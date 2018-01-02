28 times celebrities looked amazing wearing the same outfits

Both Jamie Lee Curtis and Timothée Chalamet know the power of a monochromatic suit.

Curtis wore the all-red ensemble with a pair of matching heels on September 14 to the Halloween Horror Nights 2018 at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

Chalamet sported a modern, relaxed interpretation of the outfit for the October 8 premiere of “Beautiful Boy” in Beverly Hills, California, styling the garment with white sneakers.