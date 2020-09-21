All the celebrities who wore pajamas from the comfort of their homes for the virtual Emmys

Jameela Jamil/Instagram Jameela Jamil attends the virtual 72nd Emmy Awards.

The 72nd Emmy Awards were held virtually on Sunday for the first time in history.

Jimmy Kimmel hosted from the Staples Centre arena in Los Angeles, California.

Because most celebrities weren’t able to attend in person, many stars stayed home and wore pajamas for the event.

Jameela Jamil, Jennifer Aniston, and Rachel Brosnahan are among those who shared photos of themselves celebrating in sleepwear from home.

Of course, some stars wore glamorous gowns and sleek suits. Others, however, mixed sleepwear with red-carpet fashion, and included pajamas in their Emmys attire.

From Jennifer Aniston to Jameela Jamil, here are the celebrities who wore pajamas before and during the show.

Jameela Jamil paired a white pajama set with a sparkly dressing gown.

Jameela Jamil/Instagram Jameela Jamil attends the virtual 72nd Emmy Awards.

On Instagram, the actress said she wore no bra underneath her white, JJWinks pajamas. Her sleeveless top retails for $US75, and her matching pants cost $US65.

She also ditched shoes, and added a long-sleeved, Markarian dressing gown with yellow, blue, white, and pink sparkles on top. Jamil added that the latter garment was inspired by her “The Good Place” character, writing: “It’s what Tahani would have wanted. And this is her day, not mine.”

Jennifer Aniston shared a snapshot of her $US665 sleepwear ahead of the show on Instagram.

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram Jennifer Aniston attends the virtual 72nd Emmy Awards.

As Insider’s Celia Fernandez reported, “The Morning Show” star wore “a $US330 organic Japanese cotton robe and the matching $US335 organic Japanese cotton pajama set from Pour Les Femmes, a sleepwear company owned by actor and activist Robin Wright and designer Karen Fowler.”

Both pieces are sold out, though “the robe is available for preorder in light blue, and the pajama set is also available in the same colour” at the time of writing, according to Fernandez.

Rachel Brosnahan wore “fashion pajamas” that matched her dog’s bow tie.

E! Rachel Brosnahan attends the virtual 72nd Emmy Awards.

Speaking to Variety, Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, Brosnahan’s stylists, said they “had so much fun” putting together this year’s sleepwear-inspired look because “it’s kind of the same hat” and “trying to reinvent the wheel” for typical red carpets.

“This year we got to really just be playful with it,” Johnson said.

Mark Duplass, who stars in “The Morning Show,” mixed a tuxedo jacket with pajamas.

Mark Duplass/Instagram Mark Duplass attends the virtual 72nd Emmy Awards.

“Tonight’s look brought to u by old a– tux jacket from CYRUS awards season and Target’s limited Clark Griswold Christmas Jammies collection,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

