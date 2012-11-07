Here's Who Celebrities Voted For On Election Day

Tuesday, the U.S. elected President Barack Obama to remain in the White House for another four years.But it was a long road getting to election day, and before Mitt Romney or Barack Obama was declared a winner, celebrities used their public platforms to insert their influence over fans.
Jay-Z, Bruce Springsteen and Katy Perry all gave free concerts campaigning for Obama, while Kid Rock, Meatloaf and Clint Eastwood have all been present throughout the Romney campaign.
See which celebrities voted for which candidate during Tuesday’s election.
Gwen Stefani and her husband, Gavin Rossdale, held an exclusive $2,500 per-family fundraiser at her Beverly Hills home for the Obama Victory Fund.
The event, which was attended by Michelle Obama, told the 400-person crowd: 'Barack can't do it alone. He's not Spider-Man. He's not a superhero. He's a human, so we need your help.'
Mormon, singing brother/sister duo, Donny and Marie Osmond, donated the legal limit to Romney's campaign in December.
In a 2007 interview on 'Larry King Live,' Donny said Romney has been 'absolutely wonderful for the Morman Church.'
Marie hoped Romney's faith doesn't discourage voters, saying 'I hope people look at the person and what they've done.'
The Mexico-born actress has attended numerous events in support of President Obama, including the White House correspondents' dinner
In May, she attended an exclusive fundraiser event at George Clooney's home and put on a luncheon in Los Angeles for the POTUS.
Kid Rock performed at a Romney rally in a Detroit suburb in February. At Romney's request, he played 'Born Free,' the official campaign song.
Romney introduced the rocker as his 'friend.'
Despite performing at President George W. Bush's second inauguration, Duff coughed up $35,800 in October to attend a dinner at which she got to meet the President Obama.
The former teen queen and new mum later tweeted: 'Wow just had the most interesting dinner with about 20 couples and @BarackObama!! Always fascinating to talk to such influential people!'
The KISS bass player endorsed Mitt Romney via his Twitter account, writing 'America is a business and should be run by a businessman.'
The Obama campaign named Eva Longoria one of its 35 national co-chairs after the 'Desperate Housewives' actress raised between $200,000 and $500,000.
She also co-hosted a fundraiser last October at the Los Angeles home of Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith. She has been especially active in urging women and Latinos to rock the vote.
Clint Eastwood has been an outspoken Romney supporter and made headlines during the Republican National Convention when he endorsed Romney by bashing an empty chair by the name of 'Barack Obama.'
After narrating a short film that introduced the President to the stage during the Democratic Convention, Clooney hosted a fundraiser at his Beverly Hills home that raised a record-breaking $15 million for the campaign.
'CSI' creator and mega film producer Jerry Bruckheimer donated the maximum individual amount to Mitt Romney in March.
According to OpenSecrets.org, he has given more than $120,000 since the 1990 election cycle, mostly to Republicans. The site reports that before 2002, the majority of his contributions were to Democrats.
The talk show host donated $30,800 to the DNC Services Corporation last year and the $2,500 legal limit to President Obama.
Obama has appeared on Degeneres' show, where he danced and told her that being president is 'really cool.'
'I'm very looking forward to a Republican being back in office,' former pron star Jameson told a KCBS-TV reporter. 'When you're rich, you want a Republican in office.'
Madonna got booed after shouting her political views during a concert: 'Put a black Muslim in the White House,' he's 'fighting for gay rights, so support the man.'
Meat Loaf confirmed his support for GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney during an October rally in Ohio, where he sang 'America the Beautiful.'
'Girls' creator Lena Dunham posted this video encouraging people to vote by saying, 'Your first time shouldn't be with just anybody, you wanna do it with a great guy. It should be with a guy with beautiful ... Someone who really cares about and understands women.'
An evangelical christian, Norris has stated: 'Truthfully, I believe that Mitt has the skills and organisation to defeat Obama and stop his fundamental transformation of America. We all know what four more years of increased socialistic decisions would do to our country.'
Not only has Obama given Jay-Z and Beyoncé parenting advice, but the all-star couple have performed along the campaign trail in support of their friend and hosted a major fundraiser for the President at Jay-Z's 40/40 Club in Manhattan.
An active Romney supporter, Trump pledged $5 million to charity if President Obama made his college applications and passport application public. The POTUS refused, but Trump's vocal support of Romney has not waned.
Cher and Kathy Griffin said 'Romney and his buddies are trying to turn back time on women's rights.'
- Neil Patrick Harris
- Alicia Keys
- Leonardo DiCaprio
- Suze Orman
- Sarah Jessica Parker
- Aretha Franklin
- John Legend
- Ricky Martin
- Alan Cumming
- Ryan Murphy
- Jada Pinkett Smith
- Steven Spielberg
- Omar Epps
- Michael Kors
- Kal Penn
- Tobey Maguire
- Cee Lo Green
- Joss Whedon
- Seth MacFarlane
- Katy Perry
- Melissa Joan Hart
- Jon Voight
- Trace Adkins
- Jeff Foxworthy
- Ted Nugent
- Vince McMahon
