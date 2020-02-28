50 photos of celebrities wearing sweatpants show they're just like us

Getty Jennifer Garner, Kate Middleton, and Lisa Rinna were all spotted wearing sweats.

A-listers are often spotted wearing sweatpants in everyday life.

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian have all been spotted in sweats.

Celebrities, including Mel B, Samira Wiley, and Paris Hilton, often wear sweatpants at airports for ultimate comfort while travelling.

Some celebrities took a bolder approach to the humble sweatpant, like Justin Bieber’s bright pink sweatsuit, and Celine Dion’s sweats and matching floor-length jacket.

While celebrities are known for wearing expensive outfits from famous designers on the red carpet, these A-listers like to dress down when they’re not in the spotlight.

Everyone from the Kardashians to Justin Bieber has been spotted on the streets, in the airports, and on set wearing sweatpants of some kind.

Keep scrolling to see what your favourite celebrities look like when they dress down.

On a tour of the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative at Bond Primary School, Kate Middleton wore sweatpants.

Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Kate Middleton.

Sweatpants are even good enough for royalty.

In Los Angeles, Hilary Duff was seen walking through a parking lot in grey sweatpants.

BG015/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Hilary Duff.

She paired the sweats with a denim jacket.

On her way to the gym, Katie Holmes was seen wearing sweats and a purse.

Say Cheese!/ Getty Katie Holmes.

She looked cosy as she headed out.

Robert Downey Jr. paired his sweats with a beanie.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Robert Downey Jr.

The satchel also adds something extra to this outfit.

In 2019, Shaquille O’Neal was spotted wearing sweats while attending a taping for “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

BG017/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Shaquille O’Neal.

The athlete paired the sweats with quirky shoes.

Lisa Rinna clutched her Louis Vuitton fanny pack while wearing Free City sweats.

BG015/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Lisa Rinna.

If you look closely, she’s also wearing Adidas sandals.

In 2019, Geena Davis sported her sweatpants to the airport in Los Angeles.

SMXRF/Star Max / Getty Geena Davis.

Her kitschy purse also has eyes.

Angela Bassett arrived at her taping at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in a green tracksuit.

BG017/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Angela Bassett.

The red shoes add even more colour to this bright look.

Jennifer Lopez made sweatpants chic when she paired hers with a fun sweater.

BG002/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Jennifer Lopez.

In this picture, the musician and actress was leaving Barneys in New York.

Sarah Jessica Parker wore her grey sweats on the set of her HBO show “Divorce.”

Josiah Kamau/ Getty Sarah Jessica Parker

The actress decided to pair her sweats with heels.

Shania Twain paired her sweats with a scarf and a hat.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Shania Twain.

If you look closely, you can see that the musician is also wearing Louis Vuitton boots.

Spotted at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Kendall Jenner wore black sweats and a green sweater.

Jackson Lee/ Getty Kendall Jenner.

The sunglasses really round out her look.

Likewise, Kylie Jenner was seen wearing tight sweats in 2018.

gotpap/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Kylie Jenner.

She paired the look with see-through heels.

The Jenners’ older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, wore sweats to a street fair in Los Angeles.

gotpap/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Kourtney Kardashian.

The sneakers are a great addition to the look.

Kim Kardashian also followed the trend, wearing her Adidas sweats in New York City.

Robert Kamau/ Getty Kim Kardashian.

Like Kendall, she also paired them with sunglasses.

Jennifer Garner wore her sweatpants with Ugg boots in Los Angeles.

BG004/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Jennifer Garner.

The zip-up sweatshirt no doubt makes the actress extra comfortable on her walk.

Ben Affleck was all about comfort in this look from 2019.

PG/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Ben Affleck.

Perhaps, hiding in his hood was a way to avoid the paparazzi … or he just wanted to be more comfortable.

In 2017, Victoria Beckham was photographed climbing out of a car in New York City in her sweatpants.

Marc Piasecki/ Getty Victoria Beckham.

Her sneakers perfectly complement the pants.

Amy Schumer was spotted walking the streets of New York in her sweats in 2018.

Raymond Hall/ Getty Amy Schumer.

The layered look is perfect for a winter day in New York.

At the Los Angeles International Airport, Mel B from the Spice Girls was spotted wearing green sweats.

BG023/ Bauer-Griffin / Getty Mel B.

She matched the outfit with a green hat.

Charlize Theron went super casual during her walk through Los Angeles in 2018.

BG010/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Charlize Theron.

The hat and sunglasses give her an incognito vibe.

Paris Hilton’s Moschino sweatsuit was entirely pink, which is her signature colour.

BG023/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Paris Hilton.

The pink hat and backpack only enhance the look.

