32 stars share photos of how they rocked the vote this election

Election Day is here, and many celebrities are hitting the polling booths to vote and making their political voices heard, including on social media.

While a number of stars have shared photos of themselves participating in early voting in recent weeks, others are now documenting themselves standing in line with their fellow citizens on Election Day and receiving their “I Voted” stickers.

From Taylor Swift to Ludacris, here are 32 celebrities who have rocked the vote this election:

Katy Perry

GAVE MYSELF THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER BY VOTING TODAY❗️Wish @hillaryclinton a Happy Birthday tomorrow with your EARLY vote. Check www.rockthevote.com to see where your poll is. ???? #HBDTOME #HAPPYBIRTHDAYHILLARY #SCORPIOSISTERS A video posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Oct 25, 2016 at 7:07pm PDT

Taylor Swift

Today is the day. Go out and VOTE ?? A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 8, 2016 at 8:01am PST

Eva Longoria

Today is National Early Vote Day! Most states allow you to vote early at a time that fits your schedule. Find out more at iwillvote.com/locate A photo posted by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Nov 1, 2016 at 11:44am PDT

Anthony Hopkins

Neil Patrick Harris

"Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter. – Martin Luther King Jr." #VOTE A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Nov 8, 2016 at 4:13am PST

Drew Barrymore

Read my article for @refinery29 I wrote about the documentary I made about voting in 2003. It is personal and spirited and non partisan. Link in bio! And thank you for anyone who takes the time! I promise it's optimistic. Ps I voted today!!!!!!!!! #gotthesticker A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Nov 2, 2016 at 11:08am PDT

Christian Slater

Proud to be an American and exercise my civic duty and right to vote!! Get out there and register if you haven't already! #vote #election2016 A photo posted by Christian Slater (@realchristianslater) on Oct 22, 2016 at 11:57am PDT

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudekis

Baby girl's first election. It's a cool time to be alive. #tearsofjoy A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Nov 8, 2016 at 8:55am PST

Lady Gaga and Michelle Kwan

Amy Schumer

Good times and long lines! Don't be discouraged by the wait. The lines move faster than you think. A photo posted by @amyschumer on Nov 8, 2016 at 9:47am PST

Steve Harvey

I just voted! I want all my followers to please get out and vote! Do not sit this out, we can do it. ?? #vote #election2016 #usa A photo posted by Steve Harvey (@iamsteveharveytv) on Nov 4, 2016 at 12:40pm PDT

Ice Cube

If I can my ass up this early and vote. You can too. Let's go family!!! pic.twitter.com/0vtn1HtdKa — Ice Cube (@icecube) November 8, 2016

Kate Hudson

I voted ✨??✨ A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Nov 8, 2016 at 8:57am PST

Anne Hathaway

Today is #ElectionDay! Have you made your voice heard yet? Check the link in my bio to find out where to vote ?? A photo posted by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Nov 8, 2016 at 7:06am PST

Seth Meyers

Intro to democracy A photo posted by @sethmeyers on Nov 8, 2016 at 9:22am PST

January Jones

Multitasking the crap out of today.. voted..in the tub. I feel like my decisions were better made while super chill and slightly overheated. #somanyprops A photo posted by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Oct 27, 2016 at 10:18am PDT

Cameron Diaz

I voted today for the country I want to live in… a country where there is equality, inclusion, acceptance and freedom that EVERY American deserves… Please go out and vote for the America you want to live in.. ?? A photo posted by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz) on Nov 8, 2016 at 10:03am PST

Heidi Klum

I VOTED ?? A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Nov 3, 2016 at 2:09pm PDT

Allison Brie

Jessica Biel

When you're so turnt up about voting that you do a photo shoot with your sticker and think it's cool but then second guess it, but you've already posted, but at least you waited to get home before snapping so you won't almost go to jail, shout out to @justintimberlake. A photo posted by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Oct 31, 2016 at 12:38pm PDT

Chris Evans

Mindy Kaling

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Nov 8, 2016 at 9:44am PST

Mario Lopez

Happy #NationalEarlyVoteDay! If you don't vote you can't complain. It's your right & civic duty as an American to vote… #America #Democracy #IVoted A photo posted by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on Nov 1, 2016 at 4:25pm PDT

Adam Scott

So proud to vote for @HillaryClinton today. Find your polling place here: https://t.co/PSPrz2G8zw pic.twitter.com/r5EZpLfPHD — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) November 8, 2016

Jessica Alba

your voice matters! #Vote ?? A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Nov 7, 2016 at 6:48pm PST

Halle Berry

No caption necessary. ✊? A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 8, 2016 at 10:00am PST

Melissa McCarthy

Yipeee!! I voted!!!! A photo posted by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) on Nov 8, 2016 at 9:26am PST

Sarah Jessica Parker

Good L_rd it feels good. X, sj A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Nov 8, 2016 at 7:03am PST

Anna Kendrick

???????????? A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on Nov 8, 2016 at 7:43am PST

Ludacris

The couple that votes together….. A photo posted by @ludacris on Oct 28, 2016 at 1:35pm PDT

