Lady Gaga, Olivia Wilde, And More Celebs Post Pics In Viral Campaign Supporting Obamacare

Celebrities ranging from Lady Gaga to Verne Troyer are urging Americans to take advantage of Obamacare by tweeting pictures of a handwritten #GetCovered sign to followers.
Check out the viral campaign below:
It’s time to #GetCovered at http://t.co/SgKBFOZB7j. pic.twitter.com/K0vvb70yRG
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 2, 2013
Questions about the new Health insurance marketplace? Head to http://t.co/a82tnOWbaA to get #GetCovered pic.twitter.com/NRqhcAlEAf
— AmyPoehlerSmartGirls (@smrtgrls) October 2, 2013
Im Canadian. We have healthcare for all. If you dont have insurance go to http://t.co/SEQS7qtQYA and #GetCovered ,Be… http://t.co/HtrFgfbh8i
— Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) October 4, 2013
Hey @ninadobrev, I got your back! #GetCovered pic.twitter.com/q2W1Hd1kaA
— Verne Troyer (@VerneTroyer) October 4, 2013
.@billyeichner and I made this beautiful sign. It took hours. We are serious. Get your health care on. #GetCovered pic.twitter.com/YDqkjGiZYS
— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) October 3, 2013
EXCLUSIVE! Connie supporting #GetCovered. Photo credit: @barackobama via IG. – Team Connie #ConnieBritton pic.twitter.com/tJKZTvugtc
— Connie Britton (@TeamConnieBritt) October 3, 2013
No health insurance? #GetCovered at http://t.co/UXOCXTcNYT pic.twitter.com/A7XPcdHJK7
— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) October 2, 2013
Questions about the new Health Insurance Marketplace? http://t.co/030gHrsh3M #GetCovered pic.twitter.com/JvX0D7w8Nq
— Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) October 3, 2013
Your amazing opportunity has now arrived to #GetCovered http://t.co/qa8QfAvNkz pic.twitter.com/u8jG0gGgIZ
— Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) October 2, 2013
#GetCovered http://t.co/l6oJIpkr8f pic.twitter.com/bAEr1L75O8
— Emily VanCamp (@EmilyVanCamp) October 3, 2013