Justin Bieber also wore a pink sweatsuit when he was spotted leaving a restaurant in New York City.

Pierre Suu/ Getty Justin Bieber.

His wife, Hailey Bieber, trailed behind him in her own comfy outfit.

Actress Samira Wiley happily walked through the Los Angeles International Airport in her sweatpants.

BG023/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Samira Wiley.

Although the outfit is simple, the “Orange Is the New Black” actress brought it up a notch by adding colourful sneakers.

“Game of Thrones” actor Sophie Turner switched her cloak for this sweatsuit.

SMXRF/ Star Max/ Getty Sophie Turner.

Her husband, Joe Jonas, appears to be dressed in slacks and boots during their walk in Los Angeles.

Jack Black once wore gold sweats with a purple T-shirt.

BG017 /Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Jack Black.

Look closely and you can see that the actor is carrying a suit.

Billie Eilish rolled up one leg of her sweatpants on the street in Los Angeles.

BG017/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Billie Eilish.

Her signature green hair is also prominently featured.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry were seen holding hands in Paris while wearing sweats.

Marc Piasecki/ Getty Liam Payne and Maya Henry.

They look like a comfy couple.

James Van Der Beek was photographed sporting grey sweats in 2019.

phamous2/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty James Van Der Beek.

He was all smiles for the cameras.

During New York Fashion Week, Gigi Hadid was seen wearing a crop top and sweats.

Getty Gigi Hadid.

These sweatpants have a dropped crotch design.

In 2017, Norm MacDonald was seen wearing sweats in Los Angeles.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Norm MacDonald.

The comedian is also wearing a UCLA sweatshirt.

Eva Longoria wore simple grey sweats while in Los Angeles.

BG015/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Eva Longoria

She looked comfortable on a sunny day.

Julianne Hough wore loose, black sweats in 2017.

BG020/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Julianne Hough.

The all-black outfit looks great on the dancer.

Tobey Maguire also tried out the sweatpants look in Los Angeles in 2018.

BG002/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Tobey Maguire.

Maguire traded in his red Spider-Man suit for this all-black look.

Spotted at the airport in Taipei, Taiwan, Celine Dion donned scrunched sweats and gold heels.

VCG/ Getty Celine Dion.

The matching jacket really steals the show with this outfit.

Donald Glover wore a simple sweatpant in 2018.

BG022/ Bauer-Griffin / Getty Donald Glover.

He’s also sporting a simple T-shirt with a scoop neckline.

Megan Fox was seen wearing ripped sweats in 2018.

BG023/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Megan Fox.

Her sunglasses and purse are great additions to a simple look.

Jessica Alba was seen at the airport wearing a sweatsuit.

BG023/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Jessica Alba.

She paired the outfit with a simple jacket.

Ryan Seacrest looked casual in his sweat outfit in 2018.

BG002/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Ryan Seacrest.

Like many other celebrities, he added a hat and glasses to complete the look.

Dakota Fanning paired her bright red sweats with a simple white T-shirt.

Getty Dakota Fanning.

She also donned red glasses to match.

Musician Rita Ora wore the same bright red sweats.

Marc Piasecki /Getty Rita Ora.

These sweatpants were designed by Adidas.

In New York City, Jesse McCartney was photographed in his sweats.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Jesse McCartney.

A grey jacket is a perfect match for these dark sweats.

At the Los Angeles International Airport, Susan Sarandon sported a sweatsuit, a jacket, and a hat.

Niceguy/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Susan Sarandon

She also decided to add red sunglasses to her look that day.

Iggy Azalea and her all-grey outfit were spotted at LAX.

starzfly/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Iggy Azalea.

She’s head-to-toe grey in this outfit.

Adam Levine performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in his sweat pants.

BG017/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Adam Levine.

He also wore a T-shirt, which he rolled up at the sleeves.

Kate Mara wore her sweats while grocery shopping in Los Angeles.

BG015/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Kate Mara.

A simple denim jacket made this look that much better.

Shia LaBeouf is yet another celebrity caught wearing sweats at LAX.

starzfly/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Shia LaBeouf.

He paired this outfit with a hat and a backpack.

Here, Lori Loughlin was spotted in her sweats, a contrast from the Birkin bag she was holding.

gotpap/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Lori Loughlin.

She’s also wearing sunglasses and sandals.

Billie Lourd proved celebrities really are just like us when she was photographed pumping her own gas in sweats.

David Aguilera/ Getty Billie Lourd.

The actress is also wearing a David Bowie T-shirt.

Lena Dunham was photographed leaving a taping of “AOL Build” in New York City wearing sweatpants and a long coat.

Alessio Botticelli/ Getty Lena Dunham.

She looks great in this cosy look.

