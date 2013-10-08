Lady Gaga, Olivia Wilde, And More Celebs Post Pics In Viral Campaign Supporting Obamacare

Celebrities ranging from Lady Gaga to Verne Troyer are urging Americans to take advantage of Obamacare by tweeting pictures of a handwritten #GetCovered sign to followers.

Check out the viral campaign below:

Questions about the new Health insurance marketplace? Head to http://t.co/a82tnOWbaA to get #GetCovered pic.twitter.com/NRqhcAlEAf

— AmyPoehlerSmartGirls (@smrtgrls) October 2, 2013

Im Canadian. We have healthcare for all. If you dont have insurance go to http://t.co/SEQS7qtQYA and #GetCovered ,Be… http://t.co/HtrFgfbh8i

— Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) October 4, 2013

.@billyeichner and I made this beautiful sign. It took hours. We are serious. Get your health care on. #GetCovered pic.twitter.com/YDqkjGiZYS

— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) October 3, 2013

