Lady Gaga, Olivia Wilde, And More Celebs Post Pics In Viral Campaign Supporting Obamacare

Aly Weisman

Celebrities ranging from Lady Gaga to Verne Troyer are urging Americans to take advantage of Obamacare by tweeting pictures of a handwritten #GetCovered sign to followers.

Check out the viral campaign below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.