernandez/Getty Images Demi Lovato at the 2015 Y100 Jingle Ball at BB&T Centre in Sunrise, Florida.

The sweater’s illuminating lights and Lovato’s matching choker really tied the outfit together.

Matt Damon’s holiday sweater was, err, eccentric to say the least.

NBC NewsWire/Getty Images Matt Damon on ‘Today’ in 2011.

You have to give Matt Damon credit, this is one atrocious sweater (and the shaved head wasn’t doing him any favours either) but somehow he pulls it off and owns the colourful look.

Logic threw it back to the heyday of ’90s cartoons with this “Hey Arnold!” holiday sweater.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Logic at the 2017 Y100 Jingle Ball at the BB&T Centre in Sunrise, Florida.

Arnold and Gerald probably would have dug the Grammy-nominated rapper’s tunes.

Music lovers will enjoy comedian Steve Rannazzisi’s holiday sweater.

Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images Comedian Steve Rannazzisi performing in 2018.

Rannazzisi’s sweater pokes fun at the Divinyls’ classic one-hit wonder “I Touch Myself.”

Pharrell Williams might be the most successful celeb to pull off an ugly holiday sweater. But is anyone really surprised?

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Pharrell Williams performing at ‘A Very GRAMMY Christmas’ in 2014.

Paired with a crisp beige hat, a Chanel chain, and some neon pink kicks (not pictured), Pharrell gave the world a lesson in throwing together a classy ugly holiday sweater outfit.

Beyonce elevated the ugliness of her holiday cardigan with a garland, ornaments, and a stocking.

Robert Kamau/Getty Images Beyonce in 2015.

Queen Bey even added a Santa hat and holiday glasses for a head-to-toe festive outfit.

Hillary Clinton looks a bit unenthused but she absolutely rocked this cosy holiday cardigan.

Georges De Keerle/Getty Images Hillary Clinton in 1998.

Hillary Clinton wore the festive sweater during a reading of “A Night Before Christmas” to children at the White House in 1998.

LeBron James has an unrivalled sense of style, even when it comes to ugly holiday sweaters.

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images LeBron James and teammate JaVale McGee at McGee’s second Annual Juglife Ugly Sweater Holiday Party in 2019.

Ugly sweater party? No probllama. King James absolutely rocked this llama-centric holiday sweater for Lakers teammate JaVale McGee’s annual ugly sweater holiday party.

Lakers star Anthony Davis also joined his teammates at the ugly sweater party.

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images Anthony Davis at the second Annual Juglife Ugly Sweater Holiday Party at Levi’s Haus in 2019.

Normally, Anthony Davis makes his defender’s ankles fragile. But for teammate JaVale McGee’s Ugly Sweater Holiday Party, Davis sported this “A Christmas Story”-themed sweater featuring its iconic “fra-gil-e” lamp – it must be Italian!

Elijah Wood opted for a classic winter sweater for his appearance on “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien.”

NBC/Getty Images Elijah Wood on ‘The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien’ in 2009.

A giant moose head is a bold statement, but “The Lord of the Rings” star pulled it off well.

Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer looked extra cosy in this two-person ugly holiday sweater in 2018.

NBC/Getty Images Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer in 2018.

Not the best for social distancing, though.

Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, and One Direction all rocked out to a stripped-down version of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” clad in ugly holiday sweaters.

NBC/Getty 1 D with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots in 2014.

There’s so much ugly sweater energy it’s tough to pick a place to start. We especially love Harry Styles’ Christmas tree sweater fit with fluffy pompoms and the duck, or Santa, or whatever it is emblazoned on Liam Payne’s goofy knit.

Anna Kendrick wore this holiday sweater dress with style.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Anna Kendrick at a special screening of ‘Into The Woods’ in 2014.

Perhaps not the ugliest of holiday sweaters, Anna Kendrick’s dress and its accompanying foxes scream holiday cheer and style.

John Legend ditched the ugly sweater concept and went for a sexy holiday sweater vest instead.

NBC/Getty Images John Legend performing on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ in 2019.

OK, this is more of an elf costume but we’ll count it. John Legend wins extra points here for the dedication to his “Sexiest Elf Alive” performance.

“Bachelor” couple Catherine Lowe and Sean Lowe donned some fantastic holiday knits, each with their own unique style.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Catherine Lowe and Sean Lowe at the Night ‘Under the Mistletoe’ event at Sleep Number in 2018.

While Catherine opted for more of a grandma sweatshirt featuring some stitched bears and presents, Sean picked out an eye-popping sweater featuring some green and white snowflakes and an owl dressed in a Santa hat and scarf.

Conan O’Brien and friends look adorable in these matching holiday sweaters.

NBC/Getty Images From left to right, Snuggles the dog, Andy Richter, Mike Tyson, Conan O’Brien, and Bruce Springsteen drummer Max Weinberg in 2009.

What do you get when you put two comedians, a puppy, a rock drummer, and a heavyweight boxing champion in the same room? Apparently one adorable holiday photo. From Andy Richter’s beaming smile to Max Weinberg’s Rudolph getup, these five look like they’re having a blast in their matching holiday jumpers.

When in doubt, rock an ugly holiday sweater of yourself like Marshmello.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Marshmello at the 2018 Y100 Jingle Ball at the BB&T Centre in Sunrise, Florida.

OK, not all of us have that kind of luxury but how cool is this sweater? Featuring the DJ’s iconic helmet decked out with some colourful lights and adorned with festive gaming controllers, this sweater is festival-ready.

Actor David Tennant looks cosy in his neon-coloured holiday sweater.

David M. Benett/Getty Images David Tennant in 2017.

The “Doctor Who” actor is dressed in a vintage-style ski sweater coloured with some flamboyant tropical flare, perfect for warming up on a cold winter day.

