Here's Who Celebrities Voted For On Election Day

Chuck Norris is not happy with Tuesday’s results.

Tuesday, the U.S. elected President Barack Obama to remain in the White House for another four years.But it was a long road getting to election day, and before Mitt Romney or Barack Obama was declared a winner, celebrities used their public platforms to insert their influence over fans.



Jay-Z, Bruce Springsteen and Katy Perry all gave free concerts campaigning for Obama, while Kid Rock, Meatloaf and Clint Eastwood have all been present throughout the Romney campaign.

See which celebrities voted for which candidate during Tuesday’s election.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.