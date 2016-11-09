32 stars share photos of how they rocked the vote this election

Election Day is here, and many celebrities are hitting the polling booths to vote and making their political voices heard, including on social media.
While a number of stars have shared photos of themselves participating in early voting in recent weeks, others are now documenting themselves standing in line with their fellow citizens on Election Day and receiving their “I Voted” stickers.
From Taylor Swift to Ludacris, here are 32 celebrities who have rocked the vote this election:
Katy Perry
Taylor Swift
Eva Longoria
Anthony Hopkins
#ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/oYuUbaWcht
— Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) November 8, 2016
Neil Patrick Harris
Drew Barrymore
Christian Slater
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudekis
Lady Gaga and Michelle Kwan
Election Day Game Face w/ @ladygaga ?#WithHer pic.twitter.com/mTBRgxJoIs
— Michelle Kwan (@MichelleWKwan) November 8, 2016
Amy Schumer
Steve Harvey
Ice Cube
If I can my ass up this early and vote. You can too. Let's go family!!! pic.twitter.com/0vtn1HtdKa
— Ice Cube (@icecube) November 8, 2016
Kate Hudson
Anne Hathaway
Seth Meyers
January Jones
Cameron Diaz
Heidi Klum
Allison Brie
I did it! You can too! #VOTE pic.twitter.com/SyoLzhbASX
— Alison Brie (@alisonbrie) October 27, 2016
Jessica Biel
Chris Evans
#ImWithHer #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/keUcR2TtIQ
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 8, 2016
Mindy Kaling
Mario Lopez
Adam Scott
So proud to vote for @HillaryClinton today. Find your polling place here: https://t.co/PSPrz2G8zw pic.twitter.com/r5EZpLfPHD
— Adam Scott (@mradamscott) November 8, 2016
Jessica Alba
Halle Berry
Melissa McCarthy
Sarah Jessica Parker
Anna Kendrick
Ludacris
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.