32 stars share photos of how they rocked the vote this election

John Lynch
Katy PerryInstagram/Katy PerryKaty Perry.

Election Day is here, and many celebrities are hitting the polling booths to vote and making their political voices heard, including on social media.

While a number of stars have shared photos of themselves participating in early voting in recent weeks, others are now documenting themselves standing in line with their fellow citizens on Election Day and receiving their “I Voted” stickers.

From Taylor Swift to Ludacris, here are 32 celebrities who have rocked the vote this election:

Katy Perry

Taylor Swift

Today is the day. Go out and VOTE ??

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Eva Longoria

Anthony Hopkins

Neil Patrick Harris

"Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter. – Martin Luther King Jr." #VOTE

A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

Drew Barrymore

Christian Slater

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudekis

Baby girl's first election. It's a cool time to be alive. #tearsofjoy

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Lady Gaga and Michelle Kwan

Amy Schumer

Steve Harvey

Ice Cube

Kate Hudson

I voted ✨??✨

A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

Anne Hathaway

Today is #ElectionDay! Have you made your voice heard yet? Check the link in my bio to find out where to vote ??

A photo posted by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on

Seth Meyers

Intro to democracy

A photo posted by @sethmeyers on

January Jones

Cameron Diaz

Heidi Klum

I VOTED ??

A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

Allison Brie

Jessica Biel

Chris Evans

Mindy Kaling

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

Mario Lopez

Adam Scott

Jessica Alba

your voice matters! #Vote ??

A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Halle Berry

No caption necessary. ✊?

A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

Melissa McCarthy

Yipeee!! I voted!!!!

A photo posted by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) on

Sarah Jessica Parker

Good L_rd it feels good. X, sj

A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

Anna Kendrick

????????????

A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on

Ludacris

The couple that votes together…..

A photo posted by @ludacris on

